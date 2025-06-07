Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 4 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: A Clear Leader Has Emerged

by Sean Griffin 1

June 06th, 2025

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.

Congratulations to our day four winners, StanfordH8er and srosenb, who both earned  75 points to win the day by nine points. Both contestants are eligible for prizes, so we’re going to try and talk Speedo into giving prizes to both players who tied for the win. They probably will, because they’re awesome.

As a reminder, these are the prizes each daily winner is awarded:

DaddyDressel currently leads the overall standings with 283 points, extending his strong position since winning day one. Benjamin’sButtons holds 2nd place with 272 points, maintaining a close chase after taking the lead yesterday. DavidGoggins, yesterday’s daily winner, is right behind in 3rd with 271 points.

SwimSwam’s official picks sit 19th in the overall standings, and keep in mind that the women’s 100 breaststroke picks were made before the psych sheets were released, so we did not include Kate Douglass.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

Day 4 Scores

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Total
1 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 75 249
1 srosenb 51 71 51 75 248
3 goldphin28 49 58 64 66 237
3 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 66 237
5 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 65 244
5 TheRealSam 50 74 70 65 259
7 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 64 258
7 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 64 283
9 Canada >>> 58 66 45 62 231
9 MMBro 44 82 65 62 253
11 Yongchamp 50 67 71 61 249
12 jclark36 52 66 61 60 239
12 Hilart1284 51 77 75 60 263
12 Bradentiff 36 75 53 60 224
12 hrandriaga 54 69 63 60 246
16 Don Bernice 63 57 62 59 241
16 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 59 225
16 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 59 240
19 jsugi 47 66 74 58 245
19 KeithM 40 62 54 58 214
19 swimmermd 58 70 62 58 248
19 Bajonetta 34 78 60 58 230
19 Dr Swam 51 63 72 58 244
24 backstrokebro 41 71 78 57 247
24 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 57 224
24 SplashB 58 53 45 57 213
27 JRLswIM 46 54 68 56 224
27 bonk 46 80 34 56 216
27 Bayliss 56 74 70 56 256
27 spenco 55 63 48 56 222
27 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 56 222
27 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 56 230
27 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 56 257
27 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 56 250
27 eshiesty 54 58 46 56 214
27 snoopyswims 49 48 72 56 225
37 Chenward 55 73 68 55 251
37 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 55 243
37 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 55 209
37 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 55 219
37 SMV 53 73 66 55 247
37 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 55 219
37 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 55 243
37 Sean 60 61 74 55 250
37 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 55 221
46 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 54 241
46 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 54 244
46 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 54 248
46 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 54 219
46 chickenlamp 38 70 59 54 221
46 awoonicorn 54 54 61 54 223
46 Noah P 47 62 69 54 232
46 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 54 265
46 AdamMak 54 82 74 54 264
46 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 54 248
46 THEGOAT 57 57 61 54 229
57 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 53 234
57 Swimmer63 58 71 59 53 241
57 adamneh 54 67 48 53 222
57 woleai 38 64 76 53 231
57 Washed 40 56 51 53 200
57 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 53 228
57 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 53 235
57 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 53 235
57 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 53 217
66 Xman 41 69 53 52 215
66 NAZ92 45 75 62 52 234
66 oxyswim 51 73 65 52 241
66 ikkin 51 75 52 52 230
66 Keesplin 41 42 63 52 198
66 Ftw 60 43 57 52 212
66 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 52 233
66 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 52 215
66 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 52 240
66 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 52 237
66 Kevin 51 58 62 52 223
66 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 52 229
66 Old Timer 52 56 58 52 218
66 distance swammer 54 60 77 52 243
66 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 52 239
81 bullet 41 42 43 51 177
81 Wylie 65 61 54 51 231
81 nchuck2003 51 62 62 51 226
81 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 51 262
81 Sam A 58 57 76 51 242
81 Rowotter 41 65 65 51 222
81 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 51 236
81 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 51 235
81 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 51 246
81 BRD 48 59 58 51 216
81 superboy12106 55 52 75 51 233
