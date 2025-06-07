2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 4 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: A Clear Leader Has Emerged

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
The penultimate night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.
Congratulations to our day four winners, StanfordH8er and srosenb, who both earned 75 points to win the day by nine points. Both contestants are eligible for prizes, so we’re going to try and talk Speedo into giving prizes to both players who tied for the win. They probably will, because they’re awesome.
As a reminder, these are the prizes each daily winner is awarded:
- A pair of goggles (V3 or Speed Socket)
- Teamster bag
- Snorkel
As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:
- Womens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Kneeskin – https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-openback-kneeskin-blue-yellow/15506260.html
- Womens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Kneeskin- https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-openback-kneeskin-purple/15506206.html
- Mens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Jammer – https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-jammer-blue-yellow/15506255.html
- Mens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Jammer- https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-jammer-purple/15506209.html
Day 4 Scores
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Total
|1
|StanfordH8er
|47
|67
|60
|75
|249
|1
|srosenb
|51
|71
|51
|75
|248
|3
|goldphin28
|49
|58
|64
|66
|237
|3
|RealSlimThomas
|54
|63
|54
|66
|237
|5
|GoldenBearSwammer
|53
|73
|53
|65
|244
|5
|TheRealSam
|50
|74
|70
|65
|259
|7
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|57
|64
|73
|64
|258
|7
|DaddyDressel
|72
|61
|86
|64
|283
|9
|Canada >>>
|58
|66
|45
|62
|231
|9
|MMBro
|44
|82
|65
|62
|253
|11
|Yongchamp
|50
|67
|71
|61
|249
|12
|jclark36
|52
|66
|61
|60
|239
|12
|Hilart1284
|51
|77
|75
|60
|263
|12
|Bradentiff
|36
|75
|53
|60
|224
|12
|hrandriaga
|54
|69
|63
|60
|246
|16
|Don Bernice
|63
|57
|62
|59
|241
|16
|Jacoby’s Joggles
|38
|71
|57
|59
|225
|16
|Mattlantis44
|58
|56
|67
|59
|240
|19
|jsugi
|47
|66
|74
|58
|245
|19
|KeithM
|40
|62
|54
|58
|214
|19
|swimmermd
|58
|70
|62
|58
|248
|19
|Bajonetta
|34
|78
|60
|58
|230
|19
|Dr Swam
|51
|63
|72
|58
|244
|24
|backstrokebro
|41
|71
|78
|57
|247
|24
|James SwimSwam
|45
|56
|66
|57
|224
|24
|SplashB
|58
|53
|45
|57
|213
|27
|JRLswIM
|46
|54
|68
|56
|224
|27
|bonk
|46
|80
|34
|56
|216
|27
|Bayliss
|56
|74
|70
|56
|256
|27
|spenco
|55
|63
|48
|56
|222
|27
|RegginaGeorgge
|57
|50
|59
|56
|222
|27
|Sassygirl#1
|52
|61
|61
|56
|230
|27
|barelyaswammer
|67
|76
|58
|56
|257
|27
|RealSwimShady
|61
|62
|71
|56
|250
|27
|eshiesty
|54
|58
|46
|56
|214
|27
|snoopyswims
|49
|48
|72
|56
|225
|37
|Chenward
|55
|73
|68
|55
|251
|37
|PanZhanle4640
|45
|78
|65
|55
|243
|37
|*****Brian*****
|43
|51
|60
|55
|209
|37
|Steve Harvey
|41
|56
|67
|55
|219
|37
|SMV
|53
|73
|66
|55
|247
|37
|theswimflationguru
|41
|61
|62
|55
|219
|37
|Aznswimmaboi12
|51
|63
|74
|55
|243
|37
|Sean
|60
|61
|74
|55
|250
|37
|Swimfan2250
|53
|50
|63
|55
|221
|46
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|58
|58
|71
|54
|241
|46
|#1gatorfan
|50
|69
|71
|54
|244
|46
|AllHailGretchen
|46
|69
|79
|54
|248
|46
|ChobbleGobbler
|44
|73
|48
|54
|219
|46
|chickenlamp
|38
|70
|59
|54
|221
|46
|awoonicorn
|54
|54
|61
|54
|223
|46
|Noah P
|47
|62
|69
|54
|232
|46
|—splash dash—stroke50s—yeet
|55
|69
|87
|54
|265
|46
|AdamMak
|54
|82
|74
|54
|264
|46
|Duncan Donuts
|49
|78
|67
|54
|248
|46
|THEGOAT
|57
|57
|61
|54
|229
|57
|TigerSwammer
|62
|62
|57
|53
|234
|57
|Swimmer63
|58
|71
|59
|53
|241
|57
|adamneh
|54
|67
|48
|53
|222
|57
|woleai
|38
|64
|76
|53
|231
|57
|Washed
|40
|56
|51
|53
|200
|57
|sjostrom stan
|51
|67
|57
|53
|228
|57
|BEARCATS2010
|40
|59
|83
|53
|235
|57
|The_Turmanator
|50
|67
|65
|53
|235
|57
|OldManButterfly
|33
|64
|67
|53
|217
|66
|Xman
|41
|69
|53
|52
|215
|66
|NAZ92
|45
|75
|62
|52
|234
|66
|oxyswim
|51
|73
|65
|52
|241
|66
|ikkin
|51
|75
|52
|52
|230
|66
|Keesplin
|41
|42
|63
|52
|198
|66
|Ftw
|60
|43
|57
|52
|212
|66
|tiddleewinks
|44
|65
|72
|52
|233
|66
|USAUSAUSA
|46
|63
|54
|52
|215
|66
|OrangeSwammer
|50
|64
|74
|52
|240
|66
|blueabyss1117
|58
|53
|74
|52
|237
|66
|Kevin
|51
|58
|62
|52
|223
|66
|Wanna Sprite?
