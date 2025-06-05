Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 2 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Lots Of Surprise Top-4 Finishers

by Sean Griffin 0

June 04th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second of five nights at the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.

Congratulations to our day two winner, theredbarronc, who posted 89 points to edge out Benjamin’sButtons by just a single point. However, since theredbarronc is not eligible for prizes, Benjamin’sButtons will receive the daily prize package from Speedo USA, shown below:

As for the overall standings, theredbarronc has taken over the top spot after a major redemption day, bouncing back from a 62nd-place finish on day one. He’s now tied with Gilrad Xyvers for the lead, with both having notched 145 points so far. Benjamin’sButtons sits just one point behind in 3rd.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

A total of 342 contestants correctly predicted that Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh would win the women’s 50 fly, and they were rewarded when she rocketed to a 24.66, breaking her own American record of 24.93 in the process. The performance now stands as the fourth-fastest swim in history. Just behind that, 337 users picked Kate Douglass to take the women’s 200 breast title with a 2:21.45. Though the reigning champion came through, she was pressed more than expected by teammate Alex Walsh, who trimmed a three-second seed gap to finish exactly one second behind.

Only one player accurately predicted that Stanford sophomore Henry McFadden would place in the top four in the men’s 200 freestyle. McFadden, who qualified for the 2023 Worlds 4×200 relay and earned silver there, missed the Paris team after placing 17th at Trials last year. He entered today’s race with a 1:46.80 best, notched 1:46.13 in prelims, then posted a huge lifetime best 1:45.22 in the final to climb from the 15th seed coming in to 4th overall.

In the women’s 200 breaststroke, not a single contestant picked either Katie Christopherson or Abigail Herscu to crack the top four. Christopherson’s previous best of 2:28.76 dated back to July 2022, but she posted a 2:26.96 in prelims and clipped it again with a 2:26.65 for 4th in the final, jumping from 9th seed. Herscu, a Cal junior, entered with a 2:30.33 career best, clocked 2:28.89 in prelims, and dropped a massive 2:26.87 at night to land 4th—ten spots ahead of her original seeding.

On the men’s side, Cavalier freshman David King was another surprise. No one saw him making the top four in the 200 back, but he improved steadily from a 1:57.90 seed to 1:57.78 in prelims and ultimately clocked 1:55.65 in finals, earning 4th and jumping three spots from his 7th-place seed.

Lastly, PJ Foy stunned the field in the men’s 50 fly. Entering with a best of 24.66, the North Carolina freshman blasted a 23.48 in prelims and dropped it further to 23.32 in finals to place 4th. Not a single plauer had him tabbed for a top-four finish.

As a reminder, you can track your Pick’Em contest entries by clicking here.

If you missed out on the action, click here to read our entire live recap from the session.

