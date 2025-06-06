2025 U.S. Nationals, Day 3 Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Two Points Separated Top Three Scorers

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
The third of five nights at the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for another update on the Pick ‘Em contest.
Congratulations to our day three winner, DavidGoggins, who earned a whopping 97 points to win over Amunnn and B1Gflop, who tied for 2nd with a score of 88. However, since DavidGoggins and B1Gflop are not eligible for prizes, Amunnn will receive the daily prize package from Speedo USA, as shown below:
- A pair of goggles (V3 or Speed Socket)
- Teamster bag
- Snorkel
As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition will receive a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:
- Womens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Kneeskin – https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-openback-kneeskin-blue-yellow/15506260.html
- Womens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Kneeskin- https://us.speedo.com/women-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-openback-kneeskin-purple/15506206.html
- Mens Fastskin Intent 2.0 Jammer – https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-intent-2.0-jammer-blue-yellow/15506255.html
- Mens Fastskin Valor 2.0 Jammer- https://us.speedo.com/men-s-fastskin-lzr-pure-valor-2.0-jammer-purple/15506209.html
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Total
|1
|Benjamin’sButtons
|56
|88
|78
|222
|2
|DavidGoggins
|49
|75
|97
|221
|3
|Amunnn
|55
|77
|88
|220
|4
|DaddyDressel
|72
|61
|86
|219
|4
|B1Gflop
|54
|77
|88
|219
|6
|WildernessSwammer
|60
|68
|83
|211
|6
|Gilrad Xyvers
|61
|84
|66
|211
|6
|—splash dash—stroke50s—yeet
|55
|69
|87
|211
|6
|KG1
|73
|68
|70
|211
|6
|Cvh123
|51
|78
|82
|211
|11
|AdamMak
|54
|82
|74
|210
|11
|Scuncan Dott v2
|64
|68
|78
|210
|13
|Mike
|50
|83
|75
|208
|14
|Alex Ev
|58
|77
|72
|207
|14
|Declan
|49
|78
|80
|207
|14
|ISU2004
|54
|70
|83
|207
|17
|mr736
|67
|62
|77
|206
|17
|PFA’s 5th year
|47
|82
|77
|206
|19
|hollaback gurl
|43
|80
|82
|205
|19
|duffykima8
|55
|80
|70
|205
|21
|Chaseswim
|48
|81
|75
|204
|22
|Hillbilly
|53
|68
|82
|203
|22
|1 SNARKY
|48
|71
|84
|203
|22
|Hilart1284
|51
|77
|75
|203
|25
|DannyF
|64
|72
|66
|202
|25
|Claire
|48
|72
|82
|202
|25
|SwimSwam Official Picks
|41
|84
|77
|202
|28
|28bfly
|61
|78
|62
|201
|28
|Ben.2🫧🫧
|49
|66
|86
|201
|28
|barelyaswammer
|67
|76
|58
|201
|31
|Mark Hazelberg
|50
|73
|77
|200
|31
|Bayliss
|56
|74
|70
|200
|31
|@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
|53
|84
|63
|200
|31
|ryanjnoyes
|53
|79
|68
|200
|31
|EverettChessPlayer
|57
|76
|67
|200
|36
|loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷
|47
|84
|68
|199
|37
|Siddharth Gujja
|54
|71
|73
|198
|37
|Kvandy1
|48
|80
|70
|198
|37
|Winfield
|52
|64
|82
|198
|40
|SwimNorman
|47
|77
|73
|197
|41
|Isaac Carr Donut Glaze
|57
|66
|73
|196
|41
|Chenward
|55
|73
|68
|196
|41
|Tag919
|55
|61
|80
|196
|41
|swim6847
|68
|61
|67
|196
|45
|flyohwhy
|48
|72
|75
|195
|45
|GoUBear
|57
|66
|72
|195
|45
|can someone please go 1:41
|57
|69
|69
|195
|45
|BeckTheMaster
|48
|68
|79
|195
|45
|Sean
|60
|61
|74
|195
|45
|ROBERTSRT1996
|49
|60
|86
|195
|45
|LoveClaireCurzan
|53
|76
|66
|195
|52
|Willswim
|55
|64
|75
|194
|52
|TheRealSam
|50
|74
|70
|194
|52
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|57
|64
|73
|194
|52
|AllHailGretchen
|46
|69
|79
|194
|52
|RealSwimShady
|61
|62
|71
|194
|52
|Duncan Donuts
|49
|78
|67
|194
|58
|mandrew truther
|54
|76
|63
|193
|58
|DAAAAVE
|53
|78
|62
|193
|58
|The Italian Stallion
|55
|54
|84
|193
|58
|Rumbuns
|61
|66
|66
|193
|62
|Adam H.
