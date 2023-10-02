Wang Shun Describes Evolution Of Rivalry With Daiya Seto

19TH ASIAN GAMES

The 9th Asian Games wrapped up over the weekend and now that the in-pool action has concluded, we’re taking stock of what transpired over six days in Hangzhou, China.

Busting out a monumental performance in the men’s 200m IM was 29-year-old Wang Shun.

Representing the host nation, Olympic champion Wang clocked a massive result of 1:54.62. That not only took the gold but it also established a new Asian Record and rendered Wang the 3rd-best performer in history.

Behind Wang was teammate Qin Haiyang who scored silver in 1:57.41 while Japan’s Daiya Seto also landed on the podium in 1:58.35 for bronze.

Seto and Wang also earned medals in the 400m IM, with the former claiming silver behind teammate Tomoru Honda while Wang bagged bronze.

These races were far from the first instances where Wang and Seto both appeared in the same swimming finals or on the same podiums, however. Whether at the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018 or at a World Championships, the pair have been racing against one another for nearly a decade.

Reflecting on the evolution of their competitive dynamic, last week Wang said of Seto, “We’ve been competing together for a really long time and we’ve known each other for a long time.

“We were both born in 1994. And there’s also [now-retired] Kosuke Hagino, too. We are all the same age.

“When we first appeared on the international stage, we went head-to-head, competing against each other really fiercely. We are still doing that now. We still give our best in competitions.

“But what’s different is that we started to appreciate each other. We started to acknowledge what we have achieved.

“For example, Daiya Seto has been the world champion 5 straight times in the short course men’s 400 IM. I think that is a historical result, and he is an outstanding swimmer. So he has been my inspiration, too.”