2023 Asian Games: The Final Night’s Record Roundup

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
The 9th Asian Games wrapped up its swimming events tonight in Hangzhou, China, with the host nation tearing up the podiums along the way.
However, several other countries’ swimmers raced to their best-ever times, firing off national records before the action was all said and done.
Below are the Games Records and National Records which were erased on night 6 in Hangzhou.
Day 6 Games Records
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) – women’s 50m fly, 25.10
- Qin Haiyang (CHN) – men’s 50m breast, 26.25 (heats)
- Tomoru Honda (JPN) – men’s 200m fly, 1:53.15
Day 6 National/Continental Records
- Choi Dongyeol (KOR) – men’s 50m breast, 26.93
- Chao Man Hou (MAC) – men’s 50m breast, 27.76
- Lee Juho (KOR) – men’s 200m back, 1:56.54
- Korea (KOR) – women’s 4x100m medley relay, 4:00.13
- Hong Kong (HKG) – women’s 4x100m medley relay, 4:01.72
- Phillippines (PHI) – women’s 4x100m medley relay, 4:10.61
- Kazakhstan (KAZ) – women’s 4x100m medley relay, 4:11.15
- Taipei (TPE) – women’s 4x100m medley relay, 4:11.25