|43
|73
|61
|52
|229
|66
|Old Timer
|52
|56
|58
|52
|218
|66
|distance swammer
|54
|60
|77
|52
|243
|66
|butterfly is for looking cool and tough
|52
|70
|65
|52
|239
|81
|bullet
|41
|42
|43
|51
|177
|81
|Wylie
|65
|61
|54
|51
|231
|81
|nchuck2003
|51
|62
|62
|51
|226
|81
|Gilrad Xyvers
|61
|84
|66
|51
|262
|81
|Sam A
|58
|57
|76
|51
|242
|81
|Rowotter
|41
|65
|65
|51
|222
|81
|ForTheFirstTimeInForever
|43
|72
|70
|51
|236
|81
|IASAS Swim
|59
|61
|64
|51
|235
|81
|BeckTheMaster
|48
|68
|79
|51
|246
|81
|BRD
|48
|59
|58
|51
|216
|81
|superboy12106
|55
|52
|75
|51
|233
|81
|RFogel2
|51
|56
|72
|51
|230
|81
|Comet 16
|60
|64
|68
|51
|243
|81
|EconomyCornet28
|51
|68
|45
|51
|215
|95
|WafflesTheCat
|46
|51
|51
|50
|198
|95
|Ejwprof
|42
|67
|67
|50
|226
|95
|DMAC
|58
|67
|54
|50
|229
|95
|emmie
|44
|52
|63
|50
|209
|95
|thatdudevid
|55
|54
|62
|50
|221
|95
|Breast Master
|53
|65
|64
|50
|232
|95
|CABergh
|60
|61
|51
|50
|222
|95
|lilac
|56
|54
|52
|50
|212
|95
|PFA’s 5th year
|47
|82
|77
|50
|256
|95
|Ben.1 🫧🫧
|51
|74
|65
|50
|240
|95
|Lantz
|53
|57
|67
|50
|227
|95
|DavidGoggins
|49
|75
|97
|50
|271
|95
|Shrek
|45
|76
|36
|50
|207
|95
|Sports Lover
|41
|59
|85
|50
|235
|95
|sarah sjöström’s cats
|50
|62
|57
|50
|219
|95
|Benjamin’sButtons
|56
|88
|78
|50
|272
|95
|LoveClaireCurzan
|53
|76
|66
|50
|245
|112
|Bobby Finke (impersonation)
|39
|57
|59
|49
|204
|112
|Dirty Double
|57
|63
|69
|49
|238
|112
|TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER
|46
|53
|70
|49
|218
|112
|LEC demon
|43
|59
|61
|49
|212
|112
|Willswim
|55
|64
|75
|49
|243
|112
|GoUBear
|57
|66
|72
|49
|244
|112
|Adam H.
|50
|74
|68
|49
|241
|112
|coachtom1106
|49
|69
|68
|49
|235
|112
|Ahad
|52
|82
|56
|49
|239
|112
|Jellison
|40
|76
|60
|49
|225
|112
|Cadelovesswimming!
|44
|71
|57
|49
|221
|112
|Petkus
|39
|47
|42
|49
|177
|112
|cmackellar26
|45
|61
|53
|49
|208
|112
|EverettChessPlayer
|57
|76
|67
|49
|249
|112
|KoiFish
|56
|56
|60
|49
|221
|112
|SwimSwam Official Picks
|41
|84
|77
|49
|251
|128
|Mark Hazelberg
|50
|73
|77
|48
|248
|128
|reesierose118
|38
|65
|81
|48
|232
|128
|1 SNARKY
|48
|71
|84
|48
|251
|128
|jm721
|50
|62
|58
|48
|218
|128
|Troyy
|54
|54
|65
|48
|221
|128
|Tara Swimz
|52
|63
|70
|48
|233
|128
|Ethebanger
|53
|60
|54
|48
|215
|128
|Elizabeth 😋
|44
|67
|77
|48
|236
|128
|VicMaster
|53
|63
|55
|48
|219
|128
|swim6847
|68
|61
|67
|48
|244
|128
|Kvandy1
|48
|80
|70
|48
|246
|128
|mspann97
|63
|48
|71
|48
|230
|128
|Diabolical Negative Split
|34
|63
|71
|48
|216
|128
|Coach Rich
|48
|71
|63
|48
|230
|128
|Sludwig
|52
|68
|56
|48
|224
|143
|DK99
|46
|61
|73
|47
|227
|143
|Cowbell Mafia
|50
|65
|53
|47
|215
|143
|🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊
|45
|47
|65
|47
|204
|143
|Isaac Carr Donut Glaze
|57
|66
|73
|47
|243
|143
|FakeGreggTroy
|56
|49
|81
|47
|233
|143
|mandrew truther
|54
|76
|63
|47
|240
|143
|Tag919
|55
|61
|80
|47
|243
|143
|phoebe h
|41
|73
|75
|47
|236
|143
|Go birds
|53
|66
|53
|47
|219
|143
|ShoeShoeCapoo
|48
|76
|67
|47
|238
|143
|emoney117
|48
|62
|51
|47
|208
|143
|Tkeen08
|54
|70
|58
|47
|229
|143
|Hamburger2
|50
|66
|49
|47
|212
|143
|MarioIncandenza
|33
|62
|70
|47
|212
|143
|gongbucks
|61
|56
|72
|47
|236
|143
|HSWIMMER
|52
|56
|69
|47
|224
|143
|The Italian Stallion
|55
|54
|84
|47
|240
|143
|Anything but 50 BR
|42
|68
|64
|47
|221
|143
|HelloAus
|56
|42
|56
|47
