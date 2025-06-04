Katie Ledecky Knew Big Swims Were Coming: “I pushed a 15:49 in a practice suit”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky, at age 28, wowed swim fans everywhere last month when she broke her own world record in the 800 free (8:04.12), a mark that had stood for 9 years (8:04.79). Last night in Indianapolis, Ledecky showed she was still very much on form, swimming the #3 time ever in the 800 free (8:05.76), behind only the two aforementioned swims. The 14x Olympic medalist says this has been in the works, as she has felt fast in practice all season, even pushing a 15:49 1500m free (LCM) in a practice suit in the fall.