Day 2 Scores

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Total
1 theredbarronc 56 89 145
2 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 144
3 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 145
3 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 137
3 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 131
6 Mike 50 83 133
7 AdamMak 54 82 136
7 Ahad 52 82 134
7 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 129
7 MMBro 44 82 126
11 Chaseswim 48 81 129
12 duffykima8 55 80 135
12 Kvandy1 48 80 128
12 bonk 46 80 126
12 hollaback gurl 43 80 123
12 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 118
17 ryanjnoyes 53 79 132
17 stephswims1216 38 79 117
19 28bfly 61 78 139
19 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 131
19 DAAAAVE 53 78 131
19 Cvh123 51 78 129
19 Declan 49 78 127
19 Duncan Donuts 49 78 127
19 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 126
19 ThomasPC 47 78 125
19 PanZhanle4640 45 78 123
19 Bajonetta 34 78 112
29 Alex Ev 58 77 135
29 Amunnn 55 77 132
29 B1Gflop 54 77 131
29 TATA15 51 77 128
29 Hilart1284 51 77 128
29 SwimNorman 47 77 124
29 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 120
36 barelyaswammer 67 76 143
36 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 133
36 mandrew truther 54 76 130
36 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 129
36 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 124
36 Shrek 45 76 121
36 Jellison 40 76 116
43 ikkin 51 75 126
43 rsswimmer84 50 75 125
43 DavidGoggins 49 75 124
43 Bardo7712 47 75 122
43 NAZ92 45 75 120
43 Bradentiff 36 75 111
43 bdawghoya 35 75 110
43 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 110
51 Bayliss 56 74 130
51 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 125
51 Brandon Block 50 74 124
51 Adam H. 50 74 124
51 TheRealSam 50 74 124
51 swimsns98 50 74 124
51 Khops 50 74 124
51 Mama Pajama 48 74 122
59 Chenward 55 73 128
59 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 126
59 SMV 53 73 126
59 oxyswim 51 73 124
59 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 123
59 Chelsea W 47 73 120
59 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 117
59 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 116
59 bcalis 41 73 114
59 phoebe h 41 73 114
59 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 99
70 DannyF 64 72 136
70 Swimpop14 63 72 135
70 flyohwhy 48 72 120
70 Claire 48 72 120
70 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 115
75 Swimmer63 58 71 129
75 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 125
75 srosenb 51 71 122
75 1 SNARKY 48 71 119
75 Coach Rich 48 71 119
75 JuanferTXC 46 71 117
75 RandyK321 45 71 116
75 Mr cool 44 71 115
75 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 115
75 Itseverydaybro 43 71 114
75 Parkinsummer 41 71 112
75 backstrokebro 41 71 112
75 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 109
88 swimmermd 58 70 128
88 ISU2004 54 70 124
88 Tkeen08 54 70 124
88 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 122
88 cheese 49 70 119
88 mford332 47 70 117
88 chickenlamp 38 70 108
88 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 102
96 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 126
96 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 124
96 hrandriaga 54 69 123
96 Russ-ski 53 69 122
96 #1gatorfan 50 69 119
96 coachtom1106 49 69 118
96 Taylor2000 48 69 117
96 AllHailGretchen 46 69 115
96 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 113
96 Xman 41 69 110
106 KG1 73 68 141
106 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 132
106 WildernessSwammer 60 68 128
106 Hillbilly 53 68 121
106 The_Feckster 52 68 120
106 Sludwig 52 68 120
106 EconomyCornet28 51 68 119
106 JM90 50 68 118
106 Krauter 50 68 118
106 BeckTheMaster 48 68 116
106 alexmcknight4 43 68 111
106 juliannnccc 42 68 110
106 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 110
119 DMAC 58 67 125
119 Ross Ritter 57 67 124
119 adamneh 54 67 121
119 sjostrom stan 51 67 118
119 Wildlife 50 67 117
119 The_Turmanator 50 67 117
119 uzze523 50 67 117
119 Yongchamp 50 67 117
119 StanfordH8er 47 67 114
119 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 111
119 Marz 43 67 110
119 Ejwprof 42 67 109
119 JVATC1 37 67 104
119 Danny 36 67 103
133 Rumbuns 61 66 127
133 Canada >>> 58 66 124
133 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 123
133 GoUBear 57 66 123
133 Auggie kimmel 54 66 120
133 Brian R 54 66 120
133 nja14 53 66 119
133 Go birds 53 66 119
133 jclark36 52 66 118
133 Lain 52 66 118
133 Hamburger2 50 66 116
133 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 115
133 jsugi 47 66 113
133 AJANSZ 47 66 113
133 Swammer24 45 66 111
133 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 110
133 swimkap 39 66 105
150 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 126
150 maxlatshaw 57 65 122
150 Acumen 56 65 121
150 Breast Master 53 65 118
150 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 116
150 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 115
150 TanyaHarding 48 65 113
150 SwimCoachSean 46 65 111
150 tiddleewinks 44 65 109
