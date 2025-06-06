2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 3 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Two Points Separated Top Three Scorers

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third of five nights at the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.

Congratulations to our day three winner, DavidGoggins, who earned a whopping 97 points to win over Amunnn and B1Gflop, who tied for 2nd with a score of 88. However, since DavidGoggins and B1Gflop are not eligible for prizes, Amunnn will receive the daily prize package from Speedo USA, as shown below:

As for the overall standings, Benjamin’sButtons, yesterday’s 2nd-place finisher and today’s 27th, has taken control the leaderboard with 222 points, overtaking theredbarronc, who has fallen to 79th. DavidGoggins is right behind with 221, followed closely by Amunnn at 220. DaddyDressel, the day one winner, and B1Gflop are tied for 4th with 219 points each, holding an 8-point lead over the rest of the field.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

Womens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Kneeskin

Womens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Kneeskin

Mens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Jammer

Mens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Jammer

The biggest upset of the day in the contest came in the men’s 50 breaststroke, where only five players picked Texas commit Campbell McKean to win. Despite entering the meet seeded 4th and as the youngest among the top contenders, McKean dropped his lifetime best from 27.40 to 27.14. In the final, he trailed Michael Andrew through the first 45 meters before surging ahead and timing his finish to perfection, winning in 26.90 to Andrew’s 26.92. The “easiest” pick of the day was, of course, the women’s 100 butterfly. A total of 341 out of 345 players selected world record holder Gretchen Walsh to win, and she delivered, defeating reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske in the process.

