2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 3 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Two Points Separated Top Three Scorers

by Sean Griffin 2

June 05th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third of five nights at the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.

Congratulations to our day three winner, DavidGoggins, who earned a whopping 97 points to win over Amunnn and B1Gflop, who tied for 2nd with a score of 88. However, since DavidGoggins and B1Gflop are not eligible for prizes, Amunnn will receive the daily prize package from Speedo USA, as shown below:

As for the overall standings, Benjamin’sButtons, yesterday’s 2nd-place finisher and today’s 27th, has taken control the leaderboard with 222 points, overtaking theredbarronc, who has fallen to 79th. DavidGoggins is right behind with 221, followed closely by Amunnn at 220. DaddyDressel, the day one winner, and B1Gflop are tied for 4th with 219 points each, holding an 8-point lead over the rest of the field.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

The biggest upset of the day in the contest came in the men’s 50 breaststroke, where only five players picked Texas commit Campbell McKean to win. Despite entering the meet seeded 4th and as the youngest among the top contenders, McKean dropped his lifetime best from 27.40 to 27.14. In the final, he trailed Michael Andrew through the first 45 meters before surging ahead and timing his finish to perfection, winning in 26.90 to Andrew’s 26.92.

The “easiest” pick of the day was, of course, the women’s 100 butterfly. A total of 341 out of 345 players selected world record holder Gretchen Walsh to win, and she delivered, defeating reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske in the process.

If you missed out on the action, click here to read our entire live recap from the session.