150 Rowotter 41 65 106
150 reesierose118 38 65 103
150 Swim-mom 30 65 95
162 Comet 16 60 64 124
162 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 121
162 Willswim 55 64 119
162 Winfield 52 64 116
162 OrangeSwammer 50 64 114
162 Swimmer… 46 64 110
162 Swimchips 43 64 107
162 doe 42 64 106
162 johncarlos 41 64 105
162 woleai 38 64 102
162 OldManButterfly 33 64 97
173 Enego 62 63 125
173 Dirty Double 57 63 120
173 spenco 55 63 118
173 RealSlimThomas 54 63 117
173 VicMaster 53 63 116
173 Dylan0509 52 63 115
173 Tara Swimz 52 63 115
173 Dr Swam 51 63 114
173 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 114
173 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 112
173 USAUSAUSA 46 63 109
173 Timmy Cheng 41 63 104
173 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 97
186 mr736 67 62 129
186 TigerSwammer 62 62 124
186 George 61 62 123
186 RealSwimShady 61 62 123
186 Ulmerle 52 62 114
186 nchuck2003 51 62 113
186 AQUEDIEM 50 62 112
186 jm721 50 62 112
186 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 112
186 emoney117 48 62 110
186 I miss the ISL 47 62 109
186 Noah P 47 62 109
186 KeithM 40 62 102
186 MarioIncandenza 33 62 95
200 DaddyDressel 72 61 133
200 swim6847 68 61 129
200 Wylie 65 61 126
200 amazinqlyx 60 61 121
200 CABergh 60 61 121
200 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 121
200 Sean 60 61 121
200 IASAS Swim 59 61 120
200 Tag919 55 61 116
200 Oosen62 55 61 116
200 X Glide 54 61 115
200 Sassygirl#1 52 61 113
200 Kenetik 47 61 108
200 DK99 46 61 107
200 TennisFan 46 61 107
200 cmackellar26 45 61 106
200 CD 44 61 105
200 theswimflationguru 41 61 102
200 Sophie 36 61 97
219 Odan 63 60 123
219 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 122
219 Pea Brain 59 60 119
219 distance swammer 54 60 114
219 Ethebanger 53 60 113
219 Troman22 49 60 109
219 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 109
219 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 107
219 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 102
219 NSSO 36 60 96
219 christylynn99 36 60 96
230 David b 59 59 118
230 butterfly4evah 52 59 111
230 Spencer 52 59 111
230 forsomereason 50 59 109
230 Cwm16 49 59 108
230 BRD 48 59 107
230 Bub09 46 59 105
230 LEC demon 43 59 102
230 Sports Lover 41 59 100
230 BEARCATS2010 40 59 99
230 ecg1988 36 59 95
230 Hoos4eva 27 59 86
242 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 116
242 eshiesty 54 58 112
242 MSSA Stingray 53 58 111
242 Kevin 51 58 109
242 goldphin28 49 58 107
242 Moonflower 48 58 106
242 RMB 48 58 106
242 JaySawk 46 58 104
250 Don Bernice 63 57 120
250 Red Fish 61 57 118
250 suhewen 60 57 117
250 Spotted Zebra 58 57 115
250 Sam A 58 57 115
250 THEGOAT 57 57 114
250 Ef tee kay 55 57 112
250 Lantz 53 57 110
250 devinkos 47 57 104
250 Kenna42 47 57 104
250 iLikePsych 45 57 102
250 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 96
250 Orcas! 37 57 94
263 a_rolypoly 64 56 120
263 gongbucks 61 56 117
263 Mattlantis44 58 56 114
263 KoiFish 56 56 112
263 alice 52 56 108
263 HSWIMMER 52 56 108
263 Old Timer 52 56 108
263 RFogel2 51 56 107
263 James SwimSwam 45 56 101
263 Steve Harvey 41 56 97
263 averystirling 41 56 97
263 Washed 40 56 96
275 Mason Duffy 56 55 111
275 Miles k 54 55 109
275 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 108
275 OMS2024 52 55 107
279 JessicaFiddler 59 54 113
279 rememberwhen 57 54 111
279 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 111
279 lilac 56 54 110
279 thatdudevid 55 54 109
279 The Italian Stallion 55 54 109
279 Troyy 54 54 108
279 awoonicorn 54 54 108
279 em18 54 54 108
279 Sunny 53 54 107
279 Magyar36 51 54 105
279 Mc 48 54 102
279 JRLswIM 46 54 100
279 miaa 42 54 96
293 jgross128 64 53 117
293 blueabyss1117 58 53 111
293 SplashB 58 53 111
293 JBB 48 53 101
293 Justinswam3 48 53 101
293 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 99
299 superboy12106 55 52 107
299 Juno 54 52 106
299 Elaina 53 52 105
299 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 97
299 emmie 44 52 96
299 Masters_Swammer 37 52 89
305 Olli L. 54 51 105
305 DWY 50 51 101
305 Jack C 50 51 101
305 WafflesTheCat 46 51 97
305 *****Brian***** 43 51 94
305 SwimOhio 40 51 91
305 kksc 34 51 85
312 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 107
312 Joakim 56 50 106
312 Swimfan2250 53 50 103
312 Steve51 50 50 100
312 Jcjcc 43 50 93
317 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 105
317 LanePuller01 50 49 99
319 mspann97 63 48 111
319 Shaddy419 56 48 104
319 Grizgirl61 52 48 100
319 Zam1650 49 48 97
319 snoopyswims 49 48 97
319 Becca 37 48 85
325 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 92
325 Petkus 39 47 86
327 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 80
328 Khalsathegoat 56 45 101
328 iRun 43 45 88
328 Sherry Smit 17 45 62
331 BSTSWMCH 51 44 95
331 kswim 47 44 91
331 Swimgirl501 45 44 89
334 llavagnino 61 43 104
334 Ftw 60 43 103
336 HelloAus 56 42 98
336 UVA lover 42 42 84
336 Keesplin 41 42 83
336 bullet 41 42 83
340 BrRedDevil 52 39 91
341 HatHat 16 38 54
342 emmaspotts 43 31 74
343 Gytha Ogg 47 28 75
344 Willie Sambone 29 0 29
344 AuntSteph 8 0 8

