Daniel Wiffen Earns Ireland’s Performance Athlete Of The Year Award

Swim Ireland celebrated its aquatic athletes’ achievements at its annual awards ceremony held on Saturday, November 4th.
European Record holder Daniel Wiffen came away with the coveted Performance Athlete of the Year award for swimmers, another accolade to top off the 22-year-old’s breakthrough 2023 year.
Wiffen scored a new European standard in the men’s 800m freestyle (7:39.19) en route to placing 4th in the event at this year’s World Championships. Also in Fukuoka, the Larne swimmer who trains at Loughborough hit a time of 14:43.01 to place 4th as well in the 1500m free.
At the inaugural U23 Championships in Dublin, Wiffin landed on the podium twice, reaping silver in the 400m and 800m free races, while he grabbed gold in the 1500m distance.
Additional award recipients included Róisín NíRiain who captured the Performance Athlete of the Year for para swimming. At the same time, National Centre Limerick’s Jonn Szaranek was celebrated as the Performance Coach of the Year.
2023 Swim Ireland Award Winners
|Awards Recipients
|Club of the Year
|Trojan SC
|Performance Athlete of the Year (Swimming)
|Daniel Wiffen (Larne SC & Loughborough University)
|Performance Athlete of the Year (Diving)
|Clare Cryan (City of Sheffield Diving Club)
|Performance Athlete of the Year (Para Swimming)
|Róisín NíRiain (National Centre Limerick & Limerick SC)
|Performance Coach of the Year
|John Szaranek (National Centre Limerick)
|Brian Sweeney (Templeogue SC)
|Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year (Male)
|Jake Passmore (City of Leeds Diving Club)
|Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year (Female)
|Ellie McCartney (National Centre Limerick & Ards SC)
|Performance Pathway Coach of the Year
|Kevin Anderson (National Centre Ulster)
|Volunteer of the Year (Connacht)
|Marian English (Castlebar SC)
|Volunteer of the Year (Leinster)
|Ashley Godden (Kilkenny SC)
|Volunteer of the Year (Munster)
|Iryna Semchiy (Sundays Well SC)
|Volunteer of the Year (Ulster)
|Aiden McGuigan (Lurgan ASC)
|Open Water Swimmer of the Year
|Barry Murphy (NAC Masters SC)
|Masters Swimmers of the Year
|Charlotte Reid (Aer Lingus Masters SC)
|Outstanding Contribution to Water Polo
|Eamonn Caulfield (Corrib SC)
|Disability Swimmer of the Year
|Nicola Doran
|Official of the Year
|Ken Doherty (Ballin SC)
|Water Polo Player of the Year (Male)
|Cillian Colvin (St. Vincents SC)
|Water Polo Player of the Year (Female)
|Mairéad Baker (St. Vincents SC)
|Presidents Award
|Ger Fleming (Asgard SC & Wexford SC)
|Hall of Fame
|Patricia Cleary (Athlone SC)