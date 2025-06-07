2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 4 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: A Clear Leader Has Emerged

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.

Congratulations to our day four winners, StanfordH8er and srosenb, who both earned 75 points to win the day by nine points. Both contestants are eligible for prizes, so we’re going to try and talk Speedo into giving prizes to both players who tied for the win. They probably will, because they’re awesome.

As a reminder, these are the prizes each daily winner is awarded:

DaddyDressel currently leads the overall standings with 283 points, extending his strong position since winning day one. Benjamin’sButtons holds 2nd place with 272 points, maintaining a close chase after taking the lead yesterday. DavidGoggins, yesterday’s daily winner, is right behind in 3rd with 271 points. SwimSwam’s official picks sit 19th in the overall standings, and keep in mind that the women’s 100 breaststroke picks were made before the psych sheets were released, so we did not include Kate Douglass.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

Womens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Kneeskin – https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-openback-kneeskin-blue-yellow/15506260.html

– https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-openback-kneeskin-blue-yellow/15506260.html Womens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Kneeskin- https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-openback-kneeskin-purple/15506206.html

https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-openback-kneeskin-purple/15506206.html Mens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Jammer – https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-jammer-blue-yellow/15506255.html

https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-jammer-blue-yellow/15506255.html Mens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Jammer- https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-jammer-purple/15506209.html

There were two big upsets in terms of people’s picks for tonights racing. Only one entry picked Cavan Gormsen to finish in the top 4 of the 400 free. She touched in 4:08.21, just off her 4:08.12 from July 2023, but she did improve her seed significantly, coming into the meet seeded 10th. Only two entries picked Tommy Janton to win the men’s 100 back. The Notre Dame swimmer took the event from lane one. He entered as the 4th seed with a best time of 53.61, clocked 53.92 for 7th in prelims, before rocketing to 53.00 tonight. Those two were Steve Harvey and Petkus, shout out to them.