|201
|143
|B1Gflop
|54
|77
|88
|47
|266
|143
|Shaddy419
|56
|48
|58
|47
|209
|164
|TATA15
|51
|77
|57
|46
|231
|164
|flyohwhy
|48
|72
|75
|46
|241
|164
|Zam1650
|49
|48
|55
|46
|198
|164
|DWY
|50
|51
|48
|46
|195
|164
|Pea Brain
|59
|60
|58
|46
|223
|164
|Joakim
|56
|50
|74
|46
|226
|164
|AQUEDIEM
|50
|62
|74
|46
|232
|164
|OMS2024
|52
|55
|64
|46
|217
|164
|Itseverydaybro
|43
|71
|56
|46
|216
|164
|AJANSZ
|47
|66
|76
|46
|235
|164
|Kenetik
|47
|61
|54
|46
|208
|164
|Magyar36
|51
|54
|40
|46
|191
|164
|ThomasPC
|47
|78
|61
|46
|232
|164
|Siddharth Gujja
|54
|71
|73
|46
|244
|164
|doe
|42
|64
|70
|46
|222
|164
|CD
|44
|61
|78
|46
|229
|164
|KG1
|73
|68
|70
|46
|257
|164
|swimkap
|39
|66
|53
|46
|204
|182
|Mason Duffy
|56
|55
|62
|45
|218
|182
|SwimNorman
|47
|77
|73
|45
|242
|182
|Danny
|36
|67
|48
|45
|196
|182
|ecg1988
|36
|59
|63
|45
|203
|182
|Jcjcc
|43
|50
|48
|45
|186
|182
|NCdistanceswimmer77
|38
|80
|54
|45
|217
|182
|Swim-mom
|30
|65
|72
|45
|212
|182
|loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷
|47
|84
|68
|45
|244
|182
|28bfly
|61
|78
|62
|45
|246
|182
|hollaback gurl
|43
|80
|82
|45
|250
|182
|Olli L.
|54
|51
|71
|45
|221
|182
|Bub09
|46
|59
|59
|45
|209
|182
|RMB
|48
|58
|79
|45
|230
|182
|TennisFan
|46
|61
|55
|45
|207
|182
|Swimgirl501
|45
|44
|46
|45
|180
|182
|Swammer24
|45
|66
|54
|45
|210
|182
|Rumbuns
|61
|66
|66
|45
|238
|182
|Claire
|48
|72
|82
|45
|247
|200
|Bear 🐻🐻🐻
|47
|60
|51
|44
|202
|200
|devinkos
|47
|57
|58
|44
|206
|200
|Kenna42
|47
|57
|62
|44
|210
|200
|nja14
|53
|66
|61
|44
|224
|200
|Amunnn
|55
|77
|88
|44
|264
|200
|Elaina
|53
|52
|60
|44
|209
|200
|BrRedDevil
|52
|39
|64
|44
|199
|200
|Lumpy Muffin
|53
|78
|54
|44
|229
|200
|Parkinsummer
|41
|71
|66
|44
|222
|200
|Becca
|37
|48
|60
|44
|189
|200
|Steve51
|50
|50
|66
|44
|210
|200
|Ben.2🫧🫧
|49
|66
|86
|44
|245
|200
|jgross128
|64
|53
|71
|44
|232
|200
|rsswimmer84
|50
|75
|56
|44
|225
|200
|***3.5 years of eligibility left***
|32
|70
|44
|44
|190
|200
|averystirling
|41
|56
|45
|44
|186
|200
|Justinswam3
|48
|53
|59
|44
|204
|200
|Swimmer…
|46
|64
|54
|44
|208
|218
|juliannnccc
|42
|68
|57
|43
|210
|218
|JuanferTXC
|46
|71
|62
|43
|222
|218
|I miss the ISL
|47
|62
|65
|43
|217
|218
|mford332
|47
|70
|67
|43
|227
|218
|alice
|52
|56
|64
|43
|215
|218
|Masters_Swammer
|37
|52
|71
|43
|203
|218
|Krauter
|50
|68
|69
|43
|230
|218
|Marz
|43
|67
|52
|43
|205
|218
|CTXSwimmer04
|61
|65
|45
|43
|214
|218
|theredbarronc
|56
|89
|44
|43
|232
|218
|Bobby Gusumano
|60
|61
|57
|43
|221
|218
|can someone please go 1:41
|57
|69
|69
|43
|238
|218
|Sunny
|53
|54
|56
|43
|206
|218
|swimsns98
|50
|74
|68
|43
|235
|218
|Cvh123
|51
|78
|82
|43
|254
|233
|n0o0o0o0odles
|62
|60
|69
|42
|233
|233
|kswim
|47
|44
|52
|42
|185
|233
|Chaseswim
|48
|81
|75
|42
|246
|233
|JessicaFiddler
|59
|54
|58
|42
|213
|233
|The_Feckster
|52
|68
|57
|42
|219
|233
|WildernessSwammer
|60
|68
|83
|42
|253
|233
|iLikePsych
|45
|57
|51
|42
|195
|233
|Hillbilly
|53
|68
|82
|42
|245
|233
|Mr cool
|44
|71
|64
|42
|221
|233
|Ulmerle
|52
|62
|59
|42
|215
|233
|🐙Fishfood
|42
|60
|59
|42
|203
|233
|Timmy Cheng
|41
|63
|77
|42
|223
|233
|Red Fish
|61
|57
|60
|42
|220
|233
|DAAAAVE
|53
|78
|62
|42
|235
|233
|butterfly4evah
|52
|59
|71
|42
|224
|233
|OW_4_lyfe
|26
|73
|51
|42
|192
|233
|Lain
|52
|66
|71
|42
|231
|250
|Acumen
|56
|65
|62
|41
|224
|250
|Orcas!
