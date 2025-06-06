Lilly King on Aging as an Athlete: “Proud of myself for being able to get over that hump”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the last domestic meet of her career, Lilly King left no doubt that she’s still got it. Touching in 29.88, King took a dominant win in the 50 breast while also sneaking under the 30-second barrier. King said after the race that every year for the past several, her in-season times have gotten slower and slower. By getting the win in Indianapolis and breaking 30, King showed herself (and everyone else) that she can still get the job done when it matters most.