Day 3 Scores Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total 1 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 221 2 Amunnn 55 77 88 220 2 B1Gflop 54 77 88 219 4 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 211 5 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 201 5 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 219 5 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 195 8 Sports Lover 41 59 85 185 9 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 203 9 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 193 11 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 211 11 ISU2004 54 70 83 207 11 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 182 14 Hillbilly 53 68 82 203 14 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 205 14 Cvh123 51 78 82 211 14 Winfield 52 64 82 198 14 Claire 48 72 82 202 19 reesierose118 38 65 81 184 19 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 186 21 Tag919 55 61 80 196 21 Declan 49 78 80 207 23 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 194 23 JaySawk 46 58 79 183 23 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 195 23 RMB 48 58 79 185 27 backstrokebro 41 71 78 190 27 CD 44 61 78 183 27 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 222 27 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 210 31 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 200 31 mr736 67 62 77 206 31 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 206 31 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 188 31 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 181 31 distance swammer 54 60 77 191 31 JVATC1 37 67 77 181 31 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 202 39 bdawghoya 35 75 76 186 39 AJANSZ 47 66 76 189 39 rememberwhen 57 54 76 187 39 Sam A 58 57 76 191 39 woleai 38 64 76 178 39 em18 54 54 76 184 45 flyohwhy 48 72 75 195 45 Chaseswim 48 81 75 204 45 Orcas! 37 57 75 169 45 Willswim 55 64 75 194 45 Mike 50 83 75 208 45 phoebe h 41 73 75 189 45 Hilart1284 51 77 75 203 45 Moonflower 48 58 75 181 45 superboy12106 55 52 75 182 45 Miles k 54 55 75 184 55 jsugi 47 66 74 187 55 Joakim 56 50 74 180 55 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 186 55 Wildlife 50 67 74 191 55 NSSO 36 60 74 170 55 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 188 55 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 185 55 johncarlos 41 64 74 179 55 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 188 55 AdamMak 54 82 74 210 55 Sean 60 61 74 195 66 SwimNorman 47 77 73 197 66 DK99 46 61 73 180 66 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 196 66 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 194 66 Jack C 50 51 73 174 66 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 198 72 llavagnino 61 43 72 176 72 Alex Ev 58 77 72 207 72 Swim-mom 30 65 72 167 72 GoUBear 57 66 72 195 72 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 181 72 Dr Swam 51 63 72 186 72 gongbucks 61 56 72 189 72 RFogel2 51 56 72 179 72 snoopyswims 49 48 72 169 72 uzze523 50 67 72 189 82 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 160 82 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 187 82 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 190 82 Olli L. 54 51 71 176 82 jgross128 64 53 71 188 82 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 182 82 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 194 82 Yongchamp 50 67 71 188 82 mspann97 63 48 71 182 82 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 168 82 Lain 52 66 71 189 93 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 169 93 X Glide 54 61 70 185 93 TheRealSam 50 74 70 194 93 Bayliss 56 74 70 200 93 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 185 93 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 185 93 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 165 93 doe 42 64 70 176 93 KG1 73 68 70 211 93 Kvandy1 48 80 70 198 93 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 150 93 duffykima8 55 80 70 205 93 JBB 48 53 70 171 106 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 191 106 Dirty Double 57 63 69 189 106 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 182 106 Krauter 50 68 69 187 106 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 195 106 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 177 106 Noah P 47 62 69 178 113 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 168 113 JRLswIM 46 54 68 168 113 Chenward 55 73 68 196 113 Adam H. 50 74 68 192 113 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 199 113 bcalis 41 73 68 182 113 coachtom1106 49 69 68 186 113 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 179 113 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 179 113 swimsns98 50 74 68 192 113 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 200 113 Comet 16 60 64 68 192 125 Ejwprof 42 67 67 176 125 mford332 47 70 67 184 125 Bardo7712 47 75 67 189 125 Dylan0509 52 63 67 182 125 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 164 125 Lantz 53 57 67 177 125 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 181 125 swim6847 68 61 67 196 125 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 191 125 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 164 125 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 200 125 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 194 137 SMV 53 73 66 192 137 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 211 137 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 178 137 Oosen62 55 61 66 182 137 Steve51 50 50 66 166 137 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 167 137 Swimchips 43 64 66 173 137 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 186 137 DannyF 64 72 66 202 137 Rumbuns 61 66 66 193 137 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 195 148 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 174 148 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 157 148 oxyswim 51 73 65 189 148 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 188 148 Troman22 49 60 65 174 148 Troyy 54 54 65 173 148 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 189 148 MMBro 44 82 65 191 148 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 190 148 Rowotter 41 65 65 171 148 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 182 148 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 162 148 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 187 161 alice 52 56 64 172 161 Taylor2000 48 69 64 181 161 goldphin28 49 58 64 171 161 OMS2024 52 55 64 171 161 Mr cool 44 71 64 179 161 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 184 161 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 155 161 Breast Master 53 65 64 