2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 2 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Lots Of Surprise Top-4 Finishers

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
The second of five nights at the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.
Congratulations to our day two winner, theredbarronc, who posted 89 points to edge out Benjamin’sButtons by just a single point. However, since theredbarronc is not eligible for prizes, Benjamin’sButtons will receive the daily prize package from Speedo USA, shown below:
- A pair of goggles (V3 or Speed Socket)
- Teamster bag
- Snorkel
As for the overall standings, theredbarronc has taken over the top spot after a major redemption day, bouncing back from a 62nd-place finish on day one. He’s now tied with Gilrad Xyvers for the lead, with both having notched 145 points so far. Benjamin’sButtons sits just one point behind in 3rd.
As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:
- Womens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Kneeskin – https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-openback-kneeskin-blue-yellow/15506260.html
- Womens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Kneeskin- https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-openback-kneeskin-purple/15506206.html
- Mens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Jammer – https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-jammer-blue-yellow/15506255.html
- Mens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Jammer- https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-jammer-purple/15506209.html
A total of 342 contestants correctly predicted that Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh would win the women’s 50 fly, and they were rewarded when she rocketed to a 24.66, breaking her own American record of 24.93 in the process. The performance now stands as the fourth-fastest swim in history. Just behind that, 337 users picked Kate Douglass to take the women’s 200 breast title with a 2:21.45. Though the reigning champion came through, she was pressed more than expected by teammate Alex Walsh, who trimmed a three-second seed gap to finish exactly one second behind.
Only one player accurately predicted that Stanford sophomore Henry McFadden would place in the top four in the men’s 200 freestyle. McFadden, who qualified for the 2023 Worlds 4×200 relay and earned silver there, missed the Paris team after placing 17th at Trials last year. He entered today’s race with a 1:46.80 best, notched 1:46.13 in prelims, then posted a huge lifetime best 1:45.22 in the final to climb from the 15th seed coming in to 4th overall.
In the women’s 200 breaststroke, not a single contestant picked either Katie Christopherson or Abigail Herscu to crack the top four. Christopherson’s previous best of 2:28.76 dated back to July 2022, but she posted a 2:26.96 in prelims and clipped it again with a 2:26.65 for 4th in the final, jumping from 9th seed. Herscu, a Cal junior, entered with a 2:30.33 career best, clocked 2:28.89 in prelims, and dropped a massive 2:26.87 at night to land 4th—ten spots ahead of her original seeding.
On the men’s side, Cavalier freshman David King was another surprise. No one saw him making the top four in the 200 back, but he improved steadily from a 1:57.90 seed to 1:57.78 in prelims and ultimately clocked 1:55.65 in finals, earning 4th and jumping three spots from his 7th-place seed.
Lastly, PJ Foy stunned the field in the men’s 50 fly. Entering with a best of 24.66, the North Carolina freshman blasted a 23.48 in prelims and dropped it further to 23.32 in finals to place 4th. Not a single plauer had him tabbed for a top-four finish.
As a reminder, you can track your Pick’Em contest entries by clicking here.
If you missed out on the action, click here to read our entire live recap from the session.
Day 2 Scores
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|1
|theredbarronc
|56
|89
|145
|2
|Benjamin’sButtons
|56
|88
|144
|3
|Gilrad Xyvers
|61
|84
|145
|3
|@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
|53
|84
|137
|3
|loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷
|47
|84
|131
|6
|Mike
|50
|83
|133
|7
|AdamMak
|54
|82
|136
|7
|Ahad
|52
|82
|134
|7
|PFA’s 5th year
|47
|82
|129
|7
|MMBro
|44
|82
|126
|11
|Chaseswim
|48
|81
|129
|12
|duffykima8
|55
|80
|135
|12
|Kvandy1
|48
|80
|128
|12
|bonk
|46
|80
|126
|12
|hollaback gurl
|43
|80
|123
|12
|NCdistanceswimmer77
|38
|80
|118
|17
|ryanjnoyes
|53
|79
|132
|17
|stephswims1216
|38
|79
|117
|19
|28bfly
|61
|78
|139
|19
|Lumpy Muffin
|53
|78
|131
|19
|DAAAAVE
|53
|78
|131
|19
|Cvh123
|51
|78
|129
|19
|Declan
|49
|78
|127
|19
|Duncan Donuts
|49
|78
|127
|19
|Hostave Hotrefrotan
|48
|78
|126
|19
|ThomasPC
|47
|78
|125
|19
|PanZhanle4640
|45
|78
|123
|19
|Bajonetta
|34
|78
|112
|29
|Alex Ev
|58
|77
|135
|29
|Amunnn
|55
|77
|132
|29
|B1Gflop
|54
|77
|131
|29
|TATA15
|51
|77
|128
|29
|Hilart1284
|51
|77
|128
|29
|SwimNorman
|47
|77
|124
|29
|mycoachisbobbysdad
|43
|77
|120
|36
|barelyaswammer
|67
|76
|143
|36
|EverettChessPlayer
|57
|76
|133
|36
|mandrew truther
|54
|76
|130
|36
|LoveClaireCurzan
|53
|76
|129
|36
|ShoeShoeCapoo
|48
|76
|124
|36
|Shrek
|45
|76
|121
|36
|Jellison
|40
|76
|116
|43
|ikkin
|51
|75
|126
|43
|rsswimmer84
|50
|75
|125
|43
|DavidGoggins
|49
|75
|124
|43
|Bardo7712
|47
|75
|122
|43
|NAZ92
|45
|75
|120
|43
|Bradentiff
|36
|75
|111
|43
|bdawghoya
|35
|75
|110
|43
|NJSWIMFAN
|35
|75
|110
|51
|Bayliss
|56
|74
|130
|51
|Ben.1 🫧🫧
|51
|74
|125
|51
|Brandon Block
|50
|74
|124
|51
|Adam H.