|50
|74
|68
|192
|62
|SMV
|53
|73
|66
|192
|62
|swimsns98
|50
|74
|68
|192
|62
|Comet 16
|60
|64
|68
|192
|66
|n0o0o0o0odles
|62
|60
|69
|191
|66
|Wildlife
|50
|67
|74
|191
|66
|MMBro
|44
|82
|65
|191
|66
|Sam A
|58
|57
|76
|191
|66
|ShoeShoeCapoo
|48
|76
|67
|191
|66
|distance swammer
|54
|60
|77
|191
|72
|Swimpop14
|63
|72
|55
|190
|72
|#1gatorfan
|50
|69
|71
|190
|72
|swimmermd
|58
|70
|62
|190
|72
|Ahad
|52
|82
|56
|190
|72
|backstrokebro
|41
|71
|78
|190
|72
|Ben.1 🫧🫧
|51
|74
|65
|190
|72
|Hostave Hotrefrotan
|48
|78
|64
|190
|79
|Dirty Double
|57
|63
|69
|189
|79
|Bardo7712
|47
|75
|67
|189
|79
|oxyswim
|51
|73
|65
|189
|79
|Ross Ritter
|57
|67
|65
|189
|79
|AJANSZ
|47
|66
|76
|189
|79
|theredbarronc
|56
|89
|44
|189
|79
|phoebe h
|41
|73
|75
|189
|79
|gongbucks
|61
|56
|72
|189
|79
|uzze523
|50
|67
|72
|189
|79
|Lain
|52
|66
|71
|189
|89
|PanZhanle4640
|45
|78
|65
|188
|89
|Swimmer63
|58
|71
|59
|188
|89
|Elizabeth 😋
|44
|67
|77
|188
|89
|OrangeSwammer
|50
|64
|74
|188
|89
|jgross128
|64
|53
|71
|188
|89
|Aznswimmaboi12
|51
|63
|74
|188
|89
|Yongchamp
|50
|67
|71
|188
|96
|jsugi
|47
|66
|74
|187
|96
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|58
|58
|71
|187
|96
|Krauter
|50
|68
|69
|187
|96
|rememberwhen
|57
|54
|76
|187
|96
|butterfly is for looking cool and tough
|52
|70
|65
|187
|101
|bdawghoya
|35
|75
|76
|186
|101
|AQUEDIEM
|50
|62
|74
|186
|101
|FakeGreggTroy
|56
|49
|81
|186
|101
|coachtom1106
|49
|69
|68
|186
|101
|Dr Swam
|51
|63
|72
|186
|101
|ThomasPC
|47
|78
|61
|186
|101
|mycoachisbobbysdad
|43
|77
|66
|186
|101
|hrandriaga
|54
|69
|63
|186
|109
|TATA15
|51
|77
|57
|185
|109
|X Glide
|54
|61
|70
|185
|109
|Lumpy Muffin
|53
|78
|54
|185
|109
|Russ-ski
|53
|69
|63
|185
|109
|Tara Swimz
|52
|63
|70
|185
|109
|blueabyss1117
|58
|53
|74
|185
|109
|ForTheFirstTimeInForever
|43
|72
|70
|185
|109
|Sports Lover
|41
|59
|85
|185
|109
|RMB
|48
|58
|79
|185
|118
|mford332
|47
|70
|67
|184
|118
|reesierose118
|38
|65
|81
|184
|118
|Auggie kimmel
|54
|66
|64
|184
|118
|Enego
|62
|63
|59
|184
|118
|IASAS Swim
|59
|61
|64
|184
|118
|em18
|54
|54
|76
|184
|118
|Khops
|50
|74
|60
|184
|118
|Brian R
|54
|66
|64
|184
|118
|Miles k
|54
|55
|75
|184
|127
|Acumen
|56
|65
|62
|183
|127
|George
|61
|62
|60
|183
|127
|JaySawk
|46
|58
|79
|183
|127
|CD
|44
|61
|78
|183
|131
|NAZ92
|45
|75
|62
|182
|131
|amazinqlyx
|60
|61
|61
|182
|131
|Dylan0509
|52
|63
|67
|182
|131
|TanyaHarding
|48
|65
|69
|182
|131
|bcalis
|41
|73
|68
|182
|131
|Breast Master
|53
|65
|64
|182
|131
|Don Bernice
|63
|57
|62
|182
|131
