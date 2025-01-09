Power Four Conferences Seeking More Control In NCAA, Including Championship Format

The Power Four conferences have issued a proposal seeking more control in the governance and championship structure of the NCAA.

The proposal, partially obtained by Yahoo Sports‘ Ross Dellenger, would see the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC have more authority over things such as rule-making, policy decisions and championship events.

The conferences would assume the rights to manage postseason championships traditionally operated by the NCAA, such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Dellenger notes that the proposal is described as a “working document” and is not a finished product.

The proposal comes as the NCAA is in the midst of trying to establish a new governance model with the landmark settlement in the House v. NCAA case set for final approval in April.

The power conferences are eyeing an expansion of their autonomous legislative powers, with things such as tournament formats, revenue distribution and selection committee processes among the things on the table along with rule-making and policy decision-making.

This could lead to an expanded format in the college football playoffs, perhaps, and there are fears mounting of a change to March Madness that limits opportunities (and revenue potential) for mid-major programs.

Non-revenue-generating sports, meanwhile, could see their championships reduced in one way or another. Combining the men’s and women’s Division I NCAA Swimming & Championships could be on the table.

However, such changes would likely require a vote of the full Division I membership, which would be difficult to obtain given there are 28 non-power conferences.

The idea of a new subdivision for the highest revenue-producing athletic departments has already been discussed under NCAA President Charlie Baker‘s “Project D1” plan, and the proposal would only push that further along.

Dellenger notes that each power conference confirmed the existence of the proposal, though were clear the document is far from finalized.

“There have been seven to eight months of discussions about the NCAA governance decision-making process,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told Yahoo Sports. “We have a responsibility to develop an idea. We’ve circulated this with our conferences. We’ve let the NCAA president know. This is an important time for change. We think it is important to provoke thought.”

Both this proposal and the “Project D1” plan highlight the fractured state of college sports, signaling a move toward deregulation where the elite schools have more control over things like athlete payment and tournament structure.

This figures to be a hot-button topic at the upcoming NCAA Convention, scheduled for January 14-17 in Nashville, Tennessee.