|50
|74
|124
|51
|TheRealSam
|50
|74
|124
|51
|swimsns98
|50
|74
|124
|51
|Khops
|50
|74
|124
|51
|Mama Pajama
|48
|74
|122
|59
|Chenward
|55
|73
|128
|59
|GoldenBearSwammer
|53
|73
|126
|59
|SMV
|53
|73
|126
|59
|oxyswim
|51
|73
|124
|59
|Mark Hazelberg
|50
|73
|123
|59
|Chelsea W
|47
|73
|120
|59
|ChobbleGobbler
|44
|73
|117
|59
|Wanna Sprite?
|43
|73
|116
|59
|bcalis
|41
|73
|114
|59
|phoebe h
|41
|73
|114
|59
|OW_4_lyfe
|26
|73
|99
|70
|DannyF
|64
|72
|136
|70
|Swimpop14
|63
|72
|135
|70
|flyohwhy
|48
|72
|120
|70
|Claire
|48
|72
|120
|70
|ForTheFirstTimeInForever
|43
|72
|115
|75
|Swimmer63
|58
|71
|129
|75
|Siddharth Gujja
|54
|71
|125
|75
|srosenb
|51
|71
|122
|75
|1 SNARKY
|48
|71
|119
|75
|Coach Rich
|48
|71
|119
|75
|JuanferTXC
|46
|71
|117
|75
|RandyK321
|45
|71
|116
|75
|Mr cool
|44
|71
|115
|75
|Cadelovesswimming!
|44
|71
|115
|75
|Itseverydaybro
|43
|71
|114
|75
|Parkinsummer
|41
|71
|112
|75
|backstrokebro
|41
|71
|112
|75
|Jacoby’s Joggles
|38
|71
|109
|88
|swimmermd
|58
|70
|128
|88
|ISU2004
|54
|70
|124
|88
|Tkeen08
|54
|70
|124
|88
|butterfly is for looking cool and tough
|52
|70
|122
|88
|cheese
|49
|70
|119
|88
|mford332
|47
|70
|117
|88
|chickenlamp
|38
|70
|108
|88
|***3.5 years of eligibility left***
|32
|70
|102
|96
|can someone please go 1:41
|57
|69
|126
|96
|—splash dash—stroke50s—yeet
|55
|69
|124
|96
|hrandriaga
|54
|69
|123
|96
|Russ-ski
|53
|69
|122
|96
|#1gatorfan
|50
|69
|119
|96
|coachtom1106
|49
|69
|118
|96
|Taylor2000
|48
|69
|117
|96
|AllHailGretchen
|46
|69
|115
|96
|VEGAS GOLD
|44
|69
|113
|96
|Xman
|41
|69
|110
|106
|KG1
|73
|68
|141
|106
|Scuncan Dott v2
|64
|68
|132
|106
|WildernessSwammer
|60
|68
|128
|106
|Hillbilly
|53
|68
|121
|106
|The_Feckster
|52
|68
|120
|106
|Sludwig
|52
|68
|120
|106
|EconomyCornet28
|51
|68
|119
|106
|JM90
|50
|68
|118
|106
|Krauter
|50
|68
|118
|106
|BeckTheMaster
|48
|68
|116
|106
|alexmcknight4
|43
|68
|111
|106
|juliannnccc
|42
|68
|110
|106
|Anything but 50 BR
|42
|68
|110
|119
|DMAC
|58
|67
|125
|119
|Ross Ritter
|57
|67
|124
|119
|adamneh
|54
|67
|121
|119
|sjostrom stan
|51
|67
|118
|119
|Wildlife
|50
|67
|117
|119
|The_Turmanator
|50
|67
|117
|119
|uzze523
|50
|67
|117
|119
|Yongchamp
|50
|67
|117
|119
|StanfordH8er
|47
|67
|114
|119
|Elizabeth 😋
|44
|67
|111
|119
|Marz
|43
|67
|110
|119
|Ejwprof
|42
|67
|109
|119
|JVATC1
|37
|67
|104
|119
|Danny
|36
|67
|103
|133
|Rumbuns
|61
|66
|127
|133
|Canada >>>
|58
|66
|124
|133
|Isaac Carr Donut Glaze
|57
|66
|123
|133
|GoUBear
|57
|66
|123
|133
|Auggie kimmel
|54
|66
|120
|133