|Oosen62
|55
|61
|66
|182
|131
|BEARCATS2010
|40
|59
|83
|182
|131
|The_Turmanator
|50
|67
|65
|182
|131
|Tkeen08
|54
|70
|58
|182
|131
|butterfly4evah
|52
|59
|71
|182
|131
|superboy12106
|55
|52
|75
|182
|131
|Mama Pajama
|48
|74
|60
|182
|131
|mspann97
|63
|48
|71
|182
|131
|David b
|59
|59
|64
|182
|131
|maxlatshaw
|57
|65
|60
|182
|131
|Coach Rich
|48
|71
|63
|182
|149
|TigerSwammer
|62
|62
|57
|181
|149
|Taylor2000
|48
|69
|64
|181
|149
|tiddleewinks
|44
|65
|72
|181
|149
|Mattlantis44
|58
|56
|67
|181
|149
|Timmy Cheng
|41
|63
|77
|181
|149
|Moonflower
|48
|58
|75
|181
|149
|rsswimmer84
|50
|75
|56
|181
|149
|JVATC1
|37
|67
|77
|181
|157
|DK99
|46
|61
|73
|180
|157
|suhewen
|60
|57
|63
|180
|157
|Joakim
|56
|50
|74
|180
|157
|nja14
|53
|66
|61
|180
|157
|Wylie
|65
|61
|54
|180
|157
|Odan
|63
|60
|57
|180
|163
|Brandon Block
|50
|74
|55
|179
|163
|JuanferTXC
|46
|71
|62
|179
|163
|GoldenBearSwammer
|53
|73
|53
|179
|163
|DMAC
|58
|67
|54
|179
|163
|Mr cool
|44
|71
|64
|179
|163
|jclark36
|52
|66
|61
|179
|163
|MSSA Stingray
|53
|58
|68
|179
|163
|cheese
|49
|70
|60
|179
|163
|alexmcknight4
|43
|68
|68
|179
|163
|johncarlos
|41
|64
|74
|179
|163
|RFogel2
|51
|56
|72
|179
|174
|ikkin
|51
|75
|52
|178
|174
|Parkinsummer
|41
|71
|66
|178
|174
|Bobby Gusumano
|60
|61
|57
|178
|174
|woleai
|38
|64
|76
|178
|174
|Red Fish
|61
|57
|60
|178
|174
|Noah P
|47
|62
|69
|178
|180
|The_Feckster
|52
|68
|57
|177
|180
|Pea Brain
|59
|60
|58
|177
|180
|Lantz
|53
|57
|67
|177
|180
|HSWIMMER
|52
|56
|69
|177
|180
|Wanna Sprite?
|43
|73
|61
|177
|185
|llavagnino
|61
|43
|72
|176
|185
|JM90
|50
|68
|58
|176
|185
|Ejwprof
|42
|67
|67
|176
|185
|Olli L.
|54
|51
|71
|176
|185
|Jellison
|40
|76
|60
|176
|185
|doe
|42
|64
|70
|176
|185
|Sludwig
|52
|68
|56
|176
|192
|nchuck2003
|51
|62
|62
|175
|192
|Wannabebutterflier
|51
|65
|59
|175
|192
|sjostrom stan
|51
|67
|57
|175
|192
|THEGOAT
|57
|57
|61
|175
|196
|I miss the ISL
|47
|62
|65
|174
|196
|Troman22
|49
|60
|65
|174
|196
|StanfordH8er
|47
|67
|60
|174
|196
|Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
|49
|63
|62
|174
|196
|Jack C
|50
|51
|73
|174
|196
|Sassygirl#1
|52
|61
|61
|174
|196
|Anything but 50 BR
|42
|68
|64
|174
|203
|Mason Duffy
|56
|55
|62
|173
|203
|Troyy
|54
|54
|65
|173
|203
|Ulmerle
|52
|62
|59
|173
|203
|srosenb
|51
|71
|51
|173
|203
|NJSWIMFAN
|35
|75
|63
|173
|203
|Swimchips
|43
|64
|66
|173
|209
|alice
|52
|56
|64
|172
|209
|NCdistanceswimmer77
|38
|80
|54
|172
|209
|Bajonetta
|34
|78
|60
|172
|209
|CABergh
|60
|61
|51
|172
|209
|Cadelovesswimming!
