Zhang Yufei & Qin Haiyang Both Named MVP Of 19th Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games concluded with the closing ceremony taking place on Sunday, October 8th.

Across all sports, the host nation of China wound up atop the medal table, reaping a total of 383 pieces of hardware, including 201 gold. Japan was next, having accumulated 188 medals including 52 gold while South Korea rounded out the top 3 with 190 medals consisting of 42 golds.

Specific to swimming, we reported that China overwhelmingly beat the competition, amassing 58 pieces of hardware, including 28 golds, 21 silvers and 9 bronze.

Korea was next, collecting 22 medals including 6 golds, which gave the nation the nod ahead of Japan who scored 5 golds.

The Asian Games typically awards the most valuable player (MVP) to just one individual but this edition named a separate men’s and women’s winner, both from the sport of swimming.

China’s Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang were named respective women’s and men’s MVP for the 19th Asian Games.

Zhang was the most successful Chinese swimmer, securing 6 golds in all. The Olympic multi-medalist topped the women’s individual 50m free, 50m fly, 100m fly and 200m fly podiums while also contributing to her nation’s women’s 4x100m free relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay golds.

Zhang Yufei‘s Asian Games Results:

Gold – women’s 50m free, 24.26 Games Record

Gold – women’s 50m fly, 25.10 Games Record

Gold – women’s 100m fly, 55.86 Games Record

Gold – women’s 200m fly, 2:05.57 Games Record

Gold – women’s 4x100m free relay, 3:33.96 Games Record

Gold – mixed medley relay, 3:37.73 Asian Record

For his part, Qin completed a sweep of the breaststroke events, continuing his dominance and repeating the same feat from this summer’s World Championships.

Qin Haiyang’s Asian Games Results:

Gold – men’s 50m breast, 26.35

Gold – men’s 100m breast, 57.76 Games Record

Gold – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.03 Games Record

Gold – men’s 4x100m medley relay, 3:27.01 Asian Record

Gold – mixed medley relay, 3:37.73 Asian Record

On being named the overall women’s MVP, Zhang said, “It’s a great honor. It was a memorable experience and this is a new milestone for me as an athlete.

“It will leave a lasting mark in my memory and boost my confidence to work harder for the Paris Olympics.” (New Straits Times)

Qin also commented, “It wasn’t in my plan before the Games to be MVP, I just wanted to make personal breakthroughs.

“My performance was great, but I aim to hopefully reach new heights in Paris next year.” (New Straits Times)

Zhang and Qin join the short list of other swimmers who have been named Asian Games MVP in the past: