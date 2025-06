2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Results (One Major Upset, Several Sure Bets)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night one of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it delivered six finals full of fireworks. Before the session started, four results seemed fairly likely: Regan Smith would win the women’s 200 butterfly, Luca Urlando would take the men’s race, and Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke would do their thing in the distance freestyles. Three of those played out as expected. But one major upset caught everyone off guard—not a single Pick’Em contestant predicted it.

That major upset was, as most of you might guess, the women’s 200 fly. Zero contestants picked Bricker to win, while 341 out of 345 slotted Smith for 1st place. In terms of total points scored by event, the 200 fly earned just 886 points across all entrants combined. Meanwhile, the men’s 1500 free was the most predictable, scoring 3,845 points. See all the point totals below, ranked from least predicted to most.

Women’s 200 Butterfly: 886 points

Men’s 100 Freestyle: 2,352 points

Women’s 100 Freestyle: 2,830 points

Men’s 200 Butterfly: 3,135 points

Women’s 800 Freestyle: 3,775 points

Men’s 1500 Freestyle: 3,845 points

If you missed out on the action, click here to read our entire live recap from the session.

In the Pick’Em competition, DaddyDressel emerged as the dominant player on Day 1, and will receive a prize package from Speedo USA (click the links to view the products):

