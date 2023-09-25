2023 Asian Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

DAY 2 FINALS SCHEDULE

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Final

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Final

The second day of the 2023 Asian Games is here. After an action-packed first day of the meet, it looks like the momentum should keep rolling in Hangzhou.

The men’s 100 breast is tonight, which means all eyes will be on Chinese superstar Qin Haiyang. Haiyang has dominated men’s breaststroke in 2023, and he isn’t stopping anytime soon. He cracked the Asian Games Record in the event this morning, swimming a 58.35. Not only was that good for a new Championship Record, Haiyang led the field by 1.65 seconds that morning. The only question coming into tonight is whether or not Haiyang will make a run at his Asian Record of 57.69.

The women’s 200 free ought to be a great race. China’s Li Bingjie led the field this morning with a 1:58.90, finishing as the only swimmer under 2:00. While Bingjie certainly has a chance tonight, she’ll have to contend with Asian Record holder Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong). Haughey was a 2:00.75 this morning, however, she holds the AR at 1:53.92.

Following his historic sub-47 100 free yesterday, China’s Pan Zhanle is back in action in the men’s 50 free tonight. Zhanle clocked a 22.47 in prelims this morning, which should have been a pretty relaxed swim for him. It won’t be a walk in the park for Zhanle, though, as South Korea’s Yuchan Ji broke the Asian Games Record this morning with a 21.84.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, United States (2022)

Asian Record: 24.24 – Junya Koga, Japan (2009)

Asian Games Record: 24.28 – Junya Koga, Japan (2014)

PODIUM:

China is off to a great start yet again today. After sweeping the gold medals in yesterday’s action, China found themselves on top of the podium once again, seeing Xu Jiayu win the men’s 50 back handily with a 24.38. Jiayu won convincingly, touching exactly 0.5 seconds ahead of teammate Wang Gukailai, who won the silver medal.

Jiayu was just off the Asian Games Record of 24.28, which has stood since 2014. He was also only 0.14 seconds off the Asian Record in the event, which has stood since 2009.

Japan’s Ryosuke Irie picked up a bronze medal, swimming a 25.15.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, China (2018)

Asian Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, China (2018)

Asian Games Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, China (2018)

PODIUM:

For the second event in a row this evening, China went 1-2. Not only did the Chinese duo grab gold and silver, they were clearly separated from the rest of the field.

Wang Xueer led the way, swimming a 27.35. She touched just ahead of teammate Wan Letian, who swam a 27.41 for silver. Xueer and Letian were the only swimmers in the field tonight to go under 28 seconds.

Once again, it was Japan grabbing the bronze medal, with Miki Takahashi touching 3rd in 28.21.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Asian Record: 21.67 – Shinri Shioura, Japan (2019)

Asian Games Record: 21.84 – Yuchan Ji, South Korea (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Yuchan Ji (South Korea) – 21.72 (ASIAN GAMES RECORD)

SILVER: Ian Ho (Hong Kong) – 21.87

BRONZE: Pan Zhanle (China) – 21.92

For the second time today, South Korea’s Yuchan Ji broke the Asian Games Record in the men’s 50 free. After clocking a 21.84 in prelims this morning, Ji roared to victory in 21.72 tonight, taking another 0.12 off the record mark. With that swim, Ji also lowered the South Korean Record in the event.

Coming in just off the Asian Record of 21.67, Ji led a tight pack into the finish. Hong Kong’s Ian Ho finished 2nd in 21.87, earning the silver medal. With that swim, Ho was just 0.01 seconds off his own Hong Kong Record of 21.86, which he swam earlier this year.

Despite his historic 46.97 in the 100 free last night, China’s Pan Zhanle came in 3rd tonight in the 50 free, swimming a 21.92. Though he finished with the bronze medal, that swim still represents a personal best for Zhanle in the event.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

Asian Record: 1:53.92 – Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2021)

, Hong Kong (2021) Asian Games Record: 1:56.65 – Zhu Qianwei, China (2010)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Asian Record: 57.69 – Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) Asian Games Record: 58.35 – Qin Haiyang, China (2023)

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

Asian Record: 2:07.57 – Ye Shiwen, China (2012)

Asian Games Record: 2:08.34 – Seo-Yeong Kim, South Korea (2018)

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 6:58.55 – United States (2009)

Asian Record: 7:02.26 – Japan (2009)

Asian Games Record: 7:05.17 – Japan (2018)

