2023 Asian Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
DAY 4 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE
- Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final
- Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final
- Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final
- Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final
- Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final
- Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Final
- Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – Final
Day 4 of the 2023 Asian Games has arrived. This evening’s finals session features 7 events, including the 100 fly for both men and women.
Chinese sprint star Zhang Yufei will be kicking off the session tonight in the women’s 100 fly. Yufei cracked the Asian Games Record in the event this morning with a 56.20, marking a very solid prelims swim. She holds the Asian Record in the event at 55.62 and, given her performance this morning, it seems like she may get close to that record tonight.
We’ll also see China’s Pan Zhanle in the men’s 200 free tonight. Zhanle made waves on the first day of the meet when he dipped under 47 seconds in the 100 free. Zhanle then went on to crack 22 seconds in the 50 free two days ago, which made him the first swimmer in history to go under 22 seconds in the 50 free, 47 seconds in the 100 free, and 1:45 in the 200 free. Zhanle will surely have his eyes on Sun Yang’s Asian Record of 1:44.39.
WOMEN’s 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)
- Asian Record: 55.62 – Zhang Yufei, China (2020)
- Asian Games Record: 56.20 – Zhang Yufei, China (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
- Asian Record: 50.39 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2016)
- Asian Games Record: 51.04 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2021)
- Asian Record: 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, Japan (2013)
- Asian Games Record: 58.94 – Zhao Jing, China (2010)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)
- Asian Record: 1:44.39 – Sun Yang, China (2017)
- Asian Games Record: 1:44.80 – Tae-Hwan Park, South Korea (2010)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, United States (2017)
- Asian Record: 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, Japan (2022)
- Asian Games Record: 1:06.40 – Satomi Suzuki, Japan (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)
- Asian Record: 4:28.43 – Ye Shiwen, China (2012)
- Asian Games Record: 4:32.97 – Ye Shiwen, China (2014)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 3:37.58 – Great Britain (2021)
- Asian Record: 3:38.41 – China (2020)
- Asian Games Record: 3:40.45 – China (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
The first World Cup entries are out for anyone interested.
https://swimswam.com/2023-asian-games-day-3-finals-live-recap/#comment-1267878
Interested to see how Incerti goes after all his time off. And to see how Cooper goes just doing the two 50s (I assume)
He’s entered in the 100 back as well.
SG Mixed Med: QZW, Letitia, JW and Johnny
Are they pulling a USA in Tokyo ???
What about China?
MMFF (A Team)
Who’s the freestyler?
yang junxuan
Thanks!
Thought Ting Wen was doing this with her scratching the 100 Fly finals. But a good A squad though Letitia will have less than 25 mins to turn around
She is focusing on the 50 free along with Amanda so its feasible for them to rest