Luka Mijatovic Shatters 15-16 NAG Record, Goes Under Phelps’ 17-18 Mark With 1:45.92 200 Free

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Luka Mijatovic continues to amaze.

The Pleasanton Seahawks’ 16-year-old standout continued to rampage through the U.S. National Age Group Record books on Wednesday morning at the National Championships in Indianapolis, obliterating the boys’ 15-16 NAG record in the 200 freestyle.

After scratching the 1500 free on Day 1, Mijatovic unleashed a time of 1:45.92 in the prelims of the 200 free, smashing the 15-16 NAG of 1:47.29 held by Maximus Williamson while dropping more than two seconds off his previous best time of 1:47.96, set en route to winning gold 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships last August.

Split Comparison

Williamson, 2023 Mijatovic, 2024 Mijatovic, 2025
25.22 25.40 25.09
52.29 (27.07) 52.90 (27.50) 51.94 (26.85)
1:19.58 (27.29) 1:20.55 (27.65) 1:19.29 (27.35)
1:47.29 (27.71) 1:47.96 (27.41) 1:45.92 (26.63)

Not only did Mijatovic take down Williamson’s 15-16 NAG record, he also undercut the 17-18 record of 1:45.99, set by Michael Phelps in 2003 (which was an American Record at the time).

Split Comparison

Phelps, 2003 Mijatovic, 2025
25.52 25.09
52.00 (26.48) 51.94 (26.85)
1:19.20 (27.20) 1:19.29 (27.35)
1:45.99 (26.79) 1:45.92 (26.63)

Mijatovic’s previous best time had him ranked 3rd all-time in the 15-16 age group, as only three Americans have ever gone sub-1:48: Mijatovic, Williamson and Luca Urlando.

All-Time Performers, U.S. Boys’ 15-16 200 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Luka Mijatovic (Pleasanton Seahawks), 1:45.92 – 2025
  2. Maximus Williamson (Lakeside Aquatic Club), 1:47.29 – 2023
  3. Luca Urlando (DART Swimming), 1:47.73 – 2019
  4. Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays), 1:48.57 – 2018
  5. Jason Zhao (Mason Manta Rays), 1:48.60 – 2023

Despite only turning 16 in April, Mijatovic appears to be the 2nd-fastest 16 & under swimmer in history, only trailing Romanian David Popovici, who clocked 1:44.68 en route to placing 4th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 less than two months before his 17th birthday.

With his prowess in the 200, 400 and 800 free, Mijatovic has been drawing comparisons to Australian legend Ian Thorpe, whose fastest swim as a 16-year-old came in at 1:46.00 in August of 1999.

Zooming out into the all-time rankings for 18 & unders, Mijatovic incredibly cracks the top 10, ranking 8th as he moves past Phelps. He also now ranks 17th all-time among Americans.

All-Time Performers, Boys’ 18 & Under 200 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. David Popovici (ROU), 1:42.97 – 2022
  2. Danila Izotov (RUS), 1:43.90 – 2009
  3. Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.62 – 2021
  4. Ian Thorpe (AUS), 1:45.37 – 2000
  5. Tatsuya Murasa (JPN), 1:45.72 – 2024
  6. Yannick Agnel (FRA) / Alessandro Ragaini (ITA), 1:45.83 – 2010 / 2024
  8. Luka Mijatovic (USA), 1:45.92 – 2025
  9. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:45.99 – 2003
  10. Roman Akimov (RUS), 1:46.06 – 2023

This performance marks the second 15-16 NAG for Mijatovic in the long course pool, having established a new mark of 3:48.95 in the 400 free earlier this past March. He also owns a trio of 15-16 NAGs in short course yards, setting the 500 free (4:10.96), 1000 free (8:42.45) and 1650 free (14:37.63) records earlier this year.

He also holds the 13-14 NAG record in the LCM 200 free, having clocked 1:49.63 in March 2024.

Mijatovic’s 200 Free (LCM) Progression

  • 10 Years Old – 2:18.77 (2019)
  • 11 Years Old – N/A
  • 12 Years Old – 2:02.41 (2022)
  • 13 Years Old – 1:55.28 (2023)
  • 14 Years Old – 1:49.63 (2024)
  • 15 Years Old – 1:47.96 (2024)
  • 16 Years Old – 1:45.92 (2025)

You can watch the closing stretch of the race with Mijatovic at the bottom of the screen in Lane 1:

Courtesy of USA Swimming on X

Mijatovic’s swim earned him 4th place in this morning’s prelims, qualifying him for tonight’s final where a top-four finish would solidify him a spot on the American World Championship team.

Mijatovic’s closing 50 of 26.63 was the fastest in the entire field, with Gabriel Jett (26.86) the only other swimmer to crack 27 coming home.