Day 4 Scores

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Total 1 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 75 249 1 srosenb 51 71 51 75 248 3 goldphin28 49 58 64 66 237 3 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 66 237 5 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 65 244 5 TheRealSam 50 74 70 65 259 7 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 64 258 7 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 64 283 9 Canada >>> 58 66 45 62 231 9 MMBro 44 82 65 62 253 11 Yongchamp 50 67 71 61 249 12 jclark36 52 66 61 60 239 12 Hilart1284 51 77 75 60 263 12 Bradentiff 36 75 53 60 224 12 hrandriaga 54 69 63 60 246 16 Don Bernice 63 57 62 59 241 16 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 59 225 16 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 59 240 19 jsugi 47 66 74 58 245 19 KeithM 40 62 54 58 214 19 swimmermd 58 70 62 58 248 19 Bajonetta 34 78 60 58 230 19 Dr Swam 51 63 72 58 244 24 backstrokebro 41 71 78 57 247 24 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 57 224 24 SplashB 58 53 45 57 213 27 JRLswIM 46 54 68 56 224 27 bonk 46 80 34 56 216 27 Bayliss 56 74 70 56 256 27 spenco 55 63 48 56 222 27 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 56 222 27 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 56 230 27 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 56 257 27 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 56 250 27 eshiesty 54 58 46 56 214 27 snoopyswims 49 48 72 56 225 37 Chenward 55 73 68 55 251 37 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 55 243 37 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 55 209 37 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 55 219 37 SMV 53 73 66 55 247 37 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 55 219 37 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 55 243 37 Sean 60 61 74 55 250 37 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 55 221 46 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 54 241 46 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 54 244 46 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 54 248 46 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 54 219 46 chickenlamp 38 70 59 54 221 46 awoonicorn 54 54 61 54 223 46 Noah P 47 62 69 54 232 46 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 54 265 46 AdamMak 54 82 74 54 264 46 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 54 248 46 THEGOAT 57 57 61 54 229 57 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 53 234 57 Swimmer63 58 71 59 53 241 57 adamneh 54 67 48 53 222 57 woleai 38 64 76 53 231 57 Washed 40 56 51 53 200 57 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 53 228 57 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 53 235 57 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 53 235 57 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 53 217 66 Xman 41 69 53 52 215 66 NAZ92 45 75 62 52 234 66 oxyswim 51 73 65 52 241 66 ikkin 51 75 52 52 230 66 Keesplin 41 42 63 52 198 66 Ftw 60 43 57 52 212 66 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 52 233 66 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 52 215 66 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 52 240 66 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 52 237 66 Kevin 51 58 62 52 223 66 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 52 229 66 Old Timer 52 56 58 52 218 66 distance swammer 54 60 77 52 243 66 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 52 239 81 bullet 41 42 43 51 177 81 Wylie 65 61 54 51 231 81 nchuck2003 51 62 62 51 226 81 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 51 262 81 Sam A 58 57 76 51 242 81 Rowotter 41 65 65 51 222 81 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 51 236 81 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 51 235 81 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 51 246 81 BRD 48 59 58 51 216 81 superboy12106 55 52 75 51 233 81 RFogel2 51 56 72 51 230 81 Comet 16 60 64 68 51 243 81 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 51 215 95 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 50 198 95 Ejwprof 42 67 67 50 226 95 DMAC 58 67 54 50 229 95 emmie 44 52 63 50 209 95 thatdudevid 55 54 62 50 221 95 Breast Master 53 65 64 50 232 95 CABergh 60 61 51 50 222 95 lilac 56 54 52 50 212 95 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 50 256 95 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 50 240 95 Lantz 53 57 67 50 227 95 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 50 271 95 Shrek 45 76 36 50 207 95 Sports Lover 41 59 85 50 235 95 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 50 219 95 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 50 272 95 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 50 245 112 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 49 204 112 Dirty Double 57 63 69 49 238 112 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 49 218 112 LEC demon 43 59 61 49 212 112 Willswim 55 64 75 49 243 112 GoUBear 57 66 72 49 244 112 Adam H. 50 74 68 49 241 112 coachtom1106 49 69 68 49 235 112 Ahad 52 82 56 49 239 112 Jellison 40 76 60 49 225 112 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 49 221 112 Petkus 39 47 42 49 177 112 cmackellar26 45 61 53 49 208 112 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 49 249 112 KoiFish 56 56 60 49 221 112 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 49 251 128 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 48 248 128 reesierose118 38 65 81 48 232 128 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 48 251 128 jm721 50 62 58 48 218 128 Troyy 54 54 65 48 221 128 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 48 233 128 Ethebanger 53 60 54 48 215 128 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 48 236 128 VicMaster 53 63 55 48 219 128 swim6847 68 61 67 48 244 128 Kvandy1 48 80 70 48 246 128 mspann97 63 48 71 48 230 128 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 48 216 128 Coach Rich 48 71 63 48 230 128 Sludwig 52 68 56 48 224 143 DK99 46 61 73 47 227 143 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 47 215 143 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 47 204 143 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 47 243 143 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 47 233 143 mandrew truther 54 76 63 47 240 143 Tag919 55 61 80 47 243 143 phoebe h 41 73 75 47 236 143 Go birds 53 66 53 47 219 143 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 47 238 143 emoney117 48 62 51 47 208 143 Tkeen08 54 70 58 47 229 143 Hamburger2 50 66 49 47 212 143 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 47 212 143 gongbucks 61 56 72 47 236 143 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 47 224 143 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 47 240 143 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 47 221 143 HelloAus 56 42 56 47 201 143 B1Gflop 54 77 88 47 266 143 Shaddy419 56 48 58 47 209 164 TATA15 51 77 57 46 231 164 flyohwhy 48 72 75 46 241 164 Zam1650 49 48 55 46 198 164 DWY 50 51 48 46 195 164 Pea Brain 59 60 58 46 223 164 Joakim 56 50 74 46 226 164 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 46 232 