Overall Standings After Day 2

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Total
1 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 145
1 theredbarronc 56 89 145
3 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 144
4 barelyaswammer 67 76 143
5 KG1 73 68 141
6 28bfly 61 78 139
7 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 137
8 AdamMak 54 82 136
8 DannyF 64 72 136
10 Alex Ev 58 77 135
10 Swimpop14 63 72 135
10 duffykima8 55 80 135
13 Ahad 52 82 134
14 Mike 50 83 133
14 DaddyDressel 72 61 133
14 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 133
17 Amunnn 55 77 132
17 ryanjnoyes 53 79 132
17 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 132
20 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 131
20 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 131
20 DAAAAVE 53 78 131
20 B1Gflop 54 77 131
24 Bayliss 56 74 130
24 mandrew truther 54 76 130
26 Chaseswim 48 81 129
26 mr736 67 62 129
26 Swimmer63 58 71 129
26 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 129
26 swim6847 68 61 129
26 Cvh123 51 78 129
26 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 129
33 TATA15 51 77 128
33 WildernessSwammer 60 68 128
33 Chenward 55 73 128
33 swimmermd 58 70 128
33 Hilart1284 51 77 128
33 Kvandy1 48 80 128
39 Declan 49 78 127
39 Duncan Donuts 49 78 127
39 Rumbuns 61 66 127
42 bonk 46 80 126
42 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 126
42 ikkin 51 75 126
42 Wylie 65 61 126
42 SMV 53 73 126
42 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 126
42 MMBro 44 82 126
42 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 126
42 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 126
51 DMAC 58 67 125
51 Enego 62 63 125
51 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 125
51 ThomasPC 47 78 125
51 rsswimmer84 50 75 125
51 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 125
57 Brandon Block 50 74 124
57 SwimNorman 47 77 124
57 TigerSwammer 62 62 124
57 oxyswim 51 73 124
57 Adam H. 50 74 124
57 TheRealSam 50 74 124
57 Canada >>> 58 66 124
57 Ross Ritter 57 67 124
57 ISU2004 54 70 124
57 DavidGoggins 49 75 124
57 swimsns98 50 74 124
57 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 124
57 Tkeen08 54 70 124
57 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 124
57 Khops 50 74 124
57 Comet 16 60 64 124
73 George 61 62 123
73 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 123
73 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 123
73 GoUBear 57 66 123
73 PanZhanle4640 45 78 123
73 hollaback gurl 43 80 123
73 Odan 63 60 123
73 RealSwimShady 61 62 123
73 hrandriaga 54 69 123
82 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 122
82 Bardo7712 47 75 122
82 Russ-ski 53 69 122
82 srosenb 51 71 122
82 Mama Pajama 48 74 122
82 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 122
82 maxlatshaw 57 65 122
89 Acumen 56 65 121
89 Hillbilly 53 68 121
89 amazinqlyx 60 61 121
89 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 121
89 CABergh 60 61 121
89 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 121
89 adamneh 54 67 121
89 Shrek 45 76 121
89 Sean 60 61 121
98 flyohwhy 48 72 120
98 Dirty Double 57 63 120
98 NAZ92 45 75 120
98 The_Feckster 52 68 120
98 Auggie kimmel 54 66 120
98 Don Bernice 63 57 120
98 IASAS Swim 59 61 120
98 Chelsea W 47 73 120
98 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 120
98 Brian R 54 66 120
98 a_rolypoly 64 56 120
