2025 U.S. Nationals Day 2 Roster Update: Women Already Adding Doubles, Men Add Seven New Names

Another two* women and seven men guaranteed themselves a trip to Singapore today at the 2025 U.S. National Championships.

Claire Weinstein was already in the running for a spot on the Worlds team after finishing 2nd in the 800 free yesterday, but today she locked in her spot by beating 800 free champion Katie Ledecky in the 200 free. Claire Curzan, meanwhile, puncher ticket by overcoming American Record holder Regan Smith in the 200 back. Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Katie Ledecky, and Kate Douglass all added additional events after initially qualifying yesterday.

*Additionally, Erin Gemmell and Anna Peplowski tied for 4th in the 200 free. The top four finishers in that event are guaranteed spots on the team, and while there’s a decent chance that the 5th-place finisher may get an invite as well, it looks like there may be a swim-off later on in the week between Gemmell and Peplowski. Until then, we’re not sure which one definitely has a spot on the team, unless one of two manages to qualify in another event.

Meanwhile, seven different men qualified today — Luke Hobson, Gabriel Jett, Rex Maurer, and Henry McFadden by virtue of top four finishes in the 200 free, Josh Matheny in the 200 breast, Jack Aikins in the 200 back, and Dare Rose in the 50 fly. While Hobson is the only one in that group with Olympic experience, McFadden, Matheny, and Rose all have prior World Championships experience.

Again, those are the only swimmers who are guaranteed roster spots based on today’s swims. Plenty of other swimmers put themselves in line for a Worlds roster spot by finishing 2nd (in most events) or 5th or 6th (in the 200 free). See further below for a discussion of roster limits and doubles.

While yesterday we focused on the World Championships roster, today we’ve added our projected rosters for the World Junior Championships and the World University Games. We’ve done our best to ensure they’re accurate, but it’s not always clear who is eligible for WUGs, and there’s always a chance that we’ve made a mistake somewhere along the line. Additionally, swimmers routinely turn down WUGs and Junior Worlds roster spots for a variety of reasons. All that to say, please don’t book plane tickets just because we’ve projected your favorite swimmer to make one of the teams below.

2025 U.S. World Championship Team After Day 2

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events. Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the individual events other than the 100 and 200 freestyles. Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles. Sixth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles.



Swimmers who qualified today are highlighted in bold.

Women – Guaranteed

Note: Erin Gemmell or Anna Peplowski tied for 4th. As the top four swimmers in that event are included in priority #1, it appears as if a swim-off will be necessary later this to determine who gets the guaranteed spot, and who gets bumped to priority #3.

Women – Potential

Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back

– 200 fly, Erin Gemmell – 4×100 free (4×200 free)

– 4×100 free (4×200 free) Alex Walsh – 200 breast

Anna Moesch – 4×100 free

Bella Sims – 4×200 free

Men – Guaranteed

Men – Potential

Carson Foster – 200 fly, 4×200 free

– 200 fly, Jonny Kulow – 4×100 free relay

Shaine Casas – 4×100 free relay

– 4×100 free relay David Johnston – 1500 free

– 1500 free AJ Pouch – 200 breast

Keaton Jones – 200 back

Michael Andrew – 50 fly

Kieran Smith – 4×200 free

DOUBLES

Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events 2nd-place finisher in all other events (besides 100/200 free) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.

We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.

The Magic Numbers:

12 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender

14 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 4 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

16 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

Doubles After Day 2

Women

Torrie Huske – 100 free, 4×200 free

Gretchen Walsh – 100 free, 50 fly

– 100 free, 50 fly Claire Weinstein – 200 free, 800 free

– 200 free, 800 free Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free

– 800 free, 200 free Kate Douglass – 4×100 free relay, 200 breast, 50 fly

2025 U.S. World Junior Championship Team After Day 2

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be 18 or younger on December 31, 2025

Swimmers who are selected for this summer’s senior World Championships, even as a relay-only swimmer, are ineligible for the World Junior Champs team.

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Best-finishing available swimmers in the stroke 50s Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles



Women – Guaranteed

Audrey Derivaux – 200 fly, 200 back

Rylee Erisman – 100 free, 200 free

Madi Minteko – 100 free, 200 free

Lily King – 4×100 free, 4×200 free

Liberty Clark – 4×100 free, 4×200 free

Kayla Han – 4×200 free

Kayda Geyer – 200 breast

Charlotte Crush – 200 back

Kennedi Dobson – 800 free, 4×200 free

Women – Potential

Kelsey Zhang – 200 fly

Kaidy Stout – 200 breast

Mena Boardman – 50 fly

Julie Mishler – 4×100 free

Men – Guaranteed

Thomas Heilman – 200 fly, 50 fly

– 200 fly, Aiden Hammer – 1500 free

Mike Rice – 100 free

Austin Carpenter – 100 free

Rowan Cox – 4×100 free

Kenneth Barnicle – 4×100 free

Luka Mijatovic – 200 free

Norvin Clontz – 200 free

Tim Wu – 4×200 free

Gabriel Manteufel – 4×200 free

Gabe Nunziata – 200 breast

Gavin Keogh – 200 back

Men – Potential

Will Mulgrew – 1500 free

Luke Vatev – 4×100 free

Noah Cakir – 200 fly

Andrew Eubanks – 200 breast

David Melnykchuk – 200 back

2025 U.S. World University Games Team After Day 2

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be between 18-25 on December 31, 2025

Must be currently enrolled in college/university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some guesswork on our part)

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top two in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the events other than the 100/200 free (excluding stroke 50s). Third-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 free.



Women – Guaranteed

Tess Howley – 200 fly

Erin Gemmell – 100 free, 200 free

– 100 free, 200 free Anna Moesch – 100 free

Anna Peplowski – 200 free

Jilian Cox – 800 free

Bella Sims – 200 free

Katie Christopherson – 200 breast

Leah Shackley – 200 back

*either Gemmell or Peplowski will make the senior Worlds team in the 4×200 free and will thus be ineligible for WUGs. That means that Bella Sims is guaranteed a spot on the WUGs team, unless she does make the Worlds team as a Priority #5 selection.

Women – Potential

Alex Shackell – 200 fly

– 200 fly Kate Hurst – 800 free

Maxine Parker – 4×100 free

– 4×100 free Abigail Herscu – 200 breast

Phoebe Bacon – 200 back

Isabel Ivey – 4×200 free

Men – Guaranteed

Mason Laur – 200 fly

Jonny Kulow – 100 free

Henry McFadden – 100 free

Carson Hick – 1500 free

Aaron Shackell – 200 free

Baylor Nelson / Jake Mitchell – 200 free*

Keaton Jones – 200 back

Men – Potential

Mitchell Scott – 200 fly

Lance Norris – 1500 free

Matt King – 4×100 free

– 4×100 free Josh Bey – 200 breast

Daniel Diehl – 200 back

Baylor Nelson / Jake Mitchell – 200 free*

*It appears that Nelson and Mitchell are tied for the second spot in the 200 free. We’re not sure whether or not that means we may be in for another swim-off later this week.