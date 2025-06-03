2025 U.S. World Trials: Smith and Hobson Drop 100 Free ‘B’ Final (Day 1 Finals Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two big names in American mid-distance freestyle will forgo the consolation final of the 100 freestyle this evening. Kieran Smith and Luke Hobson finished 10th (48.36) and 12th (48.83) respectively, and with no relay spot to fight for will rest up ahead of the 200 freestyle tomorrow. That is a primary event for both of them.

Smith sliced a tenth off his best of 48.46 last year, whilst Hobson was slightly off his personal mark of 48.50 from the Doha World Championships last year.

Another #10 seed, Aaron Shackell in the 200 fly, scratched out of this evening’s session. He likely also has one eye on the 200 freestyle tomorrow, an event in which he finished 8th last year and where his best time of 1:46.35 makes him a threat for the top six. He was 1:57.09 in the fly this morning, just over a second off his best of 1:55.95 from 2023 U.S. Nationals.

Two NCAA swimmers, Wisconsin’s Chris Morris and Texas’ Will Modglin, scratched out of the ‘C’ final in the men’s 100 freestyle. Morris had shaved five-hundredths off his best to go 49.47, whilst Modglin’s 49.58 was about half a second off his PB from last year.

Both men have events tomorrow that they’ll be targeting. Morris will be in the 200 free where he is the #26 seed, but with a best of 1:47.66 that would rank him 19th. Modglin will be in the 200 backstroke and hoping to break 2:00 for the first time after a strong NCAA season that saw him go 1:37 in the 200-yard backstroke.

The women’s side does not see as many scratches, with no one from the top two finals dropping out. Chloe Stepanek (#19) and Isabel Ivey (#21) have scratched the 100 freestyle ‘C’ final after going 54.82 and 54.92 respectively. Just like Smith and Hobson, they may be deciding to focus on tomorrow’s 200 freestyle.

Maya Hetland scratched the 200 fly D final after going 2:17.10 this morning, just over a second off her best of 2:15.83 that she set in March.

Finally, as reported in the prelims scratches this morning, Luka Mijatovic has dropped the 1500 free where he was the 8th seed with a time of 15:15.95 from his 4th place finish at Junior Pan Pacs last summer. Mijatovic has no other events today but is also entered in the 200/400/800 free and 400 IM later in the meet, where he is also the 8th seed in the 400 and 800 freestyles.

Taking his place in the final heat tonight is 9th seed Levi Sandidge. The Kentucky Wildcat finished 9th last year with a time of 15:17.57, the time he is entered on this year, and will swim next to his teammate Carson Hick.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 200 Butterfly

# 30 Maya Hetland

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

Luka Mijatovic had scratched prior to the earlier distance heats, with Levi Sandidge taking his place in lane 8 tonight.