|Brian R
|54
|66
|120
|133
|nja14
|53
|66
|119
|133
|Go birds
|53
|66
|119
|133
|jclark36
|52
|66
|118
|133
|Lain
|52
|66
|118
|133
|Hamburger2
|50
|66
|116
|133
|Ben.2🫧🫧
|49
|66
|115
|133
|jsugi
|47
|66
|113
|133
|AJANSZ
|47
|66
|113
|133
|Swammer24
|45
|66
|111
|133
|Seattle Swimmer
|44
|66
|110
|133
|swimkap
|39
|66
|105
|150
|CTXSwimmer04
|61
|65
|126
|150
|maxlatshaw
|57
|65
|122
|150
|Acumen
|56
|65
|121
|150
|Breast Master
|53
|65
|118
|150
|Wannabebutterflier
|51
|65
|116
|150
|Cowbell Mafia
|50
|65
|115
|150
|TanyaHarding
|48
|65
|113
|150
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|65
|111
|150
|tiddleewinks
|44
|65
|109
|150
|Rowotter
|41
|65
|106
|150
|reesierose118
|38
|65
|103
|150
|Swim-mom
|30
|65
|95
|162
|Comet 16
|60
|64
|124
|162
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|57
|64
|121
|162
|Willswim
|55
|64
|119
|162
|Winfield
|52
|64
|116
|162
|OrangeSwammer
|50
|64
|114
|162
|Swimmer…
|46
|64
|110
|162
|Swimchips
|43
|64
|107
|162
|doe
|42
|64
|106
|162
|johncarlos
|41
|64
|105
|162
|woleai
|38
|64
|102
|162
|OldManButterfly
|33
|64
|97
|173
|Enego
|62
|63
|125
|173
|Dirty Double
|57
|63
|120
|173
|spenco
|55
|63
|118
|173
|RealSlimThomas
|54
|63
|117
|173
|VicMaster
|53
|63
|116
|173
|Dylan0509
|52
|63
|115
|173
|Tara Swimz
|52
|63
|115
|173
|Dr Swam
|51
|63
|114
|173
|Aznswimmaboi12
|51
|63
|114
|173
|Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
|49
|63
|112
|173
|USAUSAUSA
|46
|63
|109
|173
|Timmy Cheng
|41
|63
|104
|173
|Diabolical Negative Split
|34
|63
|97
|186
|mr736
|67
|62
|129
|186
|TigerSwammer
|62
|62
|124
|186
|George
|61
|62
|123
|186
|RealSwimShady
|61
|62
|123
|186
|Ulmerle
|52
|62
|114
|186
|nchuck2003
|51
|62
|113
|186
|AQUEDIEM
|50
|62
|112
|186
|jm721
|50
|62
|112
|186
|sarah sjöström’s cats
|50
|62
|112
|186
|emoney117
|48
|62
|110
|186
|I miss the ISL
|47
|62
|109
|186
|Noah P
|47
|62
|109
|186
|KeithM
|40
|62
|102
|186
|MarioIncandenza
|33
|62
|95
|200
|DaddyDressel
|72
|61
|133
|200
|swim6847
|68
|61
|129
|200
|Wylie
|65
|61
|126
|200
|amazinqlyx
|60
|61
|121
|200
|CABergh
|60
|61
|121
|200
|Bobby Gusumano
|60
|61
|121
|200
|Sean
|60
|61
|121
|200
|IASAS Swim
|59
|61
|120
|200
|Tag919
|55
|61
|116
|200
|Oosen62
|55
|61
|116
|200
|X Glide
|54
|61
|115
|200
|Sassygirl#1
|52
|61
|113
|200
|Kenetik
|47
|61
|108
|200
|DK99
|46
|61
|107
|200
|TennisFan
|46
|61
|107
|200
|cmackellar26
|45
|61
|106
|200
|CD
|44
|61
|105
|200
|theswimflationguru
|41
|61
|102
|200
|Sophie
|36
|61
|97
|219
|Odan
|63
|60
|123
|219
|n0o0o0o0odles
|62
|60