|44
|71
|57
|172
|209
|Go birds
|53
|66
|53
|172
|209
|Spencer
|52
|59
|61
|172
|209
|KoiFish
|56
|56
|60
|172
|217
|JessicaFiddler
|59
|54
|58
|171
|217
|goldphin28
|49
|58
|64
|171
|217
|OMS2024
|52
|55
|64
|171
|217
|thatdudevid
|55
|54
|62
|171
|217
|CTXSwimmer04
|61
|65
|45
|171
|217
|VicMaster
|53
|63
|55
|171
|217
|Rowotter
|41
|65
|65
|171
|217
|Kevin
|51
|58
|62
|171
|217
|JBB
|48
|53
|70
|171
|217
|RealSlimThomas
|54
|63
|54
|171
|227
|jm721
|50
|62
|58
|170
|227
|NSSO
|36
|60
|74
|170
|227
|Itseverydaybro
|43
|71
|56
|170
|230
|Orcas!
|37
|57
|75
|169
|230
|TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER
|46
|53
|70
|169
|230
|Spotted Zebra
|58
|57
|54
|169
|230
|Canada >>>
|58
|66
|45
|169
|230
|adamneh
|54
|67
|48
|169
|230
|awoonicorn
|54
|54
|61
|169
|230
|sarah sjöström’s cats
|50
|62
|57
|169
|230
|snoopyswims
|49
|48
|72
|169
|230
|RandyK321
|45
|71
|53
|169
|239
|Grizgirl61
|52
|48
|68
|168
|239
|Cowbell Mafia
|50
|65
|53
|168
|239
|JRLswIM
|46
|54
|68
|168
|239
|Ef tee kay
|55
|57
|56
|168
|239
|Seattle Swimmer
|44
|66
|58
|168
|239
|forsomereason
|50
|59
|59
|168
|239
|Diabolical Negative Split
|34
|63
|71
|168
|239
|a_rolypoly
|64
|56
|48
|168
|247
|juliannnccc
|42
|68
|57
|167
|247
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|65
|56
|167
|247
|VEGAS GOLD
|44
|69
|54
|167
|247
|Swim-mom
|30
|65
|72
|167
|247
|chickenlamp
|38
|70
|59
|167
|247
|Ethebanger
|53
|60
|54
|167
|247
|James SwimSwam
|45
|56
|66
|167
|254
|Kenna42
|47
|57
|62
|166
|254
|spenco
|55
|63
|48
|166
|254
|RegginaGeorgge
|57
|50
|59
|166
|254
|Steve51
|50
|50
|66
|166
|254
|Jacoby’s Joggles
|38
|71
|57
|166
|254
|Old Timer
|52
|56
|58
|166
|254
|Swimfan2250
|53
|50
|63
|166
|261
|Elaina
|53
|52
|60
|165
|261
|ChobbleGobbler
|44
|73
|48
|165
|261
|Hamburger2
|50
|66
|49
|165
|261
|MarioIncandenza
|33
|62
|70
|165
|261
|BRD
|48
|59
|58
|165
|261
|Swammer24
|45
|66
|54
|165
|267
|Steve Harvey
|41
|56
|67
|164
|267
|theswimflationguru
|41
|61
|62
|164
|267
|Bub09
|46
|59
|59
|164
|267
|Bradentiff
|36
|75
|53
|164
|267
|OldManButterfly
|33
|64
|67
|164
|267
|EconomyCornet28
|51
|68
|45
|164
|267
|Swimmer…
|46
|64
|54
|164
|274
|Xman
|41
|69
|53
|163
|274
|LEC demon
|43
|59
|61
|163
|274
|USAUSAUSA
|46
|63
|54
|163
|274
|Sunny
|53
|54
|56
|163
|278
|devinkos
|47
|57
|58
|162
|278
|Marz