Day 3 Scores

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total
1 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 221
2 Amunnn 55 77 88 220
2 B1Gflop 54 77 88 219
4 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 211
5 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 201
5 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 219
5 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 195
8 Sports Lover 41 59 85 185
9 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 203
9 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 193
11 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 211
11 ISU2004 54 70 83 207
11 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 182
14 Hillbilly 53 68 82 203
14 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 205
14 Cvh123 51 78 82 211
14 Winfield 52 64 82 198
14 Claire 48 72 82 202
19 reesierose118 38 65 81 184
19 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 186
21 Tag919 55 61 80 196
21 Declan 49 78 80 207
23 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 194
23 JaySawk 46 58 79 183
23 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 195
23 RMB 48 58 79 185
27 backstrokebro 41 71 78 190
27 CD 44 61 78 183
27 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 222
27 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 210
31 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 200
31 mr736 67 62 77 206
31 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 206
31 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 188
31 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 181
31 distance swammer 54 60 77 191
31 JVATC1 37 67 77 181
31 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 202
39 bdawghoya 35 75 76 186
39 AJANSZ 47 66 76 189
39 rememberwhen 57 54 76 187
39 Sam A 58 57 76 191
39 woleai 38 64 76 178
39 em18 54 54 76 184
45 flyohwhy 48 72 75 195
45 Chaseswim 48 81 75 204
45 Orcas! 37 57 75 169
45 Willswim 55 64 75 194
45 Mike 50 83 75 208
45 phoebe h 41 73 75 189
45 Hilart1284 51 77 75 203
45 Moonflower 48 58 75 181
45 superboy12106 55 52 75 182
45 Miles k 54 55 75 184
55 jsugi 47 66 74 187
55 Joakim 56 50 74 180
55 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 186
55 Wildlife 50 67 74 191
55 NSSO 36 60 74 170
55 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 188
55 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 185
55 johncarlos 41 64 74 179
55 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 188
55 AdamMak 54 82 74 210
55 Sean 60 61 74 195
66 SwimNorman 47 77 73 197
66 DK99 46 61 73 180
66 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 196
66 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 194
66 Jack C 50 51 73 174
66 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 198
72 llavagnino 61 43 72 176
72 Alex Ev 58 77 72 207
72 Swim-mom 30 65 72 167
72 GoUBear 57 66 72 195
72 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 181
72 Dr Swam 51 63 72 186
72 gongbucks 61 56 72 189
72 RFogel2 51 56 72 179
72 snoopyswims 49 48 72 169
72 uzze523 50 67 72 189
82 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 160
82 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 187
82 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 190
82 Olli L. 54 51 71 176
82 jgross128 64 53 71 188
82 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 182
82 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 194
82 Yongchamp 50 67 71 188
82 mspann97 63 48 71 182
82 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 168
82 Lain 52 66 71 189
93 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 169
93 X Glide 54 61 70 185
93 TheRealSam 50 74 70 194
93 Bayliss 56 74 70 200
93 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 185
93 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 185
93 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 165
93 doe 42 64 70 176
93 KG1 73 68 70 211
93 Kvandy1 48 80 70 198
93 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 150
93 duffykima8 55 80 70 205
93 JBB 48 53 70 171
106 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 191
106 Dirty Double 57 63 69 189
106 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 182
106 Krauter 50 68 69 187
106 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 195
106 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 177
106 Noah P 47 62 69 178
113 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 168
113 JRLswIM 46 54 68 168
113 Chenward 55 73 68 196
113 Adam H. 50 74 68 192
113 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 199
113 bcalis 41 73 68 182
113 coachtom1106 49 69 68 186
113 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 179
113 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 179
113 swimsns98 50 74 68 192
113 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 200
113 Comet 16 60 64 68 192
125 Ejwprof 42 67 67 176
125 mford332 47 70 67 184
125 Bardo7712 47 75 67 189
125 Dylan0509 52 63 67 182
125 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 164
125 Lantz 53 57 67 177
125 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 181
125 swim6847 68 61 67 196
125 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 191
125 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 164
125 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 200
125 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 194
137 SMV 53 73 66 192
137 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 211
137 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 178
137 Oosen62 55 61 66 182
137 Steve51 50 50 66 166
137 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 167
137 Swimchips 43 64 66 173
137 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 186
137 DannyF 64 72 66 202
137 Rumbuns 61 66 66 193
137 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 195
148 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 174
148 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 157
148 oxyswim 51 73 65 189
148 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 188
148 Troman22 49 60 65 174
148 Troyy 54 54 65 173
148 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 189
148 MMBro 44 82 65 191
148 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 190
148 Rowotter 41 65 65 171
148 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 182
148 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 162
148 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 187
161 alice 52 56 64 172
161 Taylor2000 48 69 64 181
161 goldphin28 49 58 64 171
161 OMS2024 52 55 64 171
161 Mr cool 44 71 64 179
161 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 184
161 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 155
