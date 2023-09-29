2023 Asian Games: China Reigns But Korea Makes Its Mark

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Swimming action at the 19th Asian Games concluded tonight from Hangzhou, with the host nation landing atop the medal table. However, runner-up status went to Korea, with the country beating out rivals Japan for the first time ever.

This year, China overwhelmingly beat out the competition, amassing 58 pieces of hardware in all, including 28 golds, 21 silvers and 9 bronze.

Korea was next, collecting 22 medals including 6 golds, which gave the nation the nod ahead of Japan who scored 5 golds.

Zhang Yufei was the most successful Chinese swimmer, securing 6 golds in all. The Olympic multi-medalist topped the women’s individual 50m free, 50m fly, 100m fly and 200m fly podiums while also contributing to her nation’s women’s 4x100m free relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay golds.

Qin Haiyang of China completed his sweep of the breaststroke events while teammate Xu Jiayu accomplished the same feat in the men’s backstroke races. Li Bingjie also scored a series of victories, topping the women’s 400m, 800m and 1500m free podiums, while Yu Yiting doubled up with 200m IM and 400m IM gold medals.

Korea’s biggest successes came on the men’s side, as Hwang Sunwoo snagged gold in the 200m free and was also a member of his nation’s first-ever gold medal-worthy 4x200m free relay.

But Korean Kim Woomin earned a duo of golds by himself, topping the men’s 400m and 800m freestyle podiums.

Final Swimming Medal Table

Current All-Sports Medal Table (Top 10)