|37
|57
|75
|41
|210
|250
|VEGAS GOLD
|44
|69
|54
|41
|208
|250
|kksc
|34
|51
|63
|41
|189
|250
|cheese
|49
|70
|60
|41
|220
|250
|JaySawk
|46
|58
|79
|41
|224
|250
|forsomereason
|50
|59
|59
|41
|209
|250
|DannyF
|64
|72
|66
|41
|243
|250
|Brian R
|54
|66
|64
|41
|225
|250
|uzze523
|50
|67
|72
|41
|230
|250
|ryanjnoyes
|53
|79
|68
|41
|241
|250
|christylynn99
|36
|60
|64
|41
|201
|262
|Brandon Block
|50
|74
|55
|40
|219
|262
|JM90
|50
|68
|58
|40
|216
|262
|bdawghoya
|35
|75
|76
|40
|226
|262
|Bardo7712
|47
|75
|67
|40
|229
|262
|Taylor2000
|48
|69
|64
|40
|221
|262
|Dylan0509
|52
|63
|67
|40
|222
|262
|Troman22
|49
|60
|65
|40
|214
|262
|TanyaHarding
|48
|65
|69
|40
|222
|262
|@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
|53
|84
|63
|40
|240
|262
|ISU2004
|54
|70
|83
|40
|247
|262
|Odan
|63
|60
|57
|40
|220
|262
|em18
|54
|54
|76
|40
|224
|262
|SwimOhio
|40
|51
|55
|40
|186
|262
|Nivlac 🙂
|57
|54
|44
|40
|195
|262
|Mama Pajama
|48
|74
|60
|40
|222
|262
|Khops
|50
|74
|60
|40
|224
|262
|RandyK321
|45
|71
|53
|40
|209
|262
|BSTSWMCH
|51
|44
|58
|40
|193
|262
|maxlatshaw
|57
|65
|60
|40
|222
|281
|Cwm16
|49
|59
|44
|39
|191
|281
|Mike
|50
|83
|75
|39
|247
|281
|stephswims1216
|38
|79
|41
|39
|197
|281
|X Glide
|54
|61
|70
|39
|224
|281
|Wildlife
|50
|67
|74
|39
|230
|281
|Auggie kimmel
|54
|66
|64
|39
|223
|281
|NSSO
|36
|60
|74
|39
|209
|281
|Gytha Ogg
|47
|28
|53
|39
|167
|281
|Jack C
|50
|51
|73
|39
|213
|281
|Declan
|49
|78
|80
|39
|246
|281
|Spencer
|52
|59
|61
|39
|211
|281
|Winfield
|52
|64
|82
|39
|237
|281
|Miles k
|54
|55
|75
|39
|223
|281
|Juno
|54
|52
|55
|39
|200
|295
|suhewen
|60
|57
|63
|38
|218
|295
|mr736
|67
|62
|77
|38
|244
|295
|amazinqlyx
|60
|61
|61
|38
|220
|295
|Sophie
|36
|61
|47
|38
|182
|295
|Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
|49
|63
|62
|38
|212
|295
|Swimchips
|43
|64
|66
|38
|211
|295
|duffykima8
|55
|80
|70
|38
|243
|302
|Grizgirl61
|52
|48
|68
|37
|205
|302
|Alex Ev
|58
|77
|72
|37
|244
|302
|Swimpop14
|63
|72
|55
|37
|227
|302
|bcalis
|41
|73
|68
|37
|219
|302
|alexmcknight4
|43
|68
|68
|37
|216
|302
|mycoachisbobbysdad
|43
|77
|66
|37
|223
|302
|UVA lover
|42
|42
|52
|37
|173
|302
|LanePuller01
|50
|49
|60
|37
|196
|302
|ROBERTSRT1996
|49
|60
|86
|37
|232
|302
|a_rolypoly
|64
|56
|48
|37
|205
|302
|Mc
|48
|54
|58
|37
|197
|313
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|65
|56
|36
|203
|313
|Enego
|62
|63
|59
|36
|220
|313
|Chelsea W
|47
|73
|42
|36
|198
|313
|Hostave Hotrefrotan
|48
|78
|64
|36
|226
|313
|Mixed 6,000m Free Relay
|34
|46
|70
|36
|186
|313
|Scuncan Dott v2
|64
|68
|78
|36
|246
|319
|Swimfanjacoby
|53
|55
|51
|35
|194
|319
|Seattle Swimmer
|44
|66
|58
|35
|203
|319
|Sherry Smit
|17
|45
|27
|35
|124
|322
|llavagnino
|61
|43
|72
|34
|210
|322
|Ef tee kay
|55
|57
|56
|34
|202
|322
|MSSA Stingray
|53
|58
|68
|34
|213
|322
|Ross Ritter
|57
|67
|65
|34
|223
|322
|rememberwhen
|57
|54
|76
|34
|221
|322
|Moonflower
|48
|58
|75
|34
|215
|322
|Backstroke is the Best Stroke
|45
|52
|65
|34
|196
|329
|George
|61
|62
|60
|33
|216
|329
|miaa
|42
|54
|62
|33
|191
|329
|Wannabebutterflier
|51
|65
|59
|33
|208
|329
|johncarlos
|41
|64
|74
|33
|212
|329
|iRun
|43
|45
|42
|33
|163
|329
|HatHat
|16
|38
|44
|33
|131
|329
|JBB