81 RFogel2 51 56 72 51 230
81 Comet 16 60 64 68 51 243
81 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 51 215
95 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 50 198
95 Ejwprof 42 67 67 50 226
95 DMAC 58 67 54 50 229
95 emmie 44 52 63 50 209
95 thatdudevid 55 54 62 50 221
95 Breast Master 53 65 64 50 232
95 CABergh 60 61 51 50 222
95 lilac 56 54 52 50 212
95 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 50 256
95 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 50 240
95 Lantz 53 57 67 50 227
95 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 50 271
95 Shrek 45 76 36 50 207
95 Sports Lover 41 59 85 50 235
95 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 50 219
95 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 50 272
95 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 50 245
112 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 49 204
112 Dirty Double 57 63 69 49 238
112 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 49 218
112 LEC demon 43 59 61 49 212
112 Willswim 55 64 75 49 243
112 GoUBear 57 66 72 49 244
112 Adam H. 50 74 68 49 241
112 coachtom1106 49 69 68 49 235
112 Ahad 52 82 56 49 239
112 Jellison 40 76 60 49 225
112 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 49 221
112 Petkus 39 47 42 49 177
112 cmackellar26 45 61 53 49 208
112 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 49 249
112 KoiFish 56 56 60 49 221
112 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 49 251
128 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 48 248
128 reesierose118 38 65 81 48 232
128 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 48 251
128 jm721 50 62 58 48 218
128 Troyy 54 54 65 48 221
128 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 48 233
128 Ethebanger 53 60 54 48 215
128 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 48 236
128 VicMaster 53 63 55 48 219
128 swim6847 68 61 67 48 244
128 Kvandy1 48 80 70 48 246
128 mspann97 63 48 71 48 230
128 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 48 216
128 Coach Rich 48 71 63 48 230
128 Sludwig 52 68 56 48 224
143 DK99 46 61 73 47 227
143 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 47 215
143 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 47 204
143 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 47 243
143 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 47 233
143 mandrew truther 54 76 63 47 240
143 Tag919 55 61 80 47 243
143 phoebe h 41 73 75 47 236
143 Go birds 53 66 53 47 219
143 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 47 238
143 emoney117 48 62 51 47 208
143 Tkeen08 54 70 58 47 229
143 Hamburger2 50 66 49 47 212
143 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 47 212
143 gongbucks 61 56 72 47 236
143 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 47 224
143 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 47 240
143 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 47 221
143 HelloAus 56 42 56 47 201
143 B1Gflop 54 77 88 47 266
143 Shaddy419 56 48 58 47 209
164 TATA15 51 77 57 46 231
164 flyohwhy 48 72 75 46 241
164 Zam1650 49 48 55 46 198
164 DWY 50 51 48 46 195
164 Pea Brain 59 60 58 46 223
164 Joakim 56 50 74 46 226
164 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 46 232
164 OMS2024 52 55 64 46 217
164 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 46 216
164 AJANSZ 47 66 76 46 235
164 Kenetik 47 61 54 46 208
164 Magyar36 51 54 40 46 191
164 ThomasPC 47 78 61 46 232
164 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 46 244
164 doe 42 64 70 46 222
164 CD 44 61 78 46 229
164 KG1 73 68 70 46 257
164 swimkap 39 66 53 46 204
182 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 45 218
182 SwimNorman 47 77 73 45 242
182 Danny 36 67 48 45 196
182 ecg1988 36 59 63 45 203
182 Jcjcc 43 50 48 45 186
182 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 45 217
182 Swim-mom 30 65 72 45 212
182 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 45 244
182 28bfly 61 78 62 45 246
182 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 45 250
182 Olli L. 54 51 71 45 221
182 Bub09 46 59 59 45 209
182 RMB 48 58 79 45 230
182 TennisFan 46 61 55 45 207
182 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 45 180
182 Swammer24 45 66 54 45 210
182 Rumbuns 61 66 66 45 238
182 Claire 48 72 82 45 247
200 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 44 202
200 devinkos 47 57 58 44 206
200 Kenna42 47 57 62 44 210
200 nja14 53 66 61 44 224
200 Amunnn 55 77 88 44 264
200 Elaina 53 52 60 44 209
200 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 44 199
200 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 44 229
200 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 44 222
200 Becca 37 48 60 44 189
200 Steve51 50 50 66 44 210
200 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 44 245
200 jgross128 64 53 71 44 232
200 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 44 225
200 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 44 190
200 averystirling 41 56 45 44 186
200 Justinswam3 48 53 59 44 204
200 Swimmer… 46 64 54 44 208
218 juliannnccc 42 68 57 43 210
218 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 43 222
218 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 43 217
