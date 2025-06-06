WATCH: Berkoff’s 26.97 50 Back American Record & Other Day Three U.S. Nationals Race Videos

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Didn’t catch the third night of action from the 2025 U.S. National Championships? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with most of the race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports and USA Swimming on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Final

Final:

This was a textbook race for Emma Weyant. Katie Grimes and Audrey Derivaux were out in front after the butterfly leg with Weyant trailing in fourth. She moved into third after 50 meters of backstroke and made her move on breaststroke with a 1:18.57 split.

Weyant pulled into the lead after the first 50 meters of breaststroke, touching .01 seconds ahead of Derivaux. She never trailed again, splitting 1:03.26 on the freestyle leg to stop the clock for the national title in 4:34.81. It’s slightly off the 4:33.95 she swam in Fort Lauderdale (her fastest time since the Tokyo Olympics) and though Weyant made a face when she saw the scoreboard, she said during the post-race interview that she’ll take it.

Weyant and Leah Hayes went by Grimes during the breaststroke leg. But Grimes battled back from a 1:24.18 breaststroke split with a 1:02.02 on the freestyle, which was enough to get in front of her Hayes, her Virginia teammate, and touch second. Grimes clocked 4:37.22, with Hayes touching third in 4:38.46.

They were the only three swimmers under 4:40 as 18-year-old Teagan O’Dell swam 4:41.31 for fourth. It’s O’Dell’s second PB of the day as she swam 4:44.40 in prelims after coming to Indianapolis with a 4:46.34 lifetime best. Derivaux’s 4:41.39 for fifth is a lifetime best for her as well, knocking almost a tenth from the 4:41.48 she swam in March.

National 200 butterfly champion Caroline Bricker won the ‘B’ final with a 4:41.65, dropping 4.03 seconds from her lifetime best.

MEN’S 400 IM – Final

Final:

Bobby Finke is making a habit of chasing down the 400 IM Paris Olympic medalists in their own event. He chased down Leon Marchand to win at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim, and he just closed on Carson Foster to win the 2025 U.S. National title.

Finke was 1.12 seconds behind Foster–who had controlled most of the race–at the breaststroke-to-freestyle exchange. He ate into that lead over the first 50 meters of freestyle, splitting 28.75 to close the gap to .31 seconds.

With Rex Maurer chasing behind as well, Finke had another gear down the closing stretch. He split 27.44 on the way home (for a 56.19 freestyle split) and hit the wall in 4:07.46. That’s a lifetime best for Finke by over two seconds, improving on the 4:09.55 he swam two years ago. It’s also the second fastest time in the world this year behind Marchand’s 4:07.11.

Finke now has to face the scheduling issues with the 1500 freestyle and 400 IM. He did not reaffirm his plan to scratch during the post-race interview, instead saying he had to talk to his coaches.

Foster held on for second against Maurer’s 57.31 closing split, clocking 4:07.92, the third fastest time in the world this season. The Longhorns were out in force in this race as Maurer swam a lifetime best 4:09.65 for third and Baylor Nelson was fourth in 4:16.54.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Final:

Gretchen Walsh continued to show that she’s in a different dimension from everyone else in the women’s 100 butterfly. She was out in a blistering pace, making the turn in 25.19. The crowd collectively gasped at the split—she was out under her world record pace and faster than any woman (other than herself) in the individual 50 butterfly so far this season.

Walsh couldn’t quite maintain that speed down the stretch and fell off her own world record pace. Still, her winning time of 54.76 is the second-fastest swim of her career and gives her the top seven performances in event history.

Olympic champion Torri Huske hit the wall second in 56.61. Her swim is two-hundredths from the 56.59 she swam at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim. While Walsh was almost two seconds ahead of her, Huske in turn was over a second ahead of Alex Shackell, the third-place finisher (57.71).

Charlotte Crush knocked a tenth off her personal best with a 58.09 for fourth. Leah Shackley was three-tenths from the 57.92 lifetime best she swam in May, placing fifth in 58.22. Shackley is one of the swimmers with a 100 butterfly/50 backstroke double this evening.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

Final:

Shaine Casas didn’t waste any time in this 100 butterfly. He jumped out to the lead with a 23.40 on the first 50 meters, with his fellow Paris Olympian Thomas Heilman following in second place. Heilman, who made the Olympic team in the 100 and 200 butterfly, made a huge push in the middle of the final 50 meters and Fukuoka Worlds medalist Dare Rose tried to make a move as well.