|48
|53
|70
|33
|204
|329
|David b
|59
|59
|64
|33
|215
|329
|JVATC1
|37
|67
|77
|33
|214
|338
|Spotted Zebra
|58
|57
|54
|32
|201
|338
|Khalsathegoat
|56
|45
|59
|32
|192
|340
|Oosen62
|55
|61
|66
|30
|212
|340
|emmaspotts
|43
|31
|41
|30
|145
|342
|Russ-ski
|53
|69
|63
|29
|214
|343
|NJSWIMFAN
|35
|75
|63
|28
|201
|344
|Hoos4eva
|27
|59
|42
|10
|138
|345
|Willie Sambone
|29
|0
|0
|0
|29
|345
|AuntSteph
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
Overall Standings After Day 4
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Total
|1
|DaddyDressel
|72
|61
|86
|64
|283
|2
|Benjamin’sButtons
|56
|88
|78
|50
|272
|3
|DavidGoggins
|49
|75
|97
|50
|271
|4
|B1Gflop
|54
|77
|88
|47
|266
|5
|—splash dash—stroke50s—yeet
|55
|69
|87
|54
|265
|6
|Amunnn
|55
|77
|88
|44
|264
|6
|AdamMak
|54
|82
|74
|54
|264
|8
|Hilart1284
|51
|77
|75
|60
|263
|9
|Gilrad Xyvers
|61
|84
|66
|51
|262
|10
|TheRealSam
|50
|74
|70
|65
|259
|11
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|57
|64
|73
|64
|258
|12
|barelyaswammer
|67
|76
|58
|56
|257
|12
|KG1
|73
|68
|70
|46
|257
|14
|Bayliss
|56
|74
|70
|56
|256
|14
|PFA’s 5th year
|47
|82
|77
|50
|256
|16
|Cvh123
|51
|78
|82
|43
|254
|17
|WildernessSwammer
|60
|68
|83
|42
|253
|17
|MMBro
|44
|82
|65
|62
|253
|19
|Chenward
|55
|73
|68
|55
|251
|19
|1 SNARKY
|48
|71
|84
|48
|251
|19
|SwimSwam Official Picks
|41
|84
|77
|49
|251
|22
|hollaback gurl
|43
|80
|82
|45
|250
|22
|RealSwimShady
|61
|62
|71
|56
|250
|22
|Sean
|60
|61
|74
|55
|250
|25
|StanfordH8er
|47
|67
|60
|75
|249
|25
|Yongchamp
|50
|67
|71
|61
|249
|25
|EverettChessPlayer
|57
|76
|67
|49
|249
|28
|Mark Hazelberg
|50
|73
|77
|48
|248
|28
|swimmermd
|58
|70
|62
|58
|248
|28
|AllHailGretchen
|46
|69
|79
|54
|248
|28
|srosenb
|51
|71
|51
|75
|248
|28
|Duncan Donuts
|49
|78
|67
|54
|248
|33
|Mike
|50
|83
|75
|39
|247
|33
|SMV
|53
|73
|66
|55
|247
|33
|ISU2004
|54
|70
|83
|40
|247
|33
|backstrokebro
|41
|71
|78
|57
|247
|33
|Claire
|48
|72
|82
|45
|247
|38
|Chaseswim
|48
|81
|75
|42
|246
|38
|28bfly
|61
|78
|62
|45
|246
|38
|Declan
|49
|78
|80
|39
|246
|38
|BeckTheMaster
|48
|68
|79
|51
|246
|38
|Kvandy1
|48
|80
|70
|48
|246
|38
|Scuncan Dott v2
|64
|68
|78
|36
|246
|38
|hrandriaga
|54
|69
|63
|60
|246
|45
|jsugi
|47
|66
|74
|58
|245
|45
|Hillbilly
|53
|68
|82
|42
|245
|45
|Ben.2🫧🫧
|49
|66
|86
|44
|245
|45
|LoveClaireCurzan
|53
|76
|66
|50
|245
|49
|Alex Ev
|58
|77
|72
|37
|244
|49
|GoldenBearSwammer
|53
|73
|53
|65
|244
|49
|mr736
|67
|62
|77
|38
|244
|49
|GoUBear
|57
|66
|72
|49
|244
|49
|loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷
|47
|84
|68
|45
|244
|49
|#1gatorfan
|50
|69
|71
|54
|244
|49
|Dr Swam
|51
|63
|72
|58
|244
|49
|swim6847
|68
|61
|67
|48
|244
|49
|Siddharth Gujja
|54
|71
|73
|46
|244
|58
|Willswim
|55
|64
|75
|49
|243
|58
|Isaac Carr Donut Glaze
|57
|66
|73
|47
|243
|58
|PanZhanle4640
|45
|78
|65
|55
|243
|58
|Tag919
|55
|61
|80
|47
|243
|58
|Aznswimmaboi12
|51
|63
|74
|55
|243
|58
|DannyF
|64
|72
|66
|41
|243
|58
|distance swammer
|54
|60
|77
|52
|243
|58
|duffykima8
|55
|80
|70
|38
|243
|58
|Comet 16
|60
|64
|68
|51
|243
|67
|SwimNorman
|47
|77
|73
|45
|242
|67
|Sam A
|58
|57
|76
|51
|242
|69
|flyohwhy
|48
|72
|75
|46
|241
|69
|oxyswim
|51
|73
|65
|52
|241
|69
|Adam H.
