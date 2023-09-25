2023 Asian Games: Day 1 Video Review

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

I cannot believe we saw 3 Asian records fall on the first day of the 2023 Asian Games. This feels like the 2023 World Championships where day 1 was stunning swim after stunning swim. Wang Shun‘s 1:54.6 200 IM was very unexpected for me and Pan Zhanle is oh so close to David Popovici’s 100 free world record with his 46.97. I can’t wait to see what else this meet holds.