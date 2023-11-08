Daniel Wiffen Earns Ireland’s Performance Athlete Of The Year Award

Swim Ireland celebrated its aquatic athletes’ achievements at its annual awards ceremony held on Saturday, November 4th.

European Record holder Daniel Wiffen came away with the coveted Performance Athlete of the Year award for swimmers, another accolade to top off the 22-year-old’s breakthrough 2023 year.

Wiffen scored a new European standard in the men’s 800m freestyle (7:39.19) en route to placing 4th in the event at this year’s World Championships. Also in Fukuoka, the Larne swimmer who trains at Loughborough hit a time of 14:43.01 to place 4th as well in the 1500m free.

At the inaugural U23 Championships in Dublin, Wiffin landed on the podium twice, reaping silver in the 400m and 800m free races, while he grabbed gold in the 1500m distance.

Additional award recipients included Róisín NíRiain who captured the Performance Athlete of the Year for para swimming. At the same time, National Centre Limerick’s Jonn Szaranek was celebrated as the Performance Coach of the Year.

2023 Swim Ireland Award Winners