161 Breast Master 53 65 64 182
161 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 184
161 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 190
161 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 174
161 Brian R 54 66 64 184
161 christylynn99 36 60 64 160
161 David b 59 59 64 182
175 ecg1988 36 59 63 158
175 suhewen 60 57 63 180
175 kksc 34 51 63 148
175 Keesplin 41 42 63 146
175 emmie 44 52 63 159
175 mandrew truther 54 76 63 193
175 Russ-ski 53 69 63 185
175 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 200
175 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 173
175 hrandriaga 54 69 63 186
175 Coach Rich 48 71 63 182
175 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 166
187 Acumen 56 65 62 183
187 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 173
187 NAZ92 45 75 62 182
187 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 179
187 Kenna42 47 57 62 166
187 thatdudevid 55 54 62 171
187 28bfly 61 78 62 201
187 swimmermd 58 70 62 190
187 miaa 42 54 62 158
187 nchuck2003 51 62 62 175
187 Don Bernice 63 57 62 182
187 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 174
187 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 164
187 Kevin 51 58 62 171
187 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 193
202 LEC demon 43 59 61 163
202 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 182
202 nja14 53 66 61 180
202 jclark36 52 66 61 179
202 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 174
202 ThomasPC 47 78 61 186
202 awoonicorn 54 54 61 169
202 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 177
202 Spencer 52 59 61 172
202 THEGOAT 57 57 61 175
212 George 61 62 60 183
212 Elaina 53 52 60 165
212 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 154
212 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 174
212 Bajonetta 34 78 60 172
212 cheese 49 70 60 179
212 Jellison 40 76 60 176
212 Becca 37 48 60 145
212 Red Fish 61 57 60 178
212 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 182
212 Khops 50 74 60 184
212 KoiFish 56 56 60 172
212 LanePuller01 50 49 60 159
212 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 182
226 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 155
226 Swimmer63 58 71 59 188
226 Enego 62 63 59 184
226 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 175
226 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 160
226 Ulmerle 52 62 59 173
226 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 161
226 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 166
226 chickenlamp 38 70 59 167
226 forsomereason 50 59 59 168
226 Bub09 46 59 59 164
226 Justinswam3 48 53 59 160
238 JM90 50 68 58 176
238 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 171
238 devinkos 47 57 58 162
238 Pea Brain 59 60 58 177
238 jm721 50 62 58 170
238 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 168
238 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 201
238 Tkeen08 54 70 58 182
238 BRD 48 59 58 165
238 Old Timer 52 56 58 166
238 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 153
238 Mc 48 54 58 160
238 Shaddy419 56 48 58 162
251 TATA15 51 77 57 185
251 juliannnccc 42 68 57 167
251 The_Feckster 52 68 57 177
251 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 181
251 Ftw 60 43 57 160
251 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 178
251 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 166
251 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 172
251 Odan 63 60 57 180
251 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 175
251 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 169
262 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 167
262 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 168
262 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 170
262 Ahad 52 82 56 190
262 Sunny 53 54 56 163
262 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 181
262 HelloAus 56 42 56 154
262 Sludwig 52 68 56 176
270 Brandon Block 50 74 55 179
270 Zam1650 49 48 55 152
270 Swimpop14 63 72 55 190
270 VicMaster 53 63 55 171
270 SwimOhio 40 51 55 146
270 TennisFan 46 61 55 162
270 Juno 54 52 55 161
277 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 167
277 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 172
277 KeithM 40 62 54 156
277 DMAC 58 67 54 179
277 Wylie 65 61 54 180
277 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 169
277 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 185
277 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 163
277 Kenetik 47 61 54 162
277 Ethebanger 53 60 54 167
277 Swammer24 45 66 54 165
277 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 171
277 Swimmer… 46 64 54 164
290 Xman 41 69 53 163
290 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 168
290 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 179
290 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 128
290 Go birds 53 66 53 172
290 Bradentiff 36 75 53 164
290 cmackellar26 45 61 53 159
290 swimkap 39 66 53 158
290 RandyK321 45 71 53 169
299 kswim 47 44 52 143
299 ikkin 51 75 52 178
299 Marz 43 67 52 162
299 lilac 56 54 52 162
299 UVA lover 42 42 52 136
304 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 148
304 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 159
304 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 158
304 iLikePsych 45 57 51 153
304 CABergh 60 61 51 172
304 srosenb 51 71 51 173
304 Washed 40 56 51 147
304 emoney117 48 62 51 161
304 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 150
313 Hamburger2 50 66 49 165
314 Danny 36 67 48 151
314 DWY 50 51 48 149
314 Jcjcc 43 50 48 141
314 spenco 55 63 48 166
314 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 165
314 adamneh 54 67 48 169
314 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 168
321 Sophie 36 61 47 144
322 eshiesty 54 58 46 158
322 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 135
324 Canada >>> 58 66 45 169
324 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 171
324 averystirling 41 56 45 142
324 SplashB 58 53 45 156
324 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 164
329 Cwm16 49 59 44 152
329 theredbarronc 56 89 44 189
329 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 146
329 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 155
329 HatHat 16 38 44 98
334 bullet 41 42 43 126
335 Petkus 39 47 42 128
335 Chelsea W 47 73 42 162
335 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 128
335 iRun 43 45 42 130
339 stephswims1216 38 79 41 158
339 emmaspotts 43 31 41 115
341 Magyar36 51 54 40 145
342 Shrek 45 76 36 157
343 bonk 46 80 34 160
344 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 89
345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 29
345 AuntSteph 8 0 0 8

