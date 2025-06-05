WATCH: Luke Hobson’s 1:43.73 200 Free & Other Day Two U.S. Nationals Race Videos

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Didn’t catch the second night of action from the 2025 U.S. National Championships? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with most of the race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 200 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus , AUS (2024)

AUS (2024) American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Katie Ledecky – 1:55.22

– 1:55.22 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.23

As expected, the women’s 200 freestyle final proved to be an electric start to the night.

Torri Huske took the race out quickly, flipping at a quick 26.33 at the 50 meter mark, with Bella Sims and Erin Gemmell in tow. The three swimmers were the only athletes in the field to hit the 50 mark under 27 seconds. However, Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein began to pull into contention over the next 50 meters. By the 100, Huske was still up, but the gap back to Ledecky and Weinstein had started to close.

On the next 50, the duo of Weinstein and Ledecky made their move, clawing up almost a half body length on Huske. At the 150 meter mark, Huske flipped first at 1:25.59, but her margin grew to less than a tenth as Weinstein flipped in 1:25.66 and Ledecky came in close behind at 1:25.79. The final 50 proved to be the difference-maker as Weinstein charged home to touch first in 1:54.92 for the victory with the fastest time in the world this season.

Ledecky finished 2nd with a 1:55.26, just ahead of Huske (1:55.71). For Huske, her swim marked a huge personal best and her first time under both the 1:57 and 1:56 marks as her previous best was the 1:57.03 she posted in prelims. In recent years, Ledecky has decided to forego the 200 freestyle individually at the World Championships, so there is a strong possibility that Huske adds the event to her individual schedule in Singapore.

Erin Gemmell and Anna Peplowski both came back over the final 50 after being down on the final wall. Ultimately, they both touched in identical times of 1:55.82 for fourth. This should not prove to be an issue with roster selection unless the roster limit is met, so keep an eye on that.

MEN’S 200 Freestyle- Final

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

(2008) U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Luke Hobson , 1:44.89

, 1:44.89 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70

As expected, the men’s 200 freestyle proved to be a dogfight for spots on the 4×200 freestyle relay.

After setting a personal best by .01 in prelims, Olympic bronze medalist Luke Hobson was out in full force in the final. With an agressive strategy, Hobson took control of the race immediately with a 50.05 split over the first 100, going out under World Record pace. At the 150 meter mark, Hobson remained almost a body-length ahead of the field, flipping .04 under WR pace in 1:16.34. After that, he fell off of the pace slightly, but still managed to hold on for the victory in a dominant 1:43.73, taking down Michael Phelps’ US Open Record of 1:44.10.

Gabriel Jett remained in the middle of the field through the first 150 meters, but made a huge push over the closing 50, making up half a body-length on Hobson. Though Hobson held on for the win, Jett’s 1:44.70 was good enough for second place, earning him an individual swim in Singapore after qualifying for the 4×100 freestyle relay last night.

Rex Maurer improved upon his prelims time for a 3rd place finish with a 1:45.13, followed by Henry McFadden (1:45.22). The two swimmers will join Hobson and Jett on the roster for the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Carson Foster finished 5th (1:45.45), while Kieran Smith touched 6th (1:45.72) to potentially add themselves to the roster, pending roster limits, though both swimmers are favored to qualify individually later this week.

WOMEN’S 200 Breaststroke- Final

There was little shock when teammates Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh immediately took charge in the women’s 200 breaststroke. The Virginia swimmers were out ahead almost immediately, pushing each other stroke-for-stroke over the first 100 meters. At the 100 mark, Douglass touched first by just a tenth in 1:08.23 to Walsh’s 1:08.32. From there, Douglass gradually began to pull ahead, touching about .5 ahead of Walsh at the 150 mark before extending that lead to exactly 1 second by the final touch for a time of 2:21.45. Though she faded slightly, Walsh hit the wall in 2:22.45, right on her best time of 2:22.38.

After dropping a best time in prelims, Katie Christopherson kept it up in finals with another personal best by .3 to make it a 1-2-3 finish for Virginia with a final time of 2:26.65. Cal’s Abigail Herscu sliced two seconds off of her personal best for a huge performance, dropping a 2:26.87 to break-up the Virgina surge ahead of Leah Hayes (2:27.68) and Emma Weber (2:27.69).

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

After qualifying 4th this morning Josh Matheny proved that he left plenty of gas in the tank for finals, running away with the win in the men’s 200 breaststroke. The 2024 Olympian went out quickly, leading the field by a body-length by the 100 meter mark with a 1:00.88 split. With nobody in sight, he continued to surge through the 150 mark, touching in 1:33.99. Though he faded over the next 50, with AJ Pouch and Gabe Nunziata closing quickly on him, Matheny managed to hold on for a half-second victory with a 2:08.87.

