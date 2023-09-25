2023 Asian Games Day 2: Korea & Hong Kong Break China’s Gold Medal-Winning Streak

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

We’re through day two of the 19th Asian Games and now have more than just the host nation of China listed in the gold column of the swimming medal table.

China claimed all 7 golds on day one and topped the podium in the first 2 events tonight before Korea broke the streak.

Competing in the men’s 50m free, Ji Yuchan nabbed the gold, firing off a new Korean national and Asian Games Record of 21.72 in the process.

Then to cap off the session, the Korean men’s 4x200m free relay made history, reaping its first-ever gold medal at an Asian Games.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong also got her nation on the gold medal board by winning the women’s 200m free by nearly 2 seconds.

However, China still remains at a distance ahead, owning 23 swimming golds already, with 11 of them being gold. There are four days’ worth of action remaining, so we’ll see how the remaining days unfold.