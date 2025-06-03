American Diver Jaclynn Fowler Suspended Four Years For Positive Doping Test

Former University of Minnesota and SMU diver Jaclynn Fowler has received a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance amphetamine, the International Testing Agency (ITA) reported Monday.

Fowler tested positive for amphetamines (officially listed as “Amfetamine”) during an in-competition test on August 1, 2023, at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Amphetamines are prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List as S6 Stimulants. They are prohibited at all times (in- and out-of-competition) and are classified as a non-specified substance.

Amphetamines are central nervous stimulants that can increase alertness, reduce feelings of fatigue, and enhance pain tolerance. They are commonly prescribed as medication for ADHD and narcolepsy.

On March 27, 2025, the ITA issued a sanctioning decision on behalf of FISU (International University Sports Federation) confirming Fowler had committed an anti-doping rule violation and thus her results from the 2023 World University Games would be disqualified.

The case was then referred to World Aquatics, which made the decision to sanction Fowler with a four-year period of ineligibility, which became effective on May 30, 2025, and will run through May 29, 2029. Her results from August 1, 2023, onwards have been disqualified.

Fowler will have the opportunity to appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the 2023 World University Games, Fowler was a member of the U.S. women’s bronze-medal winning squad in the team event, which also featured Gabrielle Filzen, Sophia McAfee and Sophie Verzyl. That result will be disqualified, barring a successful appeal.

Fowler also placed 8th in the women’s 1-meter springboard event, 17th in the 3-meter springboard, and was 6th on the synchronized 3-meter springboard with Verzyl as her partner.

The 24-year-old Fowler most recently competed at the 2025 Women’s NCAA Championships, placing 30th in the 1-meter event as a senior at SMU. Fowler has been competing for the Mustangs for the last three years, including placing 17th on 1-meter at the 2024 NCAAs and being the ACC runner-up in the event that same season.

She spent her freshman season at the University of Minnesota, placing 15th on 3-meter at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

The NCAA is not a WADA signatory, so Fowler’s suspension won’t automatically result in the disqualification of her college results.