Surging over the 3rd 50, Pouch himself had to hold off a strong final 50 from Nunziata. He held on for the 2nd place finish in a time of 2:09.31, just off of his prelims performance for a likely Worlds berth. Nunziata had a great swim, slicing a half second off of his best time to move up to #2 all-time in the 17-18 age-group with a 2:09.71.

WOMEN’S 200 Backstroke – Final

In a redemption swim, Claire Curzan shocked the field from the outside in the women’s 200 backstroke. After qualifying 7th out of prelims, Curzan grabbed the victory, qualifying for the World Championships after narrowly missing the Olympic Team last summer. As has been the case with many of the races tonight, Curzan led from start-to-finish with an agressive strategy. She hit the 100 mark in the lead, flipping in 1:00.61, with only Leah Shackley (1:00.64) and Charlotte Crush (1:00.93). From there, she had the difficult task of holding on despite being in the outside lane. Citing Coach Todd DeSorbo’s paper as her motivation to keep pushing, Curzan continued into the wall to touch first for the victory.

Reigning Olympic silver medalist Regan Smith was unusually slow off of the start, remaining in 4th through the first 100 meters of the race. Through the 150 Smith began to work her way back through the field, edging herself almost even with Shackley for second. Over the final 50, Smith showed great closing speed. Though she couldn’t catch Curzan, Smith was able to grab second in a time of 2:05.84. Shackley settled for 3rd in 2:06.66, slicing over 1.5 seconds off of her entry time (2:08.14).

After qualifying 1st for finals, Charlotte Crush had a difficult race, fading over the backhalf to end up 7th.

MEN’S 200 Backstroke- Final

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol , USA (2009)

, USA (2009) American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

(2009) U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Piersol (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Ryan Murphy – 1:54.33

– 1:54.33 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Like Curzan in the women’s race, Jack Aikins narrowly missed the US Olympic Team last summer with 3rd place finishes in both backstroke events. Today though, he made up for it with a dominant win in the men’s 200 backstroke en route to a World Championships berth. Aikins was out hard, but continued to maintain his lead throughout the race en route to a 1:54.25 performance. That time would’ve won Olympic Trials and the Olympics last summer, ranking 1st in the world this season.

Though Aikins will face some stiff competition in Singapore, that time should put him in the running for a podium finish as well.

Keaton Jones, who represented the US at the Olympics in this event last summer, finished 2nd in 1:54.85, just ahead of Daniel Diehl. Notably, Diehl’s time marked a 2 second personal best for him, setting himself up for strong performances the rest of the week.

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2014)

American Record: 24.93 – Gretchen Walsh (2025)

U.S. Open Record: 24.93 – Gretchen Walsh (2025)

2023 U.S. National Champion: Gretchen Walsh – 25.11

– 25.11 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.23

It seems like every time Gretchen Walsh touches the water we should be on record watch, and that held true in the women’s 50 butterfly. Over the short distance, Walsh grew nearly a half body length lead to touch the wall in a time of 24.66. With that performance, Walsh sliced almost 3 tenths of a second off of her best time, American, and US Open Record of 24.93 set at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale last month. That performance keeps her rank as #2 fastest performer all-time behind World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom, but moves her into the top 10 fastest performances of all-time, slotting in at #4.

Top 10 All-Time Performances – Women’s 50 Butterfly:

Rank Time Swimmer Year 1 24.43 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014 2 24.6 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017 3 24.63 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2024 4 24.66 Gretchen Walsh 2025 5 24.69 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2015 6 24.74 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2023 7 24.76 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017 8 24.77 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2023 9 24.79 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2019 10 24.87 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

Behind Walsh, Kate Douglass took 2nd on the backhalf of her 200 breaststroke double to add another event to her slate in Singapore. Douglass touched in 25.39, matching her best time in the event. She is now slated to swim the 50 butterfly, 200 breaststroke, and 4×100 freestyle relay in Singapore.

MEN’S 50 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, UKR (2018)

American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 22.84 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2022)

2023 U.S. National Champion: Michael Andrew – 23.11

– 23.11 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.36

Another post-Olympic redemption arc as Dare Rose and Michael Andrew qualified for the World Championships in the men’s 50 butterfly. With the event newly-added to the Olympic schedule for 2028, that also sets both swimmers up nicely at the start of the new quad.

Rose was quick off the blocks and never looked back, utilizing his momentum to pull into the wall with a time of 23.06, good for first by .15 over Andrew. In a tight finish for 2nd, Andrew held-off Shaine Casas, who attempted to make a move with only a few meters left in the race. Andrew ultimately hit the wall in 23.21, with Casas only .08 behind in 23.29 for 2nd place.