218 mford332 47 70 67 43 227
218 alice 52 56 64 43 215
218 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 43 203
218 Krauter 50 68 69 43 230
218 Marz 43 67 52 43 205
218 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 43 214
218 theredbarronc 56 89 44 43 232
218 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 43 221
218 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 43 238
218 Sunny 53 54 56 43 206
218 swimsns98 50 74 68 43 235
218 Cvh123 51 78 82 43 254
233 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 42 233
233 kswim 47 44 52 42 185
233 Chaseswim 48 81 75 42 246
233 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 42 213
233 The_Feckster 52 68 57 42 219
233 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 42 253
233 iLikePsych 45 57 51 42 195
233 Hillbilly 53 68 82 42 245
233 Mr cool 44 71 64 42 221
233 Ulmerle 52 62 59 42 215
233 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 42 203
233 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 42 223
233 Red Fish 61 57 60 42 220
233 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 42 235
233 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 42 224
233 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 42 192
233 Lain 52 66 71 42 231
250 Acumen 56 65 62 41 224
250 Orcas! 37 57 75 41 210
250 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 41 208
250 kksc 34 51 63 41 189
250 cheese 49 70 60 41 220
250 JaySawk 46 58 79 41 224
250 forsomereason 50 59 59 41 209
250 DannyF 64 72 66 41 243
250 Brian R 54 66 64 41 225
250 uzze523 50 67 72 41 230
250 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 41 241
250 christylynn99 36 60 64 41 201
262 Brandon Block 50 74 55 40 219
262 JM90 50 68 58 40 216
262 bdawghoya 35 75 76 40 226
262 Bardo7712 47 75 67 40 229
262 Taylor2000 48 69 64 40 221
262 Dylan0509 52 63 67 40 222
262 Troman22 49 60 65 40 214
262 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 40 222
262 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 40 240
262 ISU2004 54 70 83 40 247
262 Odan 63 60 57 40 220
262 em18 54 54 76 40 224
262 SwimOhio 40 51 55 40 186
262 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 40 195
262 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 40 222
262 Khops 50 74 60 40 224
262 RandyK321 45 71 53 40 209
262 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 40 193
262 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 40 222
281 Cwm16 49 59 44 39 191
281 Mike 50 83 75 39 247
281 stephswims1216 38 79 41 39 197
281 X Glide 54 61 70 39 224
281 Wildlife 50 67 74 39 230
281 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 39 223
281 NSSO 36 60 74 39 209
281 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 39 167
281 Jack C 50 51 73 39 213
281 Declan 49 78 80 39 246
281 Spencer 52 59 61 39 211
281 Winfield 52 64 82 39 237
281 Miles k 54 55 75 39 223
281 Juno 54 52 55 39 200
295 suhewen 60 57 63 38 218
295 mr736 67 62 77 38 244
295 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 38 220
295 Sophie 36 61 47 38 182
295 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 38 212
295 Swimchips 43 64 66 38 211
295 duffykima8 55 80 70 38 243
302 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 37 205
302 Alex Ev 58 77 72 37 244
302 Swimpop14 63 72 55 37 227
302 bcalis 41 73 68 37 219
302 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 37 216
302 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 37 223
302 UVA lover 42 42 52 37 173
302 LanePuller01 50 49 60 37 196
302 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 37 232
302 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 37 205
302 Mc 48 54 58 37 197
313 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 36 203
313 Enego 62 63 59 36 220
313 Chelsea W 47 73 42 36 198
313 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 36 226
313 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 36 186
313 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 36 246
319 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 35 194
319 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 35 203
319 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 35 124
322 llavagnino 61 43 72 34 210
322 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 34 202
322 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 34 213
322 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 34 223
322 rememberwhen 57 54 76 34 221
322 Moonflower 48 58 75 34 215
322 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 34 196
329 George 61 62 60 33 216
329 miaa 42 54 62 33 191
329 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 33 208
329 johncarlos 41 64 74 33 212
329 iRun 43 45 42 33 163
329 HatHat 16 38 44 33 131
329 JBB 48 53 70 33 204
329 David b 59 59 64 33 215
329 JVATC1 37 67 77 33 214
338 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 32 201
338 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 32 192
340 Oosen62 55 61 66 30 212
340 emmaspotts 43 31 41 30 145
342 Russ-ski 53 69 63 29 214
343 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 28 201
344 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 10 138
345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 0 29
345 AuntSteph 8 0 0 0 8