98 Claire 48 72 120
98 Sludwig 52 68 120
111 Willswim 55 64 119
111 Pea Brain 59 60 119
111 1 SNARKY 48 71 119
111 nja14 53 66 119
111 #1gatorfan 50 69 119
111 cheese 49 70 119
111 Go birds 53 66 119
111 EconomyCornet28 51 68 119
111 Coach Rich 48 71 119
120 JM90 50 68 118
120 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 118
120 jclark36 52 66 118
120 spenco 55 63 118
120 coachtom1106 49 69 118
120 Breast Master 53 65 118
120 Krauter 50 68 118
120 Red Fish 61 57 118
120 sjostrom stan 51 67 118
120 David b 59 59 118
120 Lain 52 66 118
131 JuanferTXC 46 71 117
131 mford332 47 70 117
131 suhewen 60 57 117
131 stephswims1216 38 79 117
131 Taylor2000 48 69 117
131 Wildlife 50 67 117
131 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 117
131 jgross128 64 53 117
131 The_Turmanator 50 67 117
131 gongbucks 61 56 117
131 uzze523 50 67 117
131 Yongchamp 50 67 117
131 RealSlimThomas 54 63 117
144 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 116
144 Tag919 55 61 116
144 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 116
144 Jellison 40 76 116
144 Oosen62 55 61 116
144 VicMaster 53 63 116
144 Hamburger2 50 66 116
144 BeckTheMaster 48 68 116
144 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 116
144 RandyK321 45 71 116
144 Winfield 52 64 116
155 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 115
155 X Glide 54 61 115
155 Dylan0509 52 63 115
155 Spotted Zebra 58 57 115
155 Mr cool 44 71 115
155 AllHailGretchen 46 69 115
155 Tara Swimz 52 63 115
155 Sam A 58 57 115
155 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 115
155 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 115
155 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 115
166 bcalis 41 73 114
166 StanfordH8er 47 67 114
166 Ulmerle 52 62 114
166 Itseverydaybro 43 71 114
166 Dr Swam 51 63 114
166 phoebe h 41 73 114
166 Mattlantis44 58 56 114
166 OrangeSwammer 50 64 114
166 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 114
166 distance swammer 54 60 114
166 THEGOAT 57 57 114
177 JessicaFiddler 59 54 113
177 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 113
177 jsugi 47 66 113
177 TanyaHarding 48 65 113
177 nchuck2003 51 62 113
177 AJANSZ 47 66 113
177 Sassygirl#1 52 61 113
177 Ethebanger 53 60 113
185 AQUEDIEM 50 62 112
185 jm721 50 62 112
185 Ef tee kay 55 57 112
185 Bajonetta 34 78 112
185 Parkinsummer 41 71 112
185 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 112
185 backstrokebro 41 71 112
185 eshiesty 54 58 112
185 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 112
185 KoiFish 56 56 112
195 Mason Duffy 56 55 111
195 SwimCoachSean 46 65 111
195 MSSA Stingray 53 58 111
195 rememberwhen 57 54 111
195 alexmcknight4 43 68 111
195 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 111
195 blueabyss1117 58 53 111
195 butterfly4evah 52 59 111
195 Bradentiff 36 75 111
195 SplashB 58 53 111
195 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 111
195 mspann97 63 48 111
195 Spencer 52 59 111
195 Swammer24 45 66 111
209 Xman 41 69 110
209 juliannnccc 42 68 110
209 bdawghoya 35 75 110
209 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 110
209 Marz 43 67 110
209 lilac 56 54 110
209 Lantz 53 57 110
209 emoney117 48 62 110
209 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 110
209 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 110
209 Swimmer… 46 64 110
220 Ejwprof 42 67 109
220 I miss the ISL 47 62 109
