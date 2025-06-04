2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Swims You Might Have Missed

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky may have stolen the spotlight with her gutsy World Record attempt in the 800 free, falling short with a time (checks notes) four full seconds quicker than the next-fastest swimmer in history. After 12 years at the top of the world, the world still has a fair bit of catching up to do.

There were some other swims that were almost as impressive in their own right this evening. One of those was also in a distance freestyle event from 17-year-old Aiden Hammer. The Texas Commit, who recently reclassified to the Class of 2026, sliced 10 seconds off his 1500 time to finish third in 15:05.13; a result which his future coach Bob Bowman seemed just as pleased as Hammer about.

Chase Maier hacked off even more time than that, dropping from 16:18 to 15:42 out of heat 1. The U.S. Navy commit has had a good year in yards, and will be in line for a drop in the 400 freestyle later in the week.

Simone Manuel didn’t quite make the team individually in the 100 freestyle, agonisingly touching five-hundredths behind Gretchen Walsh, but her 52.83 was her first sub-53 swim since Gwangju 2019 where she won World gold in 52.04. It looks like Bob Bowman‘s training at Texas is suiting her to a T, and she looked strong heading into the 200 tomorrow.

Whilst Claire Weinstein made the team in the 800 with a phenomenal second half of the race, that was actually her second race of the evening. She dived in for the 800 about 20 minutes after taking 8th in the 100 freestyle, going 53.72 to knock three-quarters of a second off her best of 54.45 set just a month ago. Weinstein will also compete in the 10K open water for Team USA this summer – frightening range for a swimmer yet to start college.

Lily King was 54.96 this morning to sneak into the ‘C’ final, and dropped another half second this evening to go 54.42 and finish second. The NC State commit came into Nationals with a best time of 55.14 from last summer, and will be confident of dropping time in her best event, the 50 free, later this week.

Tennessee’s Emily Brown hacked 1.6 seconds from her best time in the 200 fly today, skipping over the 2:10’s entirely. Her previous best was 2:11.25, but she shattered that to win the ‘B’ final in 2:09.68, leading wire-to-wire to swim the seventh-fastest time of the evening.

Austin Carpenter won the ‘D’ final of the 100 free in 49.57 as the Texas commit hacked over a second off his previous best of 50.64 today. He made the grade for World Juniors in what will be his first international meet with Team USA. Hudson William also had a big drop in the 100 free after improvements in yards this season, going from 49.87 to 49.24 over the course of the day to win the ‘C’ final.

Camden Taylor sliced just over a second off his entry time of 49.68 to place third in the ‘B’ final in 48.67. He had only made the ‘B’ final due to scratches from Kieran Smith and Luke Hobson, and made the most of his opportunity tonight.

Henry McFadden dropped his best from 48.59 to 48.15 in the heats, and took off another two tenths in the final to go 47.97. That included a sparkling 24.55 split on the second 50, but left him five hundredths behind Shaine Casas for sixth. However, with his best event, the 200 free, coming tomorrow he could have something to say about the makeup of the team there.

Mitchell Schott set the Ivy league record in the 200 yard fly this season, so perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise for him to have a big swim in long course. However, his 1:55.86 to make the ‘A’ final was a PB by more than a second, as he skipped over the 1:56s entirely. He did then make sure to circle back and swim 1:56.47 in the final to finish 8th, but with two swims well under his old best has had a great first day in Indianapolis.