|122
|219
|Pea Brain
|59
|60
|119
|219
|distance swammer
|54
|60
|114
|219
|Ethebanger
|53
|60
|113
|219
|Troman22
|49
|60
|109
|219
|ROBERTSRT1996
|49
|60
|109
|219
|Bear 🐻🐻🐻
|47
|60
|107
|219
|🐙Fishfood
|42
|60
|102
|219
|NSSO
|36
|60
|96
|219
|christylynn99
|36
|60
|96
|230
|David b
|59
|59
|118
|230
|butterfly4evah
|52
|59
|111
|230
|Spencer
|52
|59
|111
|230
|forsomereason
|50
|59
|109
|230
|Cwm16
|49
|59
|108
|230
|BRD
|48
|59
|107
|230
|Bub09
|46
|59
|105
|230
|LEC demon
|43
|59
|102
|230
|Sports Lover
|41
|59
|100
|230
|BEARCATS2010
|40
|59
|99
|230
|ecg1988
|36
|59
|95
|230
|Hoos4eva
|27
|59
|86
|242
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|58
|58
|116
|242
|eshiesty
|54
|58
|112
|242
|MSSA Stingray
|53
|58
|111
|242
|Kevin
|51
|58
|109
|242
|goldphin28
|49
|58
|107
|242
|Moonflower
|48
|58
|106
|242
|RMB
|48
|58
|106
|242
|JaySawk
|46
|58
|104
|250
|Don Bernice
|63
|57
|120
|250
|Red Fish
|61
|57
|118
|250
|suhewen
|60
|57
|117
|250
|Spotted Zebra
|58
|57
|115
|250
|Sam A
|58
|57
|115
|250
|THEGOAT
|57
|57
|114
|250
|Ef tee kay
|55
|57
|112
|250
|Lantz
|53
|57
|110
|250
|devinkos
|47
|57
|104
|250
|Kenna42
|47
|57
|104
|250
|iLikePsych
|45
|57
|102
|250
|Bobby Finke (impersonation)
|39
|57
|96
|250
|Orcas!
|37
|57
|94
|263
|a_rolypoly
|64
|56
|120
|263
|gongbucks
|61
|56
|117
|263
|Mattlantis44
|58
|56
|114
|263
|KoiFish
|56
|56
|112
|263
|alice
|52
|56
|108
|263
|HSWIMMER
|52
|56
|108
|263
|Old Timer
|52
|56
|108
|263
|RFogel2
|51
|56
|107
|263
|James SwimSwam
|45
|56
|101
|263
|Steve Harvey
|41
|56
|97
|263
|averystirling
|41
|56
|97
|263
|Washed
|40
|56
|96
|275
|Mason Duffy
|56
|55
|111
|275
|Miles k
|54
|55
|109
|275
|Swimfanjacoby
|53
|55
|108
|275
|OMS2024
|52
|55
|107
|279
|JessicaFiddler
|59
|54
|113
|279
|rememberwhen
|57
|54
|111
|279
|Nivlac 🙂
|57
|54
|111
|279
|lilac
|56
|54
|110
|279
|thatdudevid
|55
|54
|109
|279
|The Italian Stallion
|55
|54
|109
|279
|Troyy
|54
|54
|108
|279
|awoonicorn
|54
|54
|108
|279
|em18
|54
|54
|108
|279
|Sunny
|53
|54
|107
|279
|Magyar36
|51
|54
|105
|279
|Mc
|48
|54
|102
|279
|JRLswIM
|46
|54
|100
|279
|miaa
|42
|54
|96
|293
|jgross128
|64
|53
|117
|293
|blueabyss1117
|58
|53
|111
|293
|SplashB
|58
|53
|111
|293
|JBB
|48
|53
|101
|293
|Justinswam3
|48
|53
|101
|293
|TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER
|46
|53
|99
|299
|superboy12106
|55
|52
|107
|299
|Juno
|54
|52
|106
|299
|Elaina
|53
|52
|105
|299
|Backstroke is the Best Stroke
|45
|52
|97
|299
|emmie
|44
|52
|96
|299
|Masters_Swammer
|37
|52
|89
|305
|Olli L.