But Casas would not be denied and he split 27.11 to hold off all the moves and claim his first national title of the weekend. This will officially confirm his spot on the worlds team after placing sixth in the 100 freestyle on the first day of the meet. Casas won in 50.51 which is the second-fastest swim of his career and just .11 seconds from his 50.40 lifetime best. The time moves him to fourth-fastest in the world this year, behind Noe Ponti, Ilya Kharun, and Hubert Kos (Kharun and Kos are tied for #2).

Heilman touched second, swimming his second lifetime best of the day. He swam 50.70, chopping eight-hundredths off the boys’ 17-18 National Age Group record he set this morning. The 18 year old will need to wait for the “magic number” of doubles, but he’s likely just booked a spot on another senior international team.

After winning the 50 butterfly last night, Dare Rose finished third with a 51.06, ahead of Luca Urlando’s 51.44.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Final:

Lilly King has been swimming in this pool for more than a decade, but it’s clearly still special for her. She unleashed a big celebration as she won the women’s 50 breaststroke, qualifying for her final World Championship team in front of a hometown crowd.

As she’s done for years, King broke the 30-second barrier to qualify for the senior international roster, firing off a 29.88. That makes things real interesting at the top of the event’s global rankings this season. King slots it at number two in the world this season, a hundredth behind Benedetta Pilatoand a hundredth ahead of Eneli Jefimova.

If you like parsing selection criteria, this really is the meet for you. After the tie for fifth in the women’s 200 freestyle, we’ve got another tie on our hands. McKenzie Siroky and Emma Weber tied for second place in the event, both stopping the clock at 30.43. Siroky, who just finished her freshman year at Tennessee, was 30.27 this morning, while this is a lifetime best for Weber, the Paris Olympian. This will likely go to a swim-off to break the tie, with the time and date yet to be confirmed.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Final:

Coming into this season, Campbell McKean held a 50 breaststroke lifetime best of 28.55, which was an opening 50 split from his silver-winning swim at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Now, he’s the 2025 U.S. National champion and the fifth-fastest American in event history.

He began his personal best demolition in Fort Lauderdale with a 27.40. Then, he swam 27.14 in prelims to tie with Andrew for the top seed. In the final, McKean stunned the veteran Andrew by two-hundredths thanks to a well-timed finish, stopping the clock at 26.90.

Fastest U.S. Performers, Men’s 50 Breaststroke (LCM)

Nic Fink — 26.49 (2024) Michael Andrew — 26.52 (2022) Kevin Cordes — 26.76 (2015) Mark Gangloff — 26.86 (2009) Campbell McKean — 26.90 (2025)

McKean is now tied for ninth-fastest in the world this season. He will get a chance to test himself against the world’s best as this swim qualifies him for the 2025 World Aquatic Championships, his first senior international team.

Andrew touched two-hundredths behind McKean with a 26.92, dipping under 27 seconds for the first time this season.

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final

Final:

Katharine Berkoff took the American record back in thrilling fashion, becoming the first American woman to break the 27-second barrier. Berkoff first broke this American record in 2022 with a 27.12 and held it until Regan Smith swam 27.10 a year later in Fukuoka.

Now, Berkoff reclaims the American record with a lifetime best by .15 seconds. She takes over the top of the global rankings this season from Kaylee McKeown, who was 27.06 in March. Berkoff is now just .11 seconds from McKeown’s world record of 26.86.

Regan Smith earned another second-place finish for her haul this week. She was a tenth off her lifetime best with a 27.20 and touched six-hundredths ahead of last night’s 200 backstroke champion Claire Curzan. Curzan keeps the lifetime bests rolling this week with a 27.26, which improves on the 27.43 PB she swam in this event at the 2024 World Championships on her way to a backstroke sweep.

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , United States (2022)

, United States (2022) 2023 U.S. National Champion: Justin Ress – 24.10

– 24.10 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.11

Final:

Make it a sweep for the Wolfpack backstroke crew. Not ten minutes after Berkoff won the women’s 50 backstroke in American record time, Quintin McCarty won the event on the men’s side.

McCarty is perhaps best known on the NCAA scene for his sprint freestyle abilities, but he really began to show his backstroke skill this season. The improvements he made in yards translated quickly to meters; he dropped from a 25.62 to 24.45 at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim a month ago. Now, another nine-hundredth drop has earned him a spot on his first senior World Championship team.

Casas executed well on his double. After winning the 100 butterfly earlier in the session, he grabbed second in the men’s 50 backstroke with a 24.44. He’s been as fast as a 24.23 this season, which he logged at the Westmont Pro Swim.

The Texas men continued to perform well this session as Will Modglin swam a lifetime best 24.76 for third.