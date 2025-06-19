Dominican Republic Olympian Javier Nunez Headed to Virginia Tech for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Javier Nuñez, an Olympian from the Dominican Republic, will be joining the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fall.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech! I’d like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for the tremendous support I have received throughout these years! Let’s GO Hokies!!! 🦃

Nuñez has competed at a host of international meets for the Dominican Republic. Last summer he swam the 100 freestyle at the Paris Olympics, finishing 57th overall in 51.55. He also swam the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the Short Course World Championships in December, where he finished 45th and 52nd respectively.

Last month, Nuñez competed at the Panam Aquatics Championships, where he finished top three in every event he swam, ultimately winning the 100 free, and 100 butterfly events, setting a new personal best time in the 100 fly of 54.25.

He also has a brother, Juan Nuñez, who swims at St Peters University, a mid-major school in New Jersey. Juan scored points in the 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in February.

Nunez’s Personal Best Times (SCY Conversion)

50 L Free- 22.59 (19.64)

100 L Free- 50.24 (43.97)

100 L Fly- 54.25 (47.48)

Virginia Tech is a member of the ACC where they finished 6th at last year’s Championships. Many of the athletes on their men’s team are older, and they graduated a lot of their top swimmers after last season.

Nuñez’s converted 50 freestyle time would have been 8th on the team last season, but three of the swimmers “ahead” of him have graduated and three of the others will be seniors this season. At ACCs, Nuñez would have been 39th overall, two tenths out of scoring position of 19.41.

In the 100 freestyle, he would have been 7th behind two graduates and two men who will be seniors this season. Nunez also would have finished 49th at ACCs.

He also cracks the top-10 on Virginia Tech’s roster with his converted 100 fly time of 47.48, placing him 10th overall.

Nuñez will be joined by Connor Johnson, Andrew Roose, Benedek Toth, Clem Camacho, Jack Mainville, Lucas Humling, Matthew Cairns, and Tristan Dorville next fall in Blacksburg.