|54
|51
|105
|305
|DWY
|50
|51
|101
|305
|Jack C
|50
|51
|101
|305
|WafflesTheCat
|46
|51
|97
|305
|*****Brian*****
|43
|51
|94
|305
|SwimOhio
|40
|51
|91
|305
|kksc
|34
|51
|85
|312
|RegginaGeorgge
|57
|50
|107
|312
|Joakim
|56
|50
|106
|312
|Swimfan2250
|53
|50
|103
|312
|Steve51
|50
|50
|100
|312
|Jcjcc
|43
|50
|93
|317
|FakeGreggTroy
|56
|49
|105
|317
|LanePuller01
|50
|49
|99
|319
|mspann97
|63
|48
|111
|319
|Shaddy419
|56
|48
|104
|319
|Grizgirl61
|52
|48
|100
|319
|Zam1650
|49
|48
|97
|319
|snoopyswims
|49
|48
|97
|319
|Becca
|37
|48
|85
|325
|🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊
|45
|47
|92
|325
|Petkus
|39
|47
|86
|327
|Mixed 6,000m Free Relay
|34
|46
|80
|328
|Khalsathegoat
|56
|45
|101
|328
|iRun
|43
|45
|88
|328
|Sherry Smit
|17
|45
|62
|331
|BSTSWMCH
|51
|44
|95
|331
|kswim
|47
|44
|91
|331
|Swimgirl501
|45
|44
|89
|334
|llavagnino
|61
|43
|104
|334
|Ftw
|60
|43
|103
|336
|HelloAus
|56
|42
|98
|336
|UVA lover
|42
|42
|84
|336
|Keesplin
|41
|42
|83
|336
|bullet
|41
|42
|83
|340
|BrRedDevil
|52
|39
|91
|341
|HatHat
|16
|38
|54
|342
|emmaspotts
|43
|31
|74
|343
|Gytha Ogg
|47
|28
|75
|344
|Willie Sambone
|29
|0
|29
|344
|AuntSteph
|8
|0
|8
Overall Standings After Day 2
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|1
|Gilrad Xyvers
|61
|84
|145
|1
|theredbarronc
|56
|89
|145
|3
|Benjamin’sButtons
|56
|88
|144
|4
|barelyaswammer
|67
|76
|143
|5
|KG1
|73
|68
|141
|6
|28bfly
|61
|78
|139
|7
|@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
|53
|84
|137
|8
|AdamMak
|54
|82
|136
|8
|DannyF
|64
|72
|136
|10
|Alex Ev
|58
|77
|135
|10
|Swimpop14
|63
|72
|135
|10
|duffykima8
|55
|80
|135
|13
|Ahad
|52
|82
|134
|14
|Mike
|50
|83
|133
|14
|DaddyDressel
|72
|61
|133
|14
|EverettChessPlayer
|57
|76
|133
|17
|Amunnn
|55
|77
|132
|17
|ryanjnoyes
|53
|79
|132
|17
|Scuncan Dott v2
|64
|68
|132
|20
|loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷
|47
|84
|131
|20
|Lumpy Muffin
|53
|78
|131
|20
|DAAAAVE
|53
|78
|131
|20
|B1Gflop
|54
|77
|131
|24
|Bayliss
|56
|74
|130
|24
|mandrew truther
|54
|76
|130
|26
|Chaseswim
|48
|81
|129
|26
|mr736
|67
|62
|129
|26
|Swimmer63
|58
|71
|129
|26
|PFA’s 5th year
|47
|82
|129
|26
|swim6847
|68
|61
|129
|26
|Cvh123
|51
|78
|129
|26
|LoveClaireCurzan
|53
|76
|129
|33
|TATA15
|51
|77
|128
|33
|WildernessSwammer
|60
|68
|128
|33
|Chenward
|55
|73
|128
|33
|swimmermd
|58
|70
|128
|33
|Hilart1284
|51
|77
|128
|33
|Kvandy1
|48
|80
|128
|39
|Declan
|49
|78
|127
|39
|Duncan Donuts
|49
|78
|127
|39
|Rumbuns
|61
|66
|127
|42
|bonk
|46
|80
|126
|42
|GoldenBearSwammer
|53
|73
|126
|42
|ikkin
|51
|75
|126
|42
|Wylie
|65
|61
|126
|42
|SMV
|53
|73
|126
|42
|CTXSwimmer04
|61
|65
|126
|42
|MMBro
|44
|82
|126
|42
|can someone please go 1:41
|57
|69
|126
|42
|Hostave Hotrefrotan
|48
|78
|126
|51
|DMAC
|58
|67
|125
|51
|Enego
|62
|63
|125
|51
|Ben.1 🫧🫧
|51
|74
|125
|51
|ThomasPC
|47
|78
|125
|51
|rsswimmer84
|50
|75
|125
|51
|Siddharth Gujja
|54
|71
|125
|57
|Brandon Block
|50
|74
|124
|57
|SwimNorman
|47
|77
|124
|57
|TigerSwammer
|62
|62
|124
|57
|oxyswim
|51
|73
|124
|57
|Adam H.
