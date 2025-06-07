Luka Mijatovic & Ryan Erisman Down NAG Records In Youth-Heavy U.S. Nats 400 Free Final

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
How The Race Unfolded
It was Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith who took the quicket. He was in control at the 100 turn with Rex Maurer about two-tenths behind him in second. Smith still held the lead at the halfway mark, flipping in 1:50.09 to Maurer’s 1:50.48 with Luka Mijatovic in third.
Maurer made his move on Smith over the third 100 meters with a 56.81 split, pulling into the lead. He held a .95 second advantage over Smith with 100 meters remaining, with Luke Hobson now third. Maurer pressed his advantage, splitting 56.04 over the final 100 meters.
Maurer stopped the clock in 3:43.33, breaking the U.S. Open record Larsen Jensen held at 3:43.53 since 2008. It’s a huge lifetime best for Maurer, chopping 3.19 seconds off his lifetime best from last month as he becomes the third fastest American in history behind Jensen and Peter Vanderkaay. This swim moves Maurer into second in the world this season behind Lukas Märtens‘ world record performance.
After slipping off the podium with 100 meters to go, Mijatovic dug in with a 56.33 on the final 100 meters (28.74/27.59) to gain ground on the field and pull into second. He swam 3:45.71, lowering the 15-16 NAG he swam this morning by .18. He held off a late push from Ryan Erisman, who took third in 3:46.01. That breaks the boys’ 17-18 NAG that Jensen has held for over twenty years by 0.07.
Final Results:
- Rex Maurer (TXLA) — 3:43.33 *U.S. Open Record*
- Luka Mijatovic (PLS) — 3:45.71 *15-16 NAG Record*
- Ryan Erisman (LAKR) — 3:46.01 *17-18 NAG Record*
- David Johnston (TXLA) — 3:47.10
- Kieran Smith (RAC) — 3:47.17
- Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 3:47.47
- Alec Enyeart (TST) — 3:48.96
- Joey Tepper (UOFM) — 3:49.72
The NAG Records
|Mijatovic, March 2025
|
Mijatovic – Prelims
|
Mijatovic – Finals
|26.48
|26.21
|26.15
|55.25 (28.77)
|54.44 (28.23)
|54.33 (28.18)
|1:23.76 (28.51)
|1:22.81 (28.37)
|1:22.90 (28.57)
|1:52.85 (29.09)
|1:51.70 (28.89)
|1:51.67 (28.77)
|2:21.98 (29.13)
|2:20.46 (28.76)
|2:20.63 (28.96)
|2:51.34 (29.36)
|2:49.60 (29.14)
|2:49.38 (28.75)
|3:20.86 (29.52)
|3:18.19 (28.59)
|3:18.12 (28.74)
|3:48.95 (28.09)
|3:45.89 (27.70)
|3:45.71 (27.59)
|Jensen, August 2004
|Erisman – Finals
|27.11
|26.40
|55.92 (28.81)
|54.64 (28.24)
|1:24.21 (28.29)
|1:23.30 (28.66)
|1:52.89 (28.68)
|1:52.07 (28.77)
|2:21.51 (28.62)
|2:21.03 (28.96)
|2:50.01 (28.50)
|2:49.75 (28.72)
|3:18.37 (28.36)
|3:18.27 (28.52)
|3:46.08 (27.71)
|3:46.01 (27.74)
I know it gets old saying everyone needs to go to Texas, but I actually see Luka as a longhorn. Either way can’t go wrong. Training with Bob/Hammer and Crew or Durden/Erisman and crew
100% chance they take him. Future star, time to get some experience on the big stage.
Yes, they just can’t officially say that yet even though they (and us) know he will, until it’s official.
Jensen only has 1 record left…the American record which I think will be gone after this summer by Rex
He still has the 800 nags