Overall Standings After Day 4

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Total
1 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 64 283
2 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 50 272
3 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 50 271
4 B1Gflop 54 77 88 47 266
5 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 54 265
6 Amunnn 55 77 88 44 264
6 AdamMak 54 82 74 54 264
8 Hilart1284 51 77 75 60 263
9 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 51 262
10 TheRealSam 50 74 70 65 259
11 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 64 258
12 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 56 257
12 KG1 73 68 70 46 257
14 Bayliss 56 74 70 56 256
14 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 50 256
16 Cvh123 51 78 82 43 254
17 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 42 253
17 MMBro 44 82 65 62 253
19 Chenward 55 73 68 55 251
19 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 48 251
19 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 49 251
22 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 45 250
22 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 56 250
22 Sean 60 61 74 55 250
25 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 75 249
25 Yongchamp 50 67 71 61 249
25 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 49 249
28 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 48 248
28 swimmermd 58 70 62 58 248
28 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 54 248
28 srosenb 51 71 51 75 248
28 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 54 248
33 Mike 50 83 75 39 247
33 SMV 53 73 66 55 247
33 ISU2004 54 70 83 40 247
33 backstrokebro 41 71 78 57 247
33 Claire 48 72 82 45 247
38 Chaseswim 48 81 75 42 246
38 28bfly 61 78 62 45 246
38 Declan 49 78 80 39 246
38 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 51 246
38 Kvandy1 48 80 70 48 246
38 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 36 246
38 hrandriaga 54 69 63 60 246
45 jsugi 47 66 74 58 245
45 Hillbilly 53 68 82 42 245
45 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 44 245
45 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 50 245
49 Alex Ev 58 77 72 37 244
49 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 65 244
49 mr736 67 62 77 38 244
49 GoUBear 57 66 72 49 244
49 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 45 244
49 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 54 244
49 Dr Swam 51 63 72 58 244
49 swim6847 68 61 67 48 244
49 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 46 244
58 Willswim 55 64 75 49 243
58 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 47 243
58 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 55 243
58 Tag919 55 61 80 47 243
58 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 55 243
58 DannyF 64 72 66 41 243
58 distance swammer 54 60 77 52 243
58 duffykima8 55 80 70 38 243
58 Comet 16 60 64 68 51 243
67 SwimNorman 47 77 73 45 242
67 Sam A 58 57 76 51 242
69 flyohwhy 48 72 75 46 241
69 oxyswim 51 73 65 52 241
69 Adam H. 50 74 68 49 241
69 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 54 241
69 Swimmer63 58 71 59 53 241
69 Don Bernice 63 57 62 59 241
69 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 41 241
76 mandrew truther 54 76 63 47 240
76 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 40 240
76 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 50 240
76 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 59 240
76 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 52 240
76 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 47 240
82 jclark36 52 66 61 60 239
82 Ahad 52 82 56 49 239
82 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 52 239
85 Dirty Double 57 63 69 49 238
85 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 43 238
85 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 47 238
85 Rumbuns 61 66 66 45 238
89 goldphin28 49 58 64 66 237
89 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 52 237
89 Winfield 52 64 82 39 237
89 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 66 237
93 phoebe h 41 73 75 47 236
93 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 48 236
93 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 51 236
93 gongbucks 61 56 72 47 236
97 coachtom1106 49 69 68 49 235
97 AJANSZ 47 66 76 46 235
97 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 51 235
97 swimsns98 50 74 68 43 235
97 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 42 235
97 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 53 235
97 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 53 235
97 Sports Lover 41 59 85 50 235
105 NAZ92 45 75 62 52 234
105 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 53 234
107 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 42 233