|50
|74
|68
|49
|241
|69
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|58
|58
|71
|54
|241
|69
|Swimmer63
|58
|71
|59
|53
|241
|69
|Don Bernice
|63
|57
|62
|59
|241
|69
|ryanjnoyes
|53
|79
|68
|41
|241
|76
|mandrew truther
|54
|76
|63
|47
|240
|76
|@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
|53
|84
|63
|40
|240
|76
|Ben.1 🫧🫧
|51
|74
|65
|50
|240
|76
|Mattlantis44
|58
|56
|67
|59
|240
|76
|OrangeSwammer
|50
|64
|74
|52
|240
|76
|The Italian Stallion
|55
|54
|84
|47
|240
|82
|jclark36
|52
|66
|61
|60
|239
|82
|Ahad
|52
|82
|56
|49
|239
|82
|butterfly is for looking cool and tough
|52
|70
|65
|52
|239
|85
|Dirty Double
|57
|63
|69
|49
|238
|85
|can someone please go 1:41
|57
|69
|69
|43
|238
|85
|ShoeShoeCapoo
|48
|76
|67
|47
|238
|85
|Rumbuns
|61
|66
|66
|45
|238
|89
|goldphin28
|49
|58
|64
|66
|237
|89
|blueabyss1117
|58
|53
|74
|52
|237
|89
|Winfield
|52
|64
|82
|39
|237
|89
|RealSlimThomas
|54
|63
|54
|66
|237
|93
|phoebe h
|41
|73
|75
|47
|236
|93
|Elizabeth 😋
|44
|67
|77
|48
|236
|93
|ForTheFirstTimeInForever
|43
|72
|70
|51
|236
|93
|gongbucks
|61
|56
|72
|47
|236
|97
|coachtom1106
|49
|69
|68
|49
|235
|97
|AJANSZ
|47
|66
|76
|46
|235
|97
|IASAS Swim
|59
|61
|64
|51
|235
|97
|swimsns98
|50
|74
|68
|43
|235
|97
|DAAAAVE
|53
|78
|62
|42
|235
|97
|BEARCATS2010
|40
|59
|83
|53
|235
|97
|The_Turmanator
|50
|67
|65
|53
|235
|97
|Sports Lover
|41
|59
|85
|50
|235
|105
|NAZ92
|45
|75
|62
|52
|234
|105
|TigerSwammer
|62
|62
|57
|53
|234
|107
|n0o0o0o0odles
|62
|60
|69
|42
|233
|107
|FakeGreggTroy
|56
|49
|81
|47
|233
|107
|tiddleewinks
|44
|65
|72
|52
|233
|107
|Tara Swimz
|52
|63
|70
|48
|233
|107
|superboy12106
|55
|52
|75
|51
|233
|112
|reesierose118
|38
|65
|81
|48
|232
|112
|AQUEDIEM
|50
|62
|74
|46
|232
|112
|Breast Master
|53
|65
|64
|50
|232
|112
|theredbarronc
|56
|89
|44
|43
|232
|112
|ThomasPC
|47
|78
|61
|46
|232
|112
|jgross128
|64
|53
|71
|44
|232
|112
|Noah P
|47
|62
|69
|54
|232
|112
|ROBERTSRT1996
|49
|60
|86
|37
|232
|120
|TATA15
|51
|77
|57
|46
|231
|120
|Wylie
|65
|61
|54
|51
|231
|120
|Canada >>>
|58
|66
|45
|62
|231
|120
|woleai
|38
|64
|76
|53
|231
|120
|Lain
|52
|66
|71
|42
|231
|125
|ikkin
|51
|75
|52
|52
|230
|125
|Wildlife
|50
|67
|74
|39
|230
|125
|Krauter
|50
|68
|69
|43
|230
|125
|Bajonetta
|34
|78
|60
|58
|230
|125
|Sassygirl#1
|52
|61
|61
|56
|230
|125
|RMB
|48
|58
|79
|45
|230
|125
|RFogel2
|51
|56
|72
|51
|230
|125
|uzze523
|50
|67
|72
|41
|230
|125
|mspann97
|63
|48
|71
|48
|230
|125
|Coach Rich
|48
|71
|63
|48
|230
|135
|Bardo7712
|47
|75
|67
|40
|229
|135
|DMAC
|58
|67
|54
|50
|229
|135
|Lumpy Muffin
|53
|78
|54
|44
|229
|135
|Tkeen08
|54
|70
|58
|47
|229
|135
|CD
|44
|61
|78
|46
|229
|135
|Wanna Sprite?
|43
|73
|61
|52
|229
|135
|THEGOAT
|57
|57
|61
|54
|229
|142
|sjostrom stan
|51
|67
|57
|53
|228
|143
|DK99
|46
|61
|73
|47
|227
|143
|mford332
|47
|70
|67
|43
|227
|143
|Swimpop14
|63
|72
|55
|37
|227
|143
|Lantz
|53
|57
|67
|50
|227
|147
|Ejwprof
|42
|67
|67
|50
|226
|147
|bdawghoya
|35
|75
|76
|40
|226
|147
|Joakim
|56
|50
|74
|46
|226
|147
|nchuck2003
|51
|62
|62
|51
|226
|147
|Hostave Hotrefrotan
|48
|78
|64
|36
|226
|152
|Jellison
|40
|76
|60
|49
|225
|152
|Jacoby’s Joggles
|38
|71
|57
|59
|225
|152
|rsswimmer84
|50
|75
|56
|44
|225
|152
|snoopyswims
|49
|48
|72
|56
|225
|152
|Brian R
|54
|66
|64
|41
|225
|157
|Acumen
|56
|65
|62
|41
|224
|157
|JRLswIM
|46
|54
|68
|56
|224
|157
|X Glide
|54
|61
|70
|39
|224
|157
|nja14
|53
|66
|61
|44
|224
|157
|JaySawk
|46
|58
|79
|41
|224
|157
|em18
|54
|54
|76
|40
|224
|157
|butterfly4evah
|52
|59
|71
|42
|224
|157
|Bradentiff
|36
|75
|53
|60
|224
|157
|James SwimSwam
|45
|56
|66
|57
|224
|157
|HSWIMMER
|52
|56
|69
|47
|224
|157
|Khops
|50
|74
|60
|40
|224
|157
|Sludwig
|52
|68
|56
|48
|224
|169
|Pea Brain
|59
|60
|58
|46
|223
|169
|Auggie kimmel
|54
|66
|64
|39
|223
|169
|Ross Ritter
|57
|67
|65
|34
|223
|169
|Timmy Cheng
|41
|63
|77
|42
|223
|169
|awoonicorn
|54
|54
|61
|54
|223
|169
|Kevin
|51
|58
|62
|52
|223
|169
|mycoachisbobbysdad
|43
|77
|66
|37
|223
|169
|Miles k
|54
|55
|75
|39
|223
|177
|JuanferTXC
|46
|71
|62
|43
|222
|177
|Dylan0509
|52
|63
|67
|40
|222
|177
|TanyaHarding
|48
|65
|69
|40
|222
|177
|spenco
|55
|63
|48
|56
|222
|177
|RegginaGeorgge
|57
|50
|59
|56
|222
|177
|Parkinsummer
|41
|71
|66
|44
|222
|177
|CABergh
|60
|61
|51
|50
|222
|177
|adamneh
|54
|67
|48
|53
|222
|177
|Rowotter
|41
|65
|65
|51
|222
|177
|doe
|42
|64
|70
|46
|222
|177
|Mama Pajama
|48
|74
|60
|40
|222
|177
|maxlatshaw
|57
|65
|60
|40
|222
|189
|Taylor2000
|48
|69
|64
|40
|221
|189
|thatdudevid
|55
|54
|62
|50
|221
|189
|Mr cool
|44
|71
|64
|42
|221
|189
|Troyy
|54
|54
|65
|48
|221
|189
|Olli L.