|50
|74
|124
|57
|TheRealSam
|50
|74
|124
|57
|Canada >>>
|58
|66
|124
|57
|Ross Ritter
|57
|67
|124
|57
|ISU2004
|54
|70
|124
|57
|DavidGoggins
|49
|75
|124
|57
|swimsns98
|50
|74
|124
|57
|ShoeShoeCapoo
|48
|76
|124
|57
|Tkeen08
|54
|70
|124
|57
|—splash dash—stroke50s—yeet
|55
|69
|124
|57
|Khops
|50
|74
|124
|57
|Comet 16
|60
|64
|124
|73
|George
|61
|62
|123
|73
|Mark Hazelberg
|50
|73
|123
|73
|Isaac Carr Donut Glaze
|57
|66
|123
|73
|GoUBear
|57
|66
|123
|73
|PanZhanle4640
|45
|78
|123
|73
|hollaback gurl
|43
|80
|123
|73
|Odan
|63
|60
|123
|73
|RealSwimShady
|61
|62
|123
|73
|hrandriaga
|54
|69
|123
|82
|n0o0o0o0odles
|62
|60
|122
|82
|Bardo7712
|47
|75
|122
|82
|Russ-ski
|53
|69
|122
|82
|srosenb
|51
|71
|122
|82
|Mama Pajama
|48
|74
|122
|82
|butterfly is for looking cool and tough
|52
|70
|122
|82
|maxlatshaw
|57
|65
|122
|89
|Acumen
|56
|65
|121
|89
|Hillbilly
|53
|68
|121
|89
|amazinqlyx
|60
|61
|121
|89
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|57
|64
|121
|89
|CABergh
|60
|61
|121
|89
|Bobby Gusumano
|60
|61
|121
|89
|adamneh
|54
|67
|121
|89
|Shrek
|45
|76
|121
|89
|Sean
|60
|61
|121
|98
|flyohwhy
|48
|72
|120
|98
|Dirty Double
|57
|63
|120
|98
|NAZ92
|45
|75
|120
|98
|The_Feckster
|52
|68
|120
|98
|Auggie kimmel
|54
|66
|120
|98
|Don Bernice
|63
|57
|120
|98
|IASAS Swim
|59
|61
|120
|98
|Chelsea W
|47
|73
|120
|98
|mycoachisbobbysdad
|43
|77
|120
|98
|Brian R
|54
|66
|120
|98
|a_rolypoly
|64
|56
|120
|98
|Claire
|48
|72
|120
|98
|Sludwig
|52
|68
|120
|111
|Willswim
|55
|64
|119
|111
|Pea Brain
|59
|60
|119
|111
|1 SNARKY
|48
|71
|119
|111
|nja14
|53
|66
|119
|111
|#1gatorfan
|50
|69
|119
|111
|cheese
|49
|70
|119
|111
|Go birds
|53
|66
|119
|111
|EconomyCornet28
|51
|68
|119
|111
|Coach Rich
|48
|71
|119
|120
|JM90
|50
|68
|118
|120
|NCdistanceswimmer77
|38
|80
|118
|120
|jclark36
|52
|66
|118
|120
|spenco
|55
|63
|118
|120
|coachtom1106
|49
|69
|118
|120
|Breast Master
|53
|65
|118
|120
|Krauter
|50
|68
|118
|120
|Red Fish
|61
|57
|118
|120
|sjostrom stan
|51
|67
|118
|120
|David b
|59
|59
|118
|120
|Lain
|52
|66
|118
|131
|JuanferTXC
|46
|71
|117
|131
|mford332
|47
|70
|117
|131
|suhewen
|60
|57
|117
|131
|stephswims1216
|38
|79
|117
|131
|Taylor2000
|48
|69
|117
|131
|Wildlife
|50
|67
|117
|131
|ChobbleGobbler
|44
|73
|117
|131
|jgross128
|64
|53
|117
|131
|The_Turmanator
|50
|67
|117
|131
|gongbucks
|61
|56
|117
|131
|uzze523
|50
|67
|117
|131
|Yongchamp
|50
|67
|117
|131
|RealSlimThomas
|54
|63
|117
|144
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|58
|58
|116
|144
|Tag919
|55
|61
|116
|144
|Wannabebutterflier
|51
|65
|116
|144
|Jellison
|40
|76
|116
|144
|Oosen62
|55
|61
|116
|144
|VicMaster
|53
|63
|116
|144
|Hamburger2
|50
|66
|116
|144
|BeckTheMaster
|48
|68
|116
|144
|Wanna Sprite?
