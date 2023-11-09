Marshall’s Laban, JMU’s Holloway Earn Sun Belt Women’s Swim & Dive Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Sun Belt Sports

NEW ORLEANS – Marshall’s Eszter Laban and James Madison’s Alexa Holloway each placed first in at least two events to earn Sun Belt Conference Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week honors.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Eszter Laban, Marshall

(Sr. | Budapest, Hungary)

Thundering Herd’s senior Eszter Laban opened Marshall’s inaugural SBC dual meet Saturday at JMU winning all three of her events. The native of Budapest, Hungary, started her day by winning the 1000 Freestyle (10:30.40) by nearly four seconds in front of the second-place finisher. Laban then finished with a season-best time of 2:04.94 in the 200 Butterfly to win the event by a margin of 1.5 seconds. Laban finished the day by winning the 500 Freestyle by three seconds and finishing the race in 5:08.09.

Women’s Diver of the Week

Alexa Holloway, James Madison

(Jr. | Spring, Texas)

Dukes’ junior Alexa Holloway swept both diving events with a pair of NCAA Zone qualifying scores. First on the 3-meter board, she scored a 326.03 which is nearly 25 points higher than the second place score. Her score is the highest in the Sun Belt this season and ranks third in program history. She followed it with a score of 300.98 on the 1-meter board which also ranks at the top of the Sun Belt so far this season.

2023 Sun Belt Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Week 1 – Eszter Laban, Marshall

Week 2 – Zuri Clavo, Georgia Southern

Week 3 – Martina Ciriesi, Old Dominion

Week 4 – Madison Cottrell, James Madison

Week 5 – Eszter Laban, Marshall

2023 Sun Belt Women’s Diver of the Week

Week 1 – Karlee Wells, Georgia Southern

Week 2 – Kate Vitolo, James Madison

Week 3 – No Competitors

Week 4 – Kate Vitolo, James Madison

Week 5 – Alexa Holloway, James Madison

NEW ORLEANS — James Madison swim & dive junior Alexa Holloway earned Sun Belt Conference Diver of the Week laurels, the league announced Thursday morning.

Holloway swept both boards as she helped the Dukes take down Marshall, 167.5-132.5.

The Spring, Texas native began her performance by earning a score of 326.03 on the 3-meter board for the third highest score in program history in the event. She then followed it up with a 300.98 score on the 1-meter board. Both scores are the highest recorded in the Sun Belt this season and are both NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

Holloway and the JMU divers will be back in the pool on Nov. 16-18 at the West Virginia Invitational, hosted by WVU. The swimmers will compete at Queens’ Fall Frenzy from Nov. 17-19.