Overall Standings After Day 3

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total
1 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 222
2 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 221
3 Amunnn 55 77 88 220
4 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 219
4 B1Gflop 54 77 88 219
6 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 211
6 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 211
6 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 211
6 KG1 73 68 70 211
6 Cvh123 51 78 82 211
11 AdamMak 54 82 74 210
11 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 210
13 Mike 50 83 75 208
14 Alex Ev 58 77 72 207
14 Declan 49 78 80 207
14 ISU2004 54 70 83 207
17 mr736 67 62 77 206
17 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 206
19 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 205
19 duffykima8 55 80 70 205
21 Chaseswim 48 81 75 204
22 Hillbilly 53 68 82 203
22 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 203
22 Hilart1284 51 77 75 203
25 DannyF 64 72 66 202
25 Claire 48 72 82 202
25 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 202
28 28bfly 61 78 62 201
28 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 201
28 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 201
31 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 200
31 Bayliss 56 74 70 200
31 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 200
31 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 200
31 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 200
36 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 199
37 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 198
37 Kvandy1 48 80 70 198
37 Winfield 52 64 82 198
40 SwimNorman 47 77 73 197
41 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 196
41 Chenward 55 73 68 196
41 Tag919 55 61 80 196
41 swim6847 68 61 67 196
45 flyohwhy 48 72 75 195
45 GoUBear 57 66 72 195
45 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 195
45 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 195
45 Sean 60 61 74 195
45 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 195
45 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 195
52 Willswim 55 64 75 194
52 TheRealSam 50 74 70 194
52 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 194
52 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 194
52 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 194
52 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 194
58 mandrew truther 54 76 63 193
58 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 193
58 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 193
58 Rumbuns 61 66 66 193
62 Adam H. 50 74 68 192
62 SMV 53 73 66 192
62 swimsns98 50 74 68 192
62 Comet 16 60 64 68 192
66 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 191
66 Wildlife 50 67 74 191
66 MMBro 44 82 65 191
66 Sam A 58 57 76 191
66 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 191
66 distance swammer 54 60 77 191
72 Swimpop14 63 72 55 190
72 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 190
72 swimmermd 58 70 62 190
72 Ahad 52 82 56 190
72 backstrokebro 41 71 78 190
72 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 190
72 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 190
79 Dirty Double 57 63 69 189
79 Bardo7712 47 75 67 189
79 oxyswim 51 73 65 189
79 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 189
79 AJANSZ 47 66 76 189
79 theredbarronc 56 89 44 189
79 phoebe h 41 73 75 189
79 gongbucks 61 56 72 189
79 uzze523 50 67 72 189
79 Lain 52 66 71 189
89 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 188
89 Swimmer63 58 71 59 188
89 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 188
89 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 188
89 jgross128 64 53 71 188
89 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 188
89 Yongchamp 50 67 71 188
96 jsugi 47 66 74 187
96 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 187
96 Krauter 50 68 69 187
96 rememberwhen 57 54 76 187
96 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 187
101 bdawghoya 35 75 76 186
101 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 186
101 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 186
101 coachtom1106 49 69 68 186
101 Dr Swam 51 63 72 186
101 ThomasPC 47 78 61 186
101 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 186
101 hrandriaga 54 69 63 186
109 TATA15 51 77 57 185
109 X Glide 54 61 70 185
109 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 185
109 Russ-ski 53 69 63 185
109 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 185
109 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 185
109 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 185
109 Sports Lover 41 59 85 185
109 RMB 48 58 79 185
118 mford332 47 70 67 184
118 reesierose118 38 65 81 184
118 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 184
118 Enego 62 63 59 184
118 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 184
118 em18 54 54 76 184
118 Khops 50 74 60 184
118 Brian R 54 66 64 184
118 Miles k 54 55 75 184
127 Acumen 56 65 62 183
127 George 61 62 60 183
127 JaySawk 46 58 79 183
127 CD 44 61 78 183
131 NAZ92 45 75 62 182
131 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 182
131 Dylan0509 52 63 67 182
131 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 182
131 bcalis 41 73 68 182
131 Breast Master 53 65 64 182
131 Don Bernice 63 57 62 182
131 Oosen62 55 61 66 182
131 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 182
131 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 182
131 Tkeen08 54 70 58 182
131 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 182
131 superboy12106 55 52 75 182
131 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 182
131 mspann97 63 48 71 182
131 David b 59 59 64 182
131 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 182
131 Coach Rich 48 71 63 182
149 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 181
149 Taylor2000 48 69 64 181
149 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 181
149 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 181
149 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 181
149 Moonflower 48 58 75 181
149 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 181
149 JVATC1 37 67 77 181
157 DK99 46 61 73 180
157 suhewen 60 57 63 180
157 Joakim 56 50 74 180
157 nja14 53 66 61 180
157 Wylie 65 61 54 180
157 Odan 63 60 57 180
163 Brandon Block 50 74 55 179
163 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 179
163 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 179
163 DMAC 58 67 54 179
163 Mr cool 44 71 64 179
163 jclark36 52 66 61 179
163 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 179
163 cheese 49 70 60 179
