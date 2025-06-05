2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 2 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Lots Of Surprise Top-4 Finishers

Congratulations to our day two winner, theredbarronc, who posted 89 points to edge out Benjamin’sButtons by just a single point. However, since theredbarronc is not eligible for prizes, Benjamin’sButtons will receive the daily prize package from Speedo USA, shown below:

As for the overall standings, theredbarronc has taken over the top spot after a major redemption day, bouncing back from a 62nd-place finish on day one. He’s now tied with Gilrad Xyvers for the lead, with both having notched 145 points so far. Benjamin’sButtons sits just one point behind in 3rd.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

Womens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Kneeskin – https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-openback-kneeskin-blue-yellow/15506260.html

Womens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Kneeskin- https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-openback-kneeskin-purple/15506206.html

Mens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Jammer – https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-jammer-blue-yellow/15506255.html

Mens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Jammer- https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-jammer-purple/15506209.html