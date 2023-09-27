Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Asian Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 12

19TH ASIAN GAMES

DAY 4 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

  • Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final
  • Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final
  • Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final
  • Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final
  • Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final
  • Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Final
  • Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

Day 4 of the 2023 Asian Games has arrived. This evening’s finals session features 7 events, including the 100 fly for both men and women.

Chinese sprint star Zhang Yufei will be kicking off the session tonight in the women’s 100 fly. Yufei cracked the Asian Games Record in the event this morning with a 56.20, marking a very solid prelims swim. She holds the Asian Record in the event at 55.62 and, given her performance this morning, it seems like she may get close to that record tonight.

We’ll also see China’s Pan Zhanle in the men’s 200 free tonight. Zhanle made waves on the first day of the meet when he dipped under 47 seconds in the 100 free. Zhanle then went on to crack 22 seconds in the 50 free two days ago, which made him the first swimmer in history to go under 22 seconds in the 50 free, 47 seconds in the 100 free, and 1:45 in the 200 free. Zhanle will surely have his eyes on Sun Yang’s Asian Record of 1:44.39.

WOMEN’s 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)
  • Asian Record: 55.62 – Zhang Yufei, China (2020)
  • Asian Games Record: 56.20 – Zhang Yufei, China (2023)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
  • Asian Record: 50.39 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2016)
  • Asian Games Record: 51.04 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2018)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2021)
  • Asian Record: 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, Japan (2013)
  • Asian Games Record: 58.94 – Zhao Jing, China (2010)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)
  • Asian Record: 1:44.39 – Sun Yang, China (2017)
  • Asian Games Record: 1:44.80 – Tae-Hwan Park, South Korea (2010)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, United States (2017)
  • Asian Record: 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, Japan (2022)
  • Asian Games Record: 1:06.40 – Satomi Suzuki, Japan (2018)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

  • World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)
  • Asian Record: 4:28.43 – Ye Shiwen, China (2012)
  • Asian Games Record: 4:32.97 – Ye Shiwen, China (2014)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record: 3:37.58 – Great Britain (2021)
  • Asian Record: 3:38.41 – China (2020)
  • Asian Games Record: 3:40.45 – China (2018)

PODIUM:

  • GOLD:
  • SILVER:
  • BRONZE:

 

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
15 minutes ago

The first World Cup entries are out for anyone interested.

https://swimswam.com/2023-asian-games-day-3-finals-live-recap/#comment-1267878

0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
4 minutes ago

Interested to see how Incerti goes after all his time off. And to see how Cooper goes just doing the two 50s (I assume)

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
22 seconds ago

He’s entered in the 100 back as well.

0
0
Reply
random
45 minutes ago

SG Mixed Med: QZW, Letitia, JW and Johnny

0
0
Reply
random
Reply to  random
43 minutes ago

Are they pulling a USA in Tokyo ???

0
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  random
43 minutes ago

What about China?

0
0
Reply
random
Reply to  Joel
42 minutes ago

MMFF (A Team)

Last edited 42 minutes ago by random
0
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  random
41 minutes ago

Who’s the freestyler?

0
0
Reply
random
Reply to  Joel
40 minutes ago

yang junxuan

0
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  random
40 minutes ago

Thanks!

0
0
Reply
ice
Reply to  random
21 minutes ago

Thought Ting Wen was doing this with her scratching the 100 Fly finals. But a good A squad though Letitia will have less than 25 mins to turn around

Last edited 21 minutes ago by ice
1
0
Reply
random
Reply to  ice
18 minutes ago

She is focusing on the 50 free along with Amanda so its feasible for them to rest

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!