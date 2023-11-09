LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Leon Marchand Resets 100 Butterfly ASU Record (44.66)

Leon Marchand went on a side quest this week at ASU’s dual meet with USC.

First, he took on more typical fare with a breaststroke double, but then he turned to the 100 fly. It was only his second time swimming the event, and his first at a non-intrasquad meet. But that didn’t stop him at all, as he blasted a 44.66 for the win and a new Sun Devil team record.

Courtesy: Poolside Perspective (via Youtube)

Marchand was out in 20.87 and came home in 23.79 for the win. The 44.66 makes Marchand the #2 ranked swimmer in the NCAA this season, behind Luke Miller who rocked 44.17 at NC State’s tri-meet with Georgia and Duke one day earlier. It would’ve put him a hundredth away from qualifying for the 2023 NCAA ‘A’ final.

The only other officially recorded time for Marchand in the 100-yard fly was at ASU’s Gold vs. Maroon Intrasquad meet in 2022, when he logged a 45.68.

Now, Marchand owns the #1 time in the NCAA in the 500 free, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He also ranks #2 in the 100 fly and 100 breast. Though he may stick to his classic NCAA lineup to maximize the Sun Devils’ points, Marchand continues to showcase himself as one of the most versatile athletes in the NCAA.

This is also the second time that the Sun Devil 100 butterfly record has gone down this season. ASU freshman Ilya Kharun broke the record at his first ASU dual meet in October. He brought the record under 45 seconds for the first time with a 44.88. Marchand’s taken an additional .22 seconds off the team record, but given the way that Kharun has been swimming this season, it is a real possibility that the record gets broken at least once more this season.

