Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Knew Big Swims Were Coming: “I pushed a 15:49 in a practice suit”

Comments: 5

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky, at age 28, wowed swim fans everywhere last month when she broke her own world record in the 800 free (8:04.12), a mark that had stood for 9 years (8:04.79). Last night in Indianapolis, Ledecky showed she was still very much on form, swimming the #3 time ever in the 800 free (8:05.76), behind only the two aforementioned swims. The 14x Olympic medalist says this has been in the works, as she has felt fast in practice all season, even pushing a 15:49 1500m free (LCM) in a practice suit in the fall.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eric Angle
13 minutes ago

Only 16 women (3 Americans) have been faster than she went in practice, in a practice suit, from a push.

4
0
Reply
Greg P2
19 minutes ago

Undisputed female GOAT in swimming!
Mount Rushmore of females of any sport

LEGEND

7
0
Reply
Captain bubbles
28 minutes ago

Has anyone asked what she is doing differently this year compared to last year? I assume she has changed something up to get such great results

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Captain bubbles
9
0
Reply
NCSwimFan
Reply to  Captain bubbles
23 minutes ago

A lot of the questions seemed to be in that mold. She said she’s been healthier than last year which is an indicator.

5
0
Reply
Reilly
Reply to  Captain bubbles
28 seconds ago

Honestly, I wonder if she is just managing her POTS better? Like, we are learning more and more about how to handle it and I’m sure she is learning how to listen to her body better. Whatever it is, I am so excited to see her crushing it.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!