|43
|67
|52
|162
|278
|lilac
|56
|54
|52
|162
|278
|Kenetik
|47
|61
|54
|162
|278
|Chelsea W
|47
|73
|42
|162
|278
|Backstroke is the Best Stroke
|45
|52
|65
|162
|278
|TennisFan
|46
|61
|55
|162
|278
|Shaddy419
|56
|48
|58
|162
|286
|🐙Fishfood
|42
|60
|59
|161
|286
|emoney117
|48
|62
|51
|161
|286
|Juno
|54
|52
|55
|161
|289
|bonk
|46
|80
|34
|160
|289
|Masters_Swammer
|37
|52
|71
|160
|289
|Ftw
|60
|43
|57
|160
|289
|Khalsathegoat
|56
|45
|59
|160
|289
|christylynn99
|36
|60
|64
|160
|289
|Mc
|48
|54
|58
|160
|289
|Justinswam3
|48
|53
|59
|160
|296
|Swimfanjacoby
|53
|55
|51
|159
|296
|emmie
|44
|52
|63
|159
|296
|cmackellar26
|45
|61
|53
|159
|296
|LanePuller01
|50
|49
|60
|159
|300
|Bear 🐻🐻🐻
|47
|60
|51
|158
|300
|ecg1988
|36
|59
|63
|158
|300
|stephswims1216
|38
|79
|41
|158
|300
|miaa
|42
|54
|62
|158
|300
|eshiesty
|54
|58
|46
|158
|300
|swimkap
|39
|66
|53
|158
|306
|🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊
|45
|47
|65
|157
|306
|Shrek
|45
|76
|36
|157
|308
|KeithM
|40
|62
|54
|156
|308
|SplashB
|58
|53
|45
|156
|310
|Bobby Finke (impersonation)
|39
|57
|59
|155
|310
|BrRedDevil
|52
|39
|64
|155
|310
|Nivlac 🙂
|57
|54
|44
|155
|313
|*****Brian*****
|43
|51
|60
|154
|313
|HelloAus
|56
|42
|56
|154
|315
|iLikePsych
|45
|57
|51
|153
|315
|BSTSWMCH
|51
|44
|58
|153
|317
|Cwm16
|49
|59
|44
|152
|317
|Zam1650
|49
|48
|55
|152
|319
|Danny
|36
|67
|48
|151
|320
|OW_4_lyfe
|26
|73
|51
|150
|320
|Mixed 6,000m Free Relay
|34
|46
|70
|150
|322
|DWY
|50
|51
|48
|149
|323
|WafflesTheCat
|46
|51
|51
|148
|323
|kksc
|34
|51
|63
|148
|325
|Washed
|40
|56
|51
|147
|326
|Keesplin
|41
|42
|63
|146
|326
|***3.5 years of eligibility left***
|32
|70
|44
|146
|326
|SwimOhio
|40
|51
|55
|146
|329
|Becca
|37
|48
|60
|145
|329
|Magyar36
|51
|54
|40
|145
|331
|Sophie
|36
|61
|47
|144
|332
|kswim
|47
|44
|52
|143
|333
|averystirling
|41
|56
|45
|142
|334
|Jcjcc
|43
|50
|48
|141
|335
|UVA lover
|42
|42
|52
|136
|336
|Swimgirl501
|45
|44
|46
|135
|337
|iRun
|43
|45
|42
|130
|338
|Gytha Ogg
|47
|28
|53
|128
|338
|Petkus
|39
|47
|42
|128
|338
|Hoos4eva
|27
|59
|42
|128
|341
|bullet
|41
|42
|43
|126
|342
|emmaspotts
|43
|31
|41
|115
|343
|HatHat
|16
|38
|44
|98
|344
|Sherry Smit
|17
|45
|27
|89
|345
|Willie Sambone
|29
|0
|0
|29
|346
|AuntSteph
|8
|0
|0
|8
What a mess
Holy Mackerel! I’m in the top 25!