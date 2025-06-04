Katie Ledecky Knew Big Swims Were Coming: “I pushed a 15:49 in a practice suit”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
Katie Ledecky, at age 28, wowed swim fans everywhere last month when she broke her own world record in the 800 free (8:04.12), a mark that had stood for 9 years (8:04.79). Last night in Indianapolis, Ledecky showed she was still very much on form, swimming the #3 time ever in the 800 free (8:05.76), behind only the two aforementioned swims. The 14x Olympic medalist says this has been in the works, as she has felt fast in practice all season, even pushing a 15:49 1500m free (LCM) in a practice suit in the fall.
Only 16 women (3 Americans) have been faster than she went in practice, in a practice suit, from a push.
Undisputed female GOAT in swimming!
Mount Rushmore of females of any sport
LEGEND
Has anyone asked what she is doing differently this year compared to last year? I assume she has changed something up to get such great results
A lot of the questions seemed to be in that mold. She said she’s been healthier than last year which is an indicator.
Honestly, I wonder if she is just managing her POTS better? Like, we are learning more and more about how to handle it and I’m sure she is learning how to listen to her body better. Whatever it is, I am so excited to see her crushing it.