182 161 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 184 161 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 190 161 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 174 161 Brian R 54 66 64 184 161 christylynn99 36 60 64 160 161 David b 59 59 64 182 175 ecg1988 36 59 63 158 175 suhewen 60 57 63 180 175 kksc 34 51 63 148 175 Keesplin 41 42 63 146 175 emmie 44 52 63 159 175 mandrew truther 54 76 63 193 175 Russ-ski 53 69 63 185 175 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 200 175 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 173 175 hrandriaga 54 69 63 186 175 Coach Rich 48 71 63 182 175 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 166 187 Acumen 56 65 62 183 187 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 173 187 NAZ92 45 75 62 182 187 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 179 187 Kenna42 47 57 62 166 187 thatdudevid 55 54 62 171 187 28bfly 61 78 62 201 187 swimmermd 58 70 62 190 187 miaa 42 54 62 158 187 nchuck2003 51 62 62 175 187 Don Bernice 63 57 62 182 187 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 174 187 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 164 187 Kevin 51 58 62 171 187 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 193 202 LEC demon 43 59 61 163 202 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 182 202 nja14 53 66 61 180 202 jclark36 52 66 61 179 202 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 174 202 ThomasPC 47 78 61 186 202 awoonicorn 54 54 61 169 202 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 177 202 Spencer 52 59 61 172 202 THEGOAT 57 57 61 175 212 George 61 62 60 183 212 Elaina 53 52 60 165 212 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 154 212 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 174 212 Bajonetta 34 78 60 172 212 cheese 49 70 60 179 212 Jellison 40 76 60 176 212 Becca 37 48 60 145 212 Red Fish 61 57 60 178 212 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 182 212 Khops 50 74 60 184 212 KoiFish 56 56 60 172 212 LanePuller01 50 49 60 159 212 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 182 226 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 155 226 Swimmer63 58 71 59 188 226 Enego 62 63 59 184 226 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 175 226 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 160 226 Ulmerle 52 62 59 173 226 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 161 226 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 166 226 chickenlamp 38 70 59 167 226 forsomereason 50 59 59 168 226 Bub09 46 59 59 164 226 Justinswam3 48 53 59 160 238 JM90 50 68 58 176 238 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 171 238 devinkos 47 57 58 162 238 Pea Brain 59 60 58 177 238 jm721 50 62 58 170 238 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 168 238 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 201 238 Tkeen08 54 70 58 182 238 BRD 48 59 58 165 238 Old Timer 52 56 58 166 238 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 153 238 Mc 48 54 58 160 238 Shaddy419 56 48 58 162 251 TATA15 51 77 57 185 251 juliannnccc 42 68 57 167 251 The_Feckster 52 68 57 177 251 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 181 251 Ftw 60 43 57 160 251 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 178 251 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 166 251 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 172 251 Odan 63 60 57 180 251 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 175 251 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 169 262 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 167 262 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 168 262 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 170 262 Ahad 52 82 56 190 262 Sunny 53 54 56 163 262 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 181 262 HelloAus 56 42 56 154 262 Sludwig 52 68 56 176 270 Brandon Block 50 74 55 179 270 Zam1650 49 48 55 152 270 Swimpop14 63 72 55 190 270 VicMaster 53 63 55 171 270 SwimOhio 40 51 55 146 270 TennisFan 46 61 55 162 270 Juno 54 52 55 161 277 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 167 277 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 172 277 KeithM 40 62 54 156 277 DMAC 58 67 54 179 277 Wylie 65 61 54 180 277 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 169 277 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 185 277 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 163 277 Kenetik 47 61 54 162 277 Ethebanger 53 60 54 167 277 Swammer24 45 66 54 165 277 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 171 277 Swimmer… 46 64 54 164 290 Xman 41 69 53 163 290 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 168 290 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 179 290 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 128 290 Go birds 53 66 53 172 290 Bradentiff 36 75 53 164 290 cmackellar26 45 61 53 159 290 swimkap 39 66 53 158 290 RandyK321 45 71 53 169 299 kswim 47 44 52 143 299 ikkin 51 75 52 178 299 Marz 43 67 52 162 299 lilac 56 54 52 162 299 UVA lover 42 42 52 136 304 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 148 304 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 159 304 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 158 304 iLikePsych 45 57 51 153 304 CABergh 60 61 51 172 304 srosenb 51 71 51 173 304 Washed 40 56 51 147 304 emoney117 48 62 51 161 304 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 150 313 Hamburger2 50 66 49 165 314 Danny 36 67 48 151 314 DWY 50 51 48 149 314 Jcjcc 43 50 48 141 314 spenco 55 63 48 166 314 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 165 314 adamneh 54 67 48 169 314 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 168 321 Sophie 36 61 47 144 322 eshiesty 54 58 46 158 322 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 135 324 Canada >>> 58 66 45 169 324 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 171 324 averystirling 41 56 45 142 324 SplashB 58 53 45 156 324 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 164 329 Cwm16 49 59 44 152 329 theredbarronc 56 89 44 189 329 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 146 329 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 155 329 HatHat 16 38 44 98 334 bullet 41 42 43 126 335 Petkus 39 47 42 128 335 Chelsea W 47 73 42 162 335 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 128 335 iRun 43 45 42 130 339 stephswims1216 38 79 41 158 339 emmaspotts 43 31 41 115 341 Magyar36 51 54 40 145 342 Shrek 45 76 36 157 343 bonk 46 80 34 160 344 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 89 345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 29 345 AuntSteph 8 0 0 8 Overall Standings After Day 3