164 OMS2024 52 55 64 46 217 164 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 46 216 164 AJANSZ 47 66 76 46 235 164 Kenetik 47 61 54 46 208 164 Magyar36 51 54 40 46 191 164 ThomasPC 47 78 61 46 232 164 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 46 244 164 doe 42 64 70 46 222 164 CD 44 61 78 46 229 164 KG1 73 68 70 46 257 164 swimkap 39 66 53 46 204 182 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 45 218 182 SwimNorman 47 77 73 45 242 182 Danny 36 67 48 45 196 182 ecg1988 36 59 63 45 203 182 Jcjcc 43 50 48 45 186 182 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 45 217 182 Swim-mom 30 65 72 45 212 182 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 45 244 182 28bfly 61 78 62 45 246 182 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 45 250 182 Olli L. 54 51 71 45 221 182 Bub09 46 59 59 45 209 182 RMB 48 58 79 45 230 182 TennisFan 46 61 55 45 207 182 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 45 180 182 Swammer24 45 66 54 45 210 182 Rumbuns 61 66 66 45 238 182 Claire 48 72 82 45 247 200 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 44 202 200 devinkos 47 57 58 44 206 200 Kenna42 47 57 62 44 210 200 nja14 53 66 61 44 224 200 Amunnn 55 77 88 44 264 200 Elaina 53 52 60 44 209 200 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 44 199 200 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 44 229 200 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 44 222 200 Becca 37 48 60 44 189 200 Steve51 50 50 66 44 210 200 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 44 245 200 jgross128 64 53 71 44 232 200 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 44 225 200 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 44 190 200 averystirling 41 56 45 44 186 200 Justinswam3 48 53 59 44 204 200 Swimmer… 46 64 54 44 208 218 juliannnccc 42 68 57 43 210 218 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 43 222 218 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 43 217 218 mford332 47 70 67 43 227 218 alice 52 56 64 43 215 218 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 43 203 218 Krauter 50 68 69 43 230 218 Marz 43 67 52 43 205 218 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 43 214 218 theredbarronc 56 89 44 43 232 218 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 43 221 218 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 43 238 218 Sunny 53 54 56 43 206 218 swimsns98 50 74 68 43 235 218 Cvh123 51 78 82 43 254 233 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 42 233 233 kswim 47 44 52 42 185 233 Chaseswim 48 81 75 42 246 233 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 42 213 233 The_Feckster 52 68 57 42 219 233 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 42 253 233 iLikePsych 45 57 51 42 195 233 Hillbilly 53 68 82 42 245 233 Mr cool 44 71 64 42 221 233 Ulmerle 52 62 59 42 215 233 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 42 203 233 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 42 223 233 Red Fish 61 57 60 42 220 233 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 42 235 233 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 42 224 233 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 42 192 233 Lain 52 66 71 42 231 250 Acumen 56 65 62 41 224 250 Orcas! 37 57 75 41 210 250 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 41 208 250 kksc 34 51 63 41 189 250 cheese 49 70 60 41 220 250 JaySawk 46 58 79 41 224 250 forsomereason 50 59 59 41 209 250 DannyF 64 72 66 41 243 250 Brian R 54 66 64 41 225 250 uzze523 50 67 72 41 230 250 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 41 241 250 christylynn99 36 60 64 41 201 262 Brandon Block 50 74 55 40 219 262 JM90 50 68 58 40 216 262 bdawghoya 35 75 76 40 226 262 Bardo7712 47 75 67 40 229 262 Taylor2000 48 69 64 40 221 262 Dylan0509 52 63 67 40 222 262 Troman22 49 60 65 40 214 262 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 40 222 262 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 40 240 262 ISU2004 54 70 83 40 247 262 Odan 63 60 57 40 220 262 em18 54 54 76 40 224 262 SwimOhio 40 51 55 40 186 262 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 40 195 262 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 40 222 262 Khops 50 74 60 40 224 262 RandyK321 45 71 53 40 209 262 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 40 193 262 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 40 222 281 Cwm16 49 59 44 39 191 281 Mike 50 83 75 39 247 281 stephswims1216 38 79 41 39 197 281 X Glide 54 61 70 39 224 281 Wildlife 50 67 74 39 230 281 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 39 223 281 NSSO 36 60 74 39 209 281 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 39 167 281 Jack C 50 51 73 39 213 281 Declan 49 78 80 39 246 281 Spencer 52 59 61 39 211 281 Winfield 52 64 82 39 237 281 Miles k 54 55 75 39 223 281 Juno 54 52 55 39 200 295 suhewen 60 57 63 38 218 295 mr736 67 62 77 38 244 295 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 38 220 295 Sophie 36 61 47 38 182 295 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 38 212 295 Swimchips 43 64 66 38 211 295 duffykima8 55 80 70 38 243 302 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 37 205 302 Alex Ev 58 77 72 37 244 302 Swimpop14 63 72 55 37 227 302 bcalis 41 73 68 37 219 302 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 37 216 302 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 37 223 302 UVA lover 42 42 52 37 173 302 LanePuller01 50 49 60 37 196 302 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 37 232 302 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 37 205 302 Mc 48 54 58 37 197 313 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 36 203 313 Enego 62 63 59 36 220 313 Chelsea W 47 73 42 36 198 313 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 36 226 313 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 36 186 313 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 36 246 319 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 35 194 319 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 35 203 319 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 35 124 322 llavagnino 61 43 72 34 210 322 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 34 202 322 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 34 213 322 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 34 223 322 rememberwhen 57 54 76 34 221 322 Moonflower 48 58 75 34 215 322 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 34 196 329 George 61 62 60 33 216 329 miaa 42 54 62 33 191 329 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 33 208 329 johncarlos 41 64 74 33 212 329 iRun 43 45 42 33 163 329 HatHat 16 38 44 33 131 329 JBB 48 53 70 33 204 329 David b 59 59 64 33 215 329 JVATC1 37 67 77 33 214 338 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 32 201 338 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 32 192 340 Oosen62 55 61 66 30 212 340 emmaspotts 43 31 41 30 145 342 Russ-ski 53 69 63 29 214 343 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 28 201 344 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 10 138 345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 0 29 345 AuntSteph 8 0 0 0 8

Overall Standings After Day 4