|43
|73
|116
|144
|RandyK321
|45
|71
|116
|144
|Winfield
|52
|64
|116
|155
|Cowbell Mafia
|50
|65
|115
|155
|X Glide
|54
|61
|115
|155
|Dylan0509
|52
|63
|115
|155
|Spotted Zebra
|58
|57
|115
|155
|Mr cool
|44
|71
|115
|155
|AllHailGretchen
|46
|69
|115
|155
|Tara Swimz
|52
|63
|115
|155
|Sam A
|58
|57
|115
|155
|Ben.2🫧🫧
|49
|66
|115
|155
|Cadelovesswimming!
|44
|71
|115
|155
|ForTheFirstTimeInForever
|43
|72
|115
|166
|bcalis
|41
|73
|114
|166
|StanfordH8er
|47
|67
|114
|166
|Ulmerle
|52
|62
|114
|166
|Itseverydaybro
|43
|71
|114
|166
|Dr Swam
|51
|63
|114
|166
|phoebe h
|41
|73
|114
|166
|Mattlantis44
|58
|56
|114
|166
|OrangeSwammer
|50
|64
|114
|166
|Aznswimmaboi12
|51
|63
|114
|166
|distance swammer
|54
|60
|114
|166
|THEGOAT
|57
|57
|114
|177
|JessicaFiddler
|59
|54
|113
|177
|VEGAS GOLD
|44
|69
|113
|177
|jsugi
|47
|66
|113
|177
|TanyaHarding
|48
|65
|113
|177
|nchuck2003
|51
|62
|113
|177
|AJANSZ
|47
|66
|113
|177
|Sassygirl#1
|52
|61
|113
|177
|Ethebanger
|53
|60
|113
|185
|AQUEDIEM
|50
|62
|112
|185
|jm721
|50
|62
|112
|185
|Ef tee kay
|55
|57
|112
|185
|Bajonetta
|34
|78
|112
|185
|Parkinsummer
|41
|71
|112
|185
|Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
|49
|63
|112
|185
|backstrokebro
|41
|71
|112
|185
|eshiesty
|54
|58
|112
|185
|sarah sjöström’s cats
|50
|62
|112
|185
|KoiFish
|56
|56
|112
|195
|Mason Duffy
|56
|55
|111
|195
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|65
|111
|195
|MSSA Stingray
|53
|58
|111
|195
|rememberwhen
|57
|54
|111
|195
|alexmcknight4
|43
|68
|111
|195
|Elizabeth 😋
|44
|67
|111
|195
|blueabyss1117
|58
|53
|111
|195
|butterfly4evah
|52
|59
|111
|195
|Bradentiff
|36
|75
|111
|195
|SplashB
|58
|53
|111
|195
|Nivlac 🙂
|57
|54
|111
|195
|mspann97
|63
|48
|111
|195
|Spencer
|52
|59
|111
|195
|Swammer24
|45
|66
|111
|209
|Xman
|41
|69
|110
|209
|juliannnccc
|42
|68
|110
|209
|bdawghoya
|35
|75
|110
|209
|Seattle Swimmer
|44
|66
|110
|209
|Marz
|43
|67
|110
|209
|lilac
|56
|54
|110
|209
|Lantz
|53
|57
|110
|209
|emoney117
|48
|62
|110
|209
|NJSWIMFAN
|35
|75
|110
|209
|Anything but 50 BR
|42
|68
|110
|209
|Swimmer…
|46
|64
|110
|220
|Ejwprof
|42
|67
|109
|220
|I miss the ISL
|47
|62
|109
|220
|thatdudevid
|55
|54
|109
|220
|Troman22
|49
|60
|109
|220
|tiddleewinks
|44
|65
|109
|220
|USAUSAUSA
|46
|63
|109
|220
|Jacoby’s Joggles
|38
|71
|109
|220
|Kevin
|51
|58
|109
|220
|forsomereason
|50
|59
|109
|220
|Noah P
|47
|62
|109
|220
|The Italian Stallion
|55
|54
|109
|220
|Miles k
|54
|55
|109
|220
|ROBERTSRT1996
|49
|60
|109
|233
|Swimfanjacoby
|53
|55
|108
|233
|Cwm16
|49
|59
|108
|233
|alice
|52
|56
|108
|233
|Troyy
|54
|54
|108
|233
|chickenlamp
|38
|70
|108
|233
|Kenetik
|47
|61
|108
|233
|awoonicorn
|54
|54
|108
|233
|em18
|54
|54
|108
|233
|HSWIMMER
|52
|56
|108
|233
|Old Timer
|52
|56
|108
|243
|Bear 🐻🐻🐻
|47
|60
|107
|243
|DK99
|46
|61
|107
|243
|goldphin28
|49
|58
|107
|243
|OMS2024
|52
|55
|107
|243
|RegginaGeorgge
|57
|50
|107
|243
|Sunny
|53
|54
|107
|243
|Swimchips
|43
|64
|107
|243
|BRD
|48
|59
|107
|243
|superboy12106
|55
|52
|107
|243
|TennisFan
|46
|61
|107
|243
|RFogel2
|51
|56
|107
|254
|Joakim
|56
|50
|106
|254
|Rowotter
|41
|65
|106
|254
|Moonflower
|48
|58
|106
|254
|RMB
|48
|58
|106
|254
|doe
|42
|64
|106
|254
|cmackellar26
|45
|61
|106
|254
|Juno
|54
|52
|106
|261
|FakeGreggTroy
|56
|49
|105
|261
|Elaina
|53
|52
|105
|261
|Olli L.