220 thatdudevid 55 54 109
220 Troman22 49 60 109
220 tiddleewinks 44 65 109
220 USAUSAUSA 46 63 109
220 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 109
220 Kevin 51 58 109
220 forsomereason 50 59 109
220 Noah P 47 62 109
220 The Italian Stallion 55 54 109
220 Miles k 54 55 109
220 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 109
233 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 108
233 Cwm16 49 59 108
233 alice 52 56 108
233 Troyy 54 54 108
233 chickenlamp 38 70 108
233 Kenetik 47 61 108
233 awoonicorn 54 54 108
233 em18 54 54 108
233 HSWIMMER 52 56 108
233 Old Timer 52 56 108
243 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 107
243 DK99 46 61 107
243 goldphin28 49 58 107
243 OMS2024 52 55 107
243 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 107
243 Sunny 53 54 107
243 Swimchips 43 64 107
243 BRD 48 59 107
243 superboy12106 55 52 107
243 TennisFan 46 61 107
243 RFogel2 51 56 107
254 Joakim 56 50 106
254 Rowotter 41 65 106
254 Moonflower 48 58 106
254 RMB 48 58 106
254 doe 42 64 106
254 cmackellar26 45 61 106
254 Juno 54 52 106
261 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 105
261 Elaina 53 52 105
261 Olli L. 54 51 105
261 Magyar36 51 54 105
261 johncarlos 41 64 105
261 Bub09 46 59 105
261 CD 44 61 105
261 swimkap 39 66 105
269 llavagnino 61 43 104
269 devinkos 47 57 104
269 Kenna42 47 57 104
269 JaySawk 46 58 104
269 Timmy Cheng 41 63 104
269 JVATC1 37 67 104
269 Shaddy419 56 48 104
276 Danny 36 67 103
276 reesierose118 38 65 103
276 Ftw 60 43 103
276 Swimfan2250 53 50 103
280 LEC demon 43 59 102
280 iLikePsych 45 57 102
280 KeithM 40 62 102
280 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 102
280 theswimflationguru 41 61 102
280 woleai 38 64 102
280 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 102
280 Mc 48 54 102
288 DWY 50 51 101
288 Khalsathegoat 56 45 101
288 Jack C 50 51 101
288 James SwimSwam 45 56 101
288 JBB 48 53 101
288 Justinswam3 48 53 101
294 Grizgirl61 52 48 100
294 JRLswIM 46 54 100
294 Steve51 50 50 100
294 Sports Lover 41 59 100
298 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 99
298 BEARCATS2010 40 59 99
298 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 99
298 LanePuller01 50 49 99
302 HelloAus 56 42 98
303 WafflesTheCat 46 51 97
303 Zam1650 49 48 97
303 Steve Harvey 41 56 97
303 Sophie 36 61 97
303 averystirling 41 56 97
303 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 97
303 OldManButterfly 33 64 97
303 snoopyswims 49 48 97
303 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 97
312 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 96
312 emmie 44 52 96
312 miaa 42 54 96
312 NSSO 36 60 96
312 Washed 40 56 96
312 christylynn99 36 60 96
318 ecg1988 36 59 95
318 Swim-mom 30 65 95
318 MarioIncandenza 33 62 95
318 BSTSWMCH 51 44 95
322 Orcas! 37 57 94
322 *****Brian***** 43 51 94
324 Jcjcc 43 50 93
325 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 92
326 kswim 47 44 91
326 BrRedDevil 52 39 91
326 SwimOhio 40 51 91
329 Masters_Swammer 37 52 89
329 Swimgirl501 45 44 89
331 iRun 43 45 88
332 Petkus 39 47 86
332 Hoos4eva 27 59 86
334 kksc 34 51 85
334 Becca 37 48 85
336 UVA lover 42 42 84
337 Keesplin 41 42 83
337 bullet 41 42 83
339 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 80
340 Gytha Ogg 47 28 75
341 emmaspotts 43 31 74
342 Sherry Smit 17 45 62
343 HatHat 16 38 54
344 Willie Sambone 29 0 29
345 AuntSteph 8 0 8