|54
|51
|71
|45
|221
|189
|rememberwhen
|57
|54
|76
|34
|221
|189
|chickenlamp
|38
|70
|59
|54
|221
|189
|Bobby Gusumano
|60
|61
|57
|43
|221
|189
|Cadelovesswimming!
|44
|71
|57
|49
|221
|189
|Anything but 50 BR
|42
|68
|64
|47
|221
|189
|KoiFish
|56
|56
|60
|49
|221
|189
|Swimfan2250
|53
|50
|63
|55
|221
|201
|amazinqlyx
|60
|61
|61
|38
|220
|201
|Enego
|62
|63
|59
|36
|220
|201
|cheese
|49
|70
|60
|41
|220
|201
|Odan
|63
|60
|57
|40
|220
|201
|Red Fish
|61
|57
|60
|42
|220
|206
|Brandon Block
|50
|74
|55
|40
|219
|206
|The_Feckster
|52
|68
|57
|42
|219
|206
|Steve Harvey
|41
|56
|67
|55
|219
|206
|bcalis
|41
|73
|68
|37
|219
|206
|ChobbleGobbler
|44
|73
|48
|54
|219
|206
|theswimflationguru
|41
|61
|62
|55
|219
|206
|VicMaster
|53
|63
|55
|48
|219
|206
|Go birds
|53
|66
|53
|47
|219
|206
|sarah sjöström’s cats
|50
|62
|57
|50
|219
|215
|Mason Duffy
|56
|55
|62
|45
|218
|215
|TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER
|46
|53
|70
|49
|218
|215
|suhewen
|60
|57
|63
|38
|218
|215
|jm721
|50
|62
|58
|48
|218
|215
|Old Timer
|52
|56
|58
|52
|218
|220
|I miss the ISL
|47
|62
|65
|43
|217
|220
|NCdistanceswimmer77
|38
|80
|54
|45
|217
|220
|OMS2024
|52
|55
|64
|46
|217
|220
|OldManButterfly
|33
|64
|67
|53
|217
|224
|George
|61
|62
|60
|33
|216
|224
|JM90
|50
|68
|58
|40
|216
|224
|bonk
|46
|80
|34
|56
|216
|224
|Itseverydaybro
|43
|71
|56
|46
|216
|224
|alexmcknight4
|43
|68
|68
|37
|216
|224
|BRD
|48
|59
|58
|51
|216
|224
|Diabolical Negative Split
|34
|63
|71
|48
|216
|231
|Xman
|41
|69
|53
|52
|215
|231
|Cowbell Mafia
|50
|65
|53
|47
|215
|231
|alice
|52
|56
|64
|43
|215
|231
|Ulmerle
|52
|62
|59
|42
|215
|231
|USAUSAUSA
|46
|63
|54
|52
|215
|231
|Ethebanger
|53
|60
|54
|48
|215
|231
|Moonflower
|48
|58
|75
|34
|215
|231
|David b
|59
|59
|64
|33
|215
|231
|EconomyCornet28
|51
|68
|45
|51
|215
|240
|KeithM
|40
|62
|54
|58
|214
|240
|Troman22
|49
|60
|65
|40
|214
|240
|Russ-ski
|53
|69
|63
|29
|214
|240
|CTXSwimmer04
|61
|65
|45
|43
|214
|240
|eshiesty
|54
|58
|46
|56
|214
|240
|JVATC1
|37
|67
|77
|33
|214
|246
|JessicaFiddler
|59
|54
|58
|42
|213
|246
|MSSA Stingray
|53
|58
|68
|34
|213
|246
|Jack C
|50
|51
|73
|39
|213
|246
|SplashB
|58
|53
|45
|57
|213
|250
|LEC demon
|43
|59
|61
|49
|212
|250
|Swim-mom
|30
|65
|72
|45
|212
|250
|Ftw
|60
|43
|57
|52
|212
|250
|Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
|49
|63
|62
|38
|212
|250
|lilac
|56
|54
|52
|50
|212
|250
|Oosen62
|55
|61
|66
|30
|212
|250
|johncarlos
|41
|64
|74
|33
|212
|250
|Hamburger2
|50
|66
|49
|47
|212
|250
|MarioIncandenza
|33
|62
|70
|47
|212
|259
|Swimchips
|43
|64
|66
|38
|211
|259
|Spencer
|52
|59
|61
|39
|211
|261
|llavagnino
|61
|43
|72
|34
|210
|261
|Orcas!
