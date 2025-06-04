BOTR Ranked Recruit Kathleen Turano Flips Commitment From Florida To NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Best of the Rest ranked recruit Kathleen Turano has announced her commitment to NC State beginning this fall in the 2025-2026 school year. Turano was originally committed to Florida.

Turano is from Wyckoff, New Jersey and swims for Scarlet Aquatics. She just finished her senior year at Immaculate Heart Academy.

In December, Turano swam to a lifetime best in the 500 freestyle at Winter Juniors- East. She posted a 4:51.33 in the ‘C’ final to finish 20th overall. She also swam to a lifetime best in the 1650 free with a 16:41.74. That earned her an 11th place finish.

At the end of March, Turano swam at Sectionals in Indianapolis. She finished 4th in the 800 free in a 8:54.41 and 5th in the 1500 free in a 17:10.39.

Turano’s Best SCY times are:

500 free: 4:51.33

1000 free: 10:01.13

1650 free: 16:41.74

The NC State women finished 5th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships and went on to finish 10th at 2025 NCAAs. Freshman Leah Shackley led the team at both meets with 81 points at ACCs and 37 at NCAAs.

Based on her best times, Turano is just off of scoring in both the 500 and 1650 freestyles at ACCs. It took a 16:41.35 to score in the 1650 free and a 4:46.77 to score in the 500 free. The team notably graduated Chase Travis, who joined the team for her COVID-19 fifth year this past season, who led the team in the 500 (4:39.41) and 1650 (15:52.06) freestyles.

Turano will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with “BOTR” Jade Garstang, “BOTR” Katie Lawrence, and #11 ranked Lily King.