|54
|51
|105
|261
|Magyar36
|51
|54
|105
|261
|johncarlos
|41
|64
|105
|261
|Bub09
|46
|59
|105
|261
|CD
|44
|61
|105
|261
|swimkap
|39
|66
|105
|269
|llavagnino
|61
|43
|104
|269
|devinkos
|47
|57
|104
|269
|Kenna42
|47
|57
|104
|269
|JaySawk
|46
|58
|104
|269
|Timmy Cheng
|41
|63
|104
|269
|JVATC1
|37
|67
|104
|269
|Shaddy419
|56
|48
|104
|276
|Danny
|36
|67
|103
|276
|reesierose118
|38
|65
|103
|276
|Ftw
|60
|43
|103
|276
|Swimfan2250
|53
|50
|103
|280
|LEC demon
|43
|59
|102
|280
|iLikePsych
|45
|57
|102
|280
|KeithM
|40
|62
|102
|280
|🐙Fishfood
|42
|60
|102
|280
|theswimflationguru
|41
|61
|102
|280
|woleai
|38
|64
|102
|280
|***3.5 years of eligibility left***
|32
|70
|102
|280
|Mc
|48
|54
|102
|288
|DWY
|50
|51
|101
|288
|Khalsathegoat
|56
|45
|101
|288
|Jack C
|50
|51
|101
|288
|James SwimSwam
|45
|56
|101
|288
|JBB
|48
|53
|101
|288
|Justinswam3
|48
|53
|101
|294
|Grizgirl61
|52
|48
|100
|294
|JRLswIM
|46
|54
|100
|294
|Steve51
|50
|50
|100
|294
|Sports Lover
|41
|59
|100
|298
|TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER
|46
|53
|99
|298
|BEARCATS2010
|40
|59
|99
|298
|OW_4_lyfe
|26
|73
|99
|298
|LanePuller01
|50
|49
|99
|302
|HelloAus
|56
|42
|98
|303
|WafflesTheCat
|46
|51
|97
|303
|Zam1650
|49
|48
|97
|303
|Steve Harvey
|41
|56
|97
|303
|Sophie
|36
|61
|97
|303
|averystirling
|41
|56
|97
|303
|Backstroke is the Best Stroke
|45
|52
|97
|303
|OldManButterfly
|33
|64
|97
|303
|snoopyswims
|49
|48
|97
|303
|Diabolical Negative Split
|34
|63
|97
|312
|Bobby Finke (impersonation)
|39
|57
|96
|312
|emmie
|44
|52
|96
|312
|miaa
|42
|54
|96
|312
|NSSO
|36
|60
|96
|312
|Washed
|40
|56
|96
|312
|christylynn99
|36
|60
|96
|318
|ecg1988
|36
|59
|95
|318
|Swim-mom
|30
|65
|95
|318
|MarioIncandenza
|33
|62
|95
|318
|BSTSWMCH
|51
|44
|95
|322
|Orcas!
|37
|57
|94
|322
|*****Brian*****
|43
|51
|94
|324
|Jcjcc
|43
|50
|93
|325
|🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊
|45
|47
|92
|326
|kswim
|47
|44
|91
|326
|BrRedDevil
|52
|39
|91
|326
|SwimOhio
|40
|51
|91
|329
|Masters_Swammer
|37
|52
|89
|329
|Swimgirl501
|45
|44
|89
|331
|iRun
|43
|45
|88
|332
|Petkus
|39
|47
|86
|332
|Hoos4eva
|27
|59
|86
|334
|kksc
|34
|51
|85
|334
|Becca
|37
|48
|85
|336
|UVA lover
|42
|42
|84
|337
|Keesplin
|41
|42
|83
|337
|bullet
|41
|42
|83
|339
|Mixed 6,000m Free Relay
|34
|46
|80
|340
|Gytha Ogg
|47
|28
|75
|341
|emmaspotts
|43
|31
|74
|342
|Sherry Smit
|17
|45
|62
|343
|HatHat
|16
|38
|54
|344
|Willie Sambone
|29
|0
|29
|345
|AuntSteph
|8
|0
|8