World Aquatics Eliminates Men’s 200 IM Final/200 Breast Semifinal Back-to-Back For 2025 Worlds

World Aquatics has revealed the complete swimming schedule for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore. The swimming portion of the six-sport competition runs from July 27 – August 3.

The main changes to the swimming schedule come during the back half of the meet. World Aquatics has separated the men’s 200 IM final and the men’s 200 breaststroke final on Day Five, which makes the double easier for the 200 IM/200 breaststrokers, including Leon Marchand, the reigning Olympic champion in both events.

Marchand avoided this double at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. Instead, he opted for the 200 butterfly final/200 IM semifinals double on Day Four. That double remains unchanged on the 2025 Worlds schedule.

2025 Worlds — Day Five Finals Schedule 2024 Worlds — Day Five Finals Schedule Women’s 200 Butterfly Final Women’s 200 Butterfly Final Women’s 100 Freestyle Semifinals Women’s 100 Freestyle Semifinals Men’s 200 IM Final Men’s 100 Freestyle Final Men’s 100 Freestyle Final Women’s 50 Backstroke Final Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinals Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinals Women’s 50 Backstroke Final Men’s 200 IM Final Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinals Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinals Men’s 200 Backstroke Semifinals Men’s 200 Backstroke Semifinals Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Final Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Final

The men’s 200 IM final is now before the 200 breaststroke semifinals as organizers moved the 200 IM to be the third event of the finals session after the women’s 200 butterfly final and women’s 100 freestyle semifinals. Organizers have reordered the events that now follow the men’s 200 IM final, moving the women’s 200 breaststroke semifinals before the women’s 50 backstroke final and men’s 200 breaststroke semifinals.

While this move gives a swimmer like Marchand more time between his double, Kate Douglass will have less time between the women’s 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke semifinals, should she decide to pursue that double again. When she did the double at the 2024 World Championships, she took fourth in the 100 freestyle and then earned silver in the 200 breaststroke.

It’s a trade-off though, because while there’s less time for Douglass between those semifinals, organizers have reordered the Day Six finals schedule in a way that gives her more time between the two finals. In Doha, the 200s of stroke finals went women’s 200 breaststroke final, men’s 200 backstroke final, and men’s 200 breaststroke final. Organizers have switched the women’s and men’s 200 breaststroke final, which means there are five events between the women’s 100 free and 200 breaststroke finals as opposed to the three events between them in 2024.

2025 Worlds — Day Six Finals Schedule 2024 Worlds — Day Six Finals Schedule Women’s 100 Freestyle Final Women’s 100 Freestyle Final Men’s 100 Butterfly Semifinals Men’s 100 Butterfly Semifinals Women’s 200 Backstroke Semifinals Women’s 200 Backstroke Semifinals Men’s 50 Freestyle Semifinals Men’s 50 Freestyle Semifinals Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final Men’s 200 Backstroke Final Men’s 200 Backstroke Final Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final Women’s 50 Butterfly Semifinals Women’s 50 Butterfly Semifinals Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Final Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Final

The final change from the 2024 schedule to 2025 is that organizers have flipped the women’s 50 freestyle final and the men’s 1500 freestyle final on Day Eight, the last day of competition. The men’s 400 IM final remains on the last day of the meet after it was brought forward to the first day for the 2022 and 2023 editions of the World Championships.

World Championships Schedule Comparison, 2023-2025

Note: Shifted events on the 2025 schedule are in bold