163 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 179
163 johncarlos 41 64 74 179
163 RFogel2 51 56 72 179
174 ikkin 51 75 52 178
174 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 178
174 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 178
174 woleai 38 64 76 178
174 Red Fish 61 57 60 178
174 Noah P 47 62 69 178
180 The_Feckster 52 68 57 177
180 Pea Brain 59 60 58 177
180 Lantz 53 57 67 177
180 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 177
180 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 177
185 llavagnino 61 43 72 176
185 JM90 50 68 58 176
185 Ejwprof 42 67 67 176
185 Olli L. 54 51 71 176
185 Jellison 40 76 60 176
185 doe 42 64 70 176
185 Sludwig 52 68 56 176
192 nchuck2003 51 62 62 175
192 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 175
192 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 175
192 THEGOAT 57 57 61 175
196 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 174
196 Troman22 49 60 65 174
196 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 174
196 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 174
196 Jack C 50 51 73 174
196 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 174
196 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 174
203 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 173
203 Troyy 54 54 65 173
203 Ulmerle 52 62 59 173
203 srosenb 51 71 51 173
203 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 173
203 Swimchips 43 64 66 173
209 alice 52 56 64 172
209 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 172
209 Bajonetta 34 78 60 172
209 CABergh 60 61 51 172
209 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 172
209 Go birds 53 66 53 172
209 Spencer 52 59 61 172
209 KoiFish 56 56 60 172
217 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 171
217 goldphin28 49 58 64 171
217 OMS2024 52 55 64 171
217 thatdudevid 55 54 62 171
217 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 171
217 VicMaster 53 63 55 171
217 Rowotter 41 65 65 171
217 Kevin 51 58 62 171
217 JBB 48 53 70 171
217 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 171
227 jm721 50 62 58 170
227 NSSO 36 60 74 170
227 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 170
230 Orcas! 37 57 75 169
230 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 169
230 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 169
230 Canada >>> 58 66 45 169
230 adamneh 54 67 48 169
230 awoonicorn 54 54 61 169
230 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 169
230 snoopyswims 49 48 72 169
230 RandyK321 45 71 53 169
239 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 168
239 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 168
239 JRLswIM 46 54 68 168
239 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 168
239 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 168
239 forsomereason 50 59 59 168
239 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 168
239 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 168
247 juliannnccc 42 68 57 167
247 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 167
247 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 167
247 Swim-mom 30 65 72 167
247 chickenlamp 38 70 59 167
247 Ethebanger 53 60 54 167
247 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 167
254 Kenna42 47 57 62 166
254 spenco 55 63 48 166
254 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 166
254 Steve51 50 50 66 166
254 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 166
254 Old Timer 52 56 58 166
254 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 166
261 Elaina 53 52 60 165
261 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 165
261 Hamburger2 50 66 49 165
261 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 165
261 BRD 48 59 58 165
261 Swammer24 45 66 54 165
267 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 164
267 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 164
267 Bub09 46 59 59 164
267 Bradentiff 36 75 53 164
267 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 164
267 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 164
267 Swimmer… 46 64 54 164
274 Xman 41 69 53 163
274 LEC demon 43 59 61 163
274 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 163
274 Sunny 53 54 56 163
278 devinkos 47 57 58 162
278 Marz 43 67 52 162
278 lilac 56 54 52 162
278 Kenetik 47 61 54 162
278 Chelsea W 47 73 42 162
278 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 162
278 TennisFan 46 61 55 162
278 Shaddy419 56 48 58 162
286 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 161
286 emoney117 48 62 51 161
286 Juno 54 52 55 161
289 bonk 46 80 34 160
289 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 160
289 Ftw 60 43 57 160
289 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 160
289 christylynn99 36 60 64 160
289 Mc 48 54 58 160
289 Justinswam3 48 53 59 160
296 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 159
296 emmie 44 52 63 159
296 cmackellar26 45 61 53 159
296 LanePuller01 50 49 60 159
300 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 158
300 ecg1988 36 59 63 158
300 stephswims1216 38 79 41 158
300 miaa 42 54 62 158
300 eshiesty 54 58 46 158
300 swimkap 39 66 53 158
306 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 157
306 Shrek 45 76 36 157
308 KeithM 40 62 54 156
308 SplashB 58 53 45 156
310 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 155
310 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 155
310 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 155
313 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 154
313 HelloAus 56 42 56 154
315 iLikePsych 45 57 51 153
315 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 153
317 Cwm16 49 59 44 152
317 Zam1650 49 48 55 152
319 Danny 36 67 48 151
320 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 150
320 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 150
322 DWY 50 51 48 149
323 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 148
323 kksc 34 51 63 148
325 Washed 40 56 51 147
326 Keesplin 41 42 63 146
326 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 146
326 SwimOhio 40 51 55 146
329 Becca 37 48 60 145
329 Magyar36 51 54 40 145
331 Sophie 36 61 47 144
332 kswim 47 44 52 143
333 averystirling 41 56 45 142
334 Jcjcc 43 50 48 141
335 UVA lover 42 42 52 136
336 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 135
337 iRun 43 45 42 130
338 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 128
338 Petkus 39 47 42 128
338 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 128
341 bullet 41 42 43 126
342 emmaspotts 43 31 41 115
343 HatHat 16 38 44 98
344 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 89
345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 29
346 AuntSteph 8 0 0 8

In This Story