107 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 47 233
107 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 52 233
107 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 48 233
107 superboy12106 55 52 75 51 233
112 reesierose118 38 65 81 48 232
112 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 46 232
112 Breast Master 53 65 64 50 232
112 theredbarronc 56 89 44 43 232
112 ThomasPC 47 78 61 46 232
112 jgross128 64 53 71 44 232
112 Noah P 47 62 69 54 232
112 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 37 232
120 TATA15 51 77 57 46 231
120 Wylie 65 61 54 51 231
120 Canada >>> 58 66 45 62 231
120 woleai 38 64 76 53 231
120 Lain 52 66 71 42 231
125 ikkin 51 75 52 52 230
125 Wildlife 50 67 74 39 230
125 Krauter 50 68 69 43 230
125 Bajonetta 34 78 60 58 230
125 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 56 230
125 RMB 48 58 79 45 230
125 RFogel2 51 56 72 51 230
125 uzze523 50 67 72 41 230
125 mspann97 63 48 71 48 230
125 Coach Rich 48 71 63 48 230
135 Bardo7712 47 75 67 40 229
135 DMAC 58 67 54 50 229
135 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 44 229
135 Tkeen08 54 70 58 47 229
135 CD 44 61 78 46 229
135 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 52 229
135 THEGOAT 57 57 61 54 229
142 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 53 228
143 DK99 46 61 73 47 227
143 mford332 47 70 67 43 227
143 Swimpop14 63 72 55 37 227
143 Lantz 53 57 67 50 227
147 Ejwprof 42 67 67 50 226
147 bdawghoya 35 75 76 40 226
147 Joakim 56 50 74 46 226
147 nchuck2003 51 62 62 51 226
147 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 36 226
152 Jellison 40 76 60 49 225
152 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 59 225
152 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 44 225
152 snoopyswims 49 48 72 56 225
152 Brian R 54 66 64 41 225
157 Acumen 56 65 62 41 224
157 JRLswIM 46 54 68 56 224
157 X Glide 54 61 70 39 224
157 nja14 53 66 61 44 224
157 JaySawk 46 58 79 41 224
157 em18 54 54 76 40 224
157 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 42 224
157 Bradentiff 36 75 53 60 224
157 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 57 224
157 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 47 224
157 Khops 50 74 60 40 224
157 Sludwig 52 68 56 48 224
169 Pea Brain 59 60 58 46 223
169 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 39 223
169 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 34 223
169 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 42 223
169 awoonicorn 54 54 61 54 223
169 Kevin 51 58 62 52 223
169 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 37 223
169 Miles k 54 55 75 39 223
177 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 43 222
177 Dylan0509 52 63 67 40 222
177 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 40 222
177 spenco 55 63 48 56 222
177 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 56 222
177 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 44 222
177 CABergh 60 61 51 50 222
177 adamneh 54 67 48 53 222
177 Rowotter 41 65 65 51 222
177 doe 42 64 70 46 222
177 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 40 222
177 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 40 222
189 Taylor2000 48 69 64 40 221
189 thatdudevid 55 54 62 50 221
189 Mr cool 44 71 64 42 221
189 Troyy 54 54 65 48 221
189 Olli L. 54 51 71 45 221
189 rememberwhen 57 54 76 34 221
189 chickenlamp 38 70 59 54 221
189 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 43 221
189 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 49 221
189 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 47 221
189 KoiFish 56 56 60 49 221
189 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 55 221
201 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 38 220
201 Enego 62 63 59 36 220
201 cheese 49 70 60 41 220
201 Odan 63 60 57 40 220
201 Red Fish 61 57 60 42 220
206 Brandon Block 50 74 55 40 219
206 The_Feckster 52 68 57 42 219
206 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 55 219
206 bcalis 41 73 68 37 219
206 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 54 219
206 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 55 219
206 VicMaster 53 63 55 48 219
206 Go birds 53 66 53 47 219
206 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 50 219
215 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 45 218
215 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 49 218
215 suhewen 60 57 63 38 218
215 jm721 50 62 58 48 218
215 Old Timer 52 56 58 52 218
220 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 43 217
220 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 45 217
220 OMS2024 52 55 64 46 217
220 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 53 217
224 George 61 62 60 33 216
224 JM90 50 68 58 40 216
224 bonk 46 80 34 56 216
224 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 46 216
