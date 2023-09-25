Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Asian Games: Day 1 Video Review

19TH ASIAN GAMES

  • Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
  • Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Entries
  • Results

I cannot believe we saw 3 Asian records fall on the first day of the 2023 Asian Games. This feels like the 2023 World Championships where day 1 was stunning swim after stunning swim. Wang Shun‘s 1:54.6 200 IM was very unexpected for me and Pan Zhanle is oh so close to David Popovici’s 100 free world record with his 46.97. I can’t wait to see what else this meet holds.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!