2023 Asian Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES

DAY 4 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Final

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

Day 4 of the 2023 Asian Games has arrived. This evening’s finals session features 7 events, including the 100 fly for both men and women.

Chinese sprint star Zhang Yufei will be kicking off the session tonight in the women’s 100 fly. Yufei cracked the Asian Games Record in the event this morning with a 56.20, marking a very solid prelims swim. She holds the Asian Record in the event at 55.62 and, given her performance this morning, it seems like she may get close to that record tonight.

We’ll also see China’s Pan Zhanle in the men’s 200 free tonight. Zhanle made waves on the first day of the meet when he dipped under 47 seconds in the 100 free. Zhanle then went on to crack 22 seconds in the 50 free two days ago, which made him the first swimmer in history to go under 22 seconds in the 50 free, 47 seconds in the 100 free, and 1:45 in the 200 free. Zhanle will surely have his eyes on Sun Yang’s Asian Record of 1:44.39.

WOMEN’s 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)

Asian Record: 55.62 – Zhang Yufei , China (2020)

, China (2020) Asian Games Record: 56.20 – Zhang Yufei, China (2023)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Asian Record: 50.39 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2016)

Asian Games Record: 51.04 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2018)

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2021)

Asian Record: 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, Japan (2013)

Asian Games Record: 58.94 – Zhao Jing, China (2010)

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Asian Record: 1:44.39 – Sun Yang, China (2017)

Asian Games Record: 1:44.80 – Tae-Hwan Park, South Korea (2010)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, United States (2017)

Asian Record: 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, Japan (2022)

Asian Games Record: 1:06.40 – Satomi Suzuki, Japan (2018)

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Asian Record: 4:28.43 – Ye Shiwen, China (2012)

Asian Games Record: 4:32.97 – Ye Shiwen, China (2014)

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:37.58 – Great Britain (2021)

Asian Record: 3:38.41 – China (2020)

Asian Games Record: 3:40.45 – China (2018)