224 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 37 216
224 BRD 48 59 58 51 216
224 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 48 216
231 Xman 41 69 53 52 215
231 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 47 215
231 alice 52 56 64 43 215
231 Ulmerle 52 62 59 42 215
231 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 52 215
231 Ethebanger 53 60 54 48 215
231 Moonflower 48 58 75 34 215
231 David b 59 59 64 33 215
231 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 51 215
240 KeithM 40 62 54 58 214
240 Troman22 49 60 65 40 214
240 Russ-ski 53 69 63 29 214
240 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 43 214
240 eshiesty 54 58 46 56 214
240 JVATC1 37 67 77 33 214
246 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 42 213
246 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 34 213
246 Jack C 50 51 73 39 213
246 SplashB 58 53 45 57 213
250 LEC demon 43 59 61 49 212
250 Swim-mom 30 65 72 45 212
250 Ftw 60 43 57 52 212
250 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 38 212
250 lilac 56 54 52 50 212
250 Oosen62 55 61 66 30 212
250 johncarlos 41 64 74 33 212
250 Hamburger2 50 66 49 47 212
250 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 47 212
259 Swimchips 43 64 66 38 211
259 Spencer 52 59 61 39 211
261 llavagnino 61 43 72 34 210
261 Orcas! 37 57 75 41 210
261 juliannnccc 42 68 57 43 210
261 Kenna42 47 57 62 44 210
261 Steve51 50 50 66 44 210
261 Swammer24 45 66 54 45 210
267 emmie 44 52 63 50 209
267 Elaina 53 52 60 44 209
267 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 55 209
267 NSSO 36 60 74 39 209
267 forsomereason 50 59 59 41 209
267 Bub09 46 59 59 45 209
267 RandyK321 45 71 53 40 209
267 Shaddy419 56 48 58 47 209
275 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 41 208
275 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 33 208
275 Kenetik 47 61 54 46 208
275 emoney117 48 62 51 47 208
275 cmackellar26 45 61 53 49 208
275 Swimmer… 46 64 54 44 208
281 Shrek 45 76 36 50 207
281 TennisFan 46 61 55 45 207
283 devinkos 47 57 58 44 206
283 Sunny 53 54 56 43 206
285 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 37 205
285 Marz 43 67 52 43 205
285 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 37 205
288 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 49 204
288 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 47 204
288 swimkap 39 66 53 46 204
288 JBB 48 53 70 33 204
288 Justinswam3 48 53 59 44 204
293 ecg1988 36 59 63 45 203
293 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 36 203
293 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 43 203
293 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 35 203
293 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 42 203
298 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 44 202
298 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 34 202
300 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 32 201
300 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 28 201
300 HelloAus 56 42 56 47 201
300 christylynn99 36 60 64 41 201
304 Washed 40 56 51 53 200
304 Juno 54 52 55 39 200
306 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 44 199
307 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 50 198
307 Zam1650 49 48 55 46 198
307 Keesplin 41 42 63 52 198
307 Chelsea W 47 73 42 36 198
311 stephswims1216 38 79 41 39 197
311 Mc 48 54 58 37 197
313 Danny 36 67 48 45 196
313 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 34 196
313 LanePuller01 50 49 60 37 196
316 DWY 50 51 48 46 195
316 iLikePsych 45 57 51 42 195
316 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 40 195
319 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 35 194
320 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 40 193
321 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 32 192
321 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 42 192
323 Cwm16 49 59 44 39 191
323 miaa 42 54 62 33 191
323 Magyar36 51 54 40 46 191
326 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 44 190
327 kksc 34 51 63 41 189
327 Becca 37 48 60 44 189
329 Jcjcc 43 50 48 45 186
329 averystirling 41 56 45 44 186
329 SwimOhio 40 51 55 40 186
329 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 36 186
333 kswim 47 44 52 42 185
334 Sophie 36 61 47 38 182
335 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 45 180
336 bullet 41 42 43 51 177
336 Petkus 39 47 42 49 177
338 UVA lover 42 42 52 37 173
339 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 39 167
340 iRun 43 45 42 33 163
341 emmaspotts 43 31 41 30 145
342 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 10 138
343 HatHat 16 38 44 33 131
344 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 35 124
345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 0 29
346 AuntSteph 8 0 0 0 8