|37
|57
|75
|41
|210
|261
|juliannnccc
|42
|68
|57
|43
|210
|261
|Kenna42
|47
|57
|62
|44
|210
|261
|Steve51
|50
|50
|66
|44
|210
|261
|Swammer24
|45
|66
|54
|45
|210
|267
|emmie
|44
|52
|63
|50
|209
|267
|Elaina
|53
|52
|60
|44
|209
|267
|*****Brian*****
|43
|51
|60
|55
|209
|267
|NSSO
|36
|60
|74
|39
|209
|267
|forsomereason
|50
|59
|59
|41
|209
|267
|Bub09
|46
|59
|59
|45
|209
|267
|RandyK321
|45
|71
|53
|40
|209
|267
|Shaddy419
|56
|48
|58
|47
|209
|275
|VEGAS GOLD
|44
|69
|54
|41
|208
|275
|Wannabebutterflier
|51
|65
|59
|33
|208
|275
|Kenetik
|47
|61
|54
|46
|208
|275
|emoney117
|48
|62
|51
|47
|208
|275
|cmackellar26
|45
|61
|53
|49
|208
|275
|Swimmer…
|46
|64
|54
|44
|208
|281
|Shrek
|45
|76
|36
|50
|207
|281
|TennisFan
|46
|61
|55
|45
|207
|283
|devinkos
|47
|57
|58
|44
|206
|283
|Sunny
|53
|54
|56
|43
|206
|285
|Grizgirl61
|52
|48
|68
|37
|205
|285
|Marz
|43
|67
|52
|43
|205
|285
|a_rolypoly
|64
|56
|48
|37
|205
|288
|Bobby Finke (impersonation)
|39
|57
|59
|49
|204
|288
|🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊
|45
|47
|65
|47
|204
|288
|swimkap
|39
|66
|53
|46
|204
|288
|JBB
|48
|53
|70
|33
|204
|288
|Justinswam3
|48
|53
|59
|44
|204
|293
|ecg1988
|36
|59
|63
|45
|203
|293
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|65
|56
|36
|203
|293
|Masters_Swammer
|37
|52
|71
|43
|203
|293
|Seattle Swimmer
|44
|66
|58
|35
|203
|293
|🐙Fishfood
|42
|60
|59
|42
|203
|298
|Bear 🐻🐻🐻
|47
|60
|51
|44
|202
|298
|Ef tee kay
|55
|57
|56
|34
|202
|300
|Spotted Zebra
|58
|57
|54
|32
|201
|300
|NJSWIMFAN
|35
|75
|63
|28
|201
|300
|HelloAus
|56
|42
|56
|47
|201
|300
|christylynn99
|36
|60
|64
|41
|201
|304
|Washed
|40
|56
|51
|53
|200
|304
|Juno
|54
|52
|55
|39
|200
|306
|BrRedDevil
|52
|39
|64
|44
|199
|307
|WafflesTheCat
|46
|51
|51
|50
|198
|307
|Zam1650
|49
|48
|55
|46
|198
|307
|Keesplin
|41
|42
|63
|52
|198
|307
|Chelsea W
|47
|73
|42
|36
|198
|311
|stephswims1216
|38
|79
|41
|39
|197
|311
|Mc
|48
|54
|58
|37
|197
|313
|Danny
|36
|67
|48
|45
|196
|313
|Backstroke is the Best Stroke
|45
|52
|65
|34
|196
|313
|LanePuller01
|50
|49
|60
|37
|196
|316
|DWY
|50
|51
|48
|46
|195
|316
|iLikePsych
|45
|57
|51
|42
|195
|316
|Nivlac 🙂
|57
|54
|44
|40
|195
|319
|Swimfanjacoby
|53
|55
|51
|35
|194
|320
|BSTSWMCH
|51
|44
|58
|40
|193
|321
|Khalsathegoat
|56
|45
|59
|32
|192
|321
|OW_4_lyfe
|26
|73
|51
|42
|192
|323
|Cwm16
|49
|59
|44
|39
|191
|323
|miaa
|42
|54
|62
|33
|191
|323
|Magyar36
|51
|54
|40
|46
|191
|326
|***3.5 years of eligibility left***
|32
|70
|44
|44
|190
|327
|kksc
|34
|51
|63
|41
|189
|327
|Becca
|37
|48
|60
|44
|189
|329
|Jcjcc
|43
|50
|48
|45
|186
|329
|averystirling
|41
|56
|45
|44
|186
|329
|SwimOhio
|40
|51
|55
|40
|186
|329
|Mixed 6,000m Free Relay
|34
|46
|70
|36
|186
|333
|kswim
|47
|44
|52
|42
|185
|334
|Sophie
|36
|61
|47
|38
|182
|335
|Swimgirl501
|45
|44
|46
|45
|180
|336
|bullet
|41
|42
|43
|51
|177
|336
|Petkus
|39
|47
|42
|49
|177
|338
|UVA lover
|42
|42
|52
|37
|173
|339
|Gytha Ogg
|47
|28
|53
|39
|167
|340
|iRun
|43
|45
|42
|33
|163
|341
|emmaspotts
|43
|31
|41
|30
|145
|342
|Hoos4eva
|27
|59
|42
|10
|138
|343
|HatHat
|16
|38
|44
|33
|131
|344
|Sherry Smit
|17
|45
|27
|35
|124
|345
|Willie Sambone
|29
|0
|0
|0
|29
|346
|AuntSteph
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
Sounding a little bit defensive about that 19th place, SS.