NCAA Power 5 Coaching Changes From The 2022-2023 to 2023-2024 Season

As with every offseason, there are a lot of coaching changes. We’ve decided to put together a tracker with the new staff for each school listed.
Please note:
- Staffs are placed in accordance with what SwimSwam knows as well as what the coaching staff was listed as. Ex: Some staffs online listed incorrect coaches as we know X was replaced by Y. This has been tracked to the best of our ability
- For the sake of different titles under different programs, the only distinction is between the head coach and assistant coach(es). Some programs have one or two associate head coaches, potentially a “head assistant” but the intention of this article is to show the change in staff, not titles
- Orange means that the staff member was already a coach on the program as a “volunteer” and has now been promoted to “assistant” under the new NCAA coaching expansion rules
- Yellow means that they are fully new to the staff and they did not spend this past season at the school now listed
- Purple indicates that the coaching staff is most likely not complete due to recent coaching movement
We’d love to expand this beyond the Power 5 conferences, but we need your help. Want to help us update the spreadsheet for all D1 programs? Email [email protected]