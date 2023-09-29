NCAA Power 5 Coaching Changes From The 2022-2023 to 2023-2024 Season

As with every offseason, there are a lot of coaching changes. We’ve decided to put together a tracker with the new staff for each school listed.

Please note:

Staffs are placed in accordance with what SwimSwam knows as well as what the coaching staff was listed as. Ex: Some staffs online listed incorrect coaches as we know X was replaced by Y. This has been tracked to the best of our ability For the sake of different titles under different programs, the only distinction is between the head coach and assistant coach(es). Some programs have one or two associate head coaches, potentially a “head assistant” but the intention of this article is to show the change in staff, not titles Orange means that the staff member was already a coach on the program as a “volunteer” and has now been promoted to “assistant” under the new NCAA coaching expansion rules Yellow means that they are fully new to the staff and they did not spend this past season at the school now listed Purple indicates that the coaching staff is most likely not complete due to recent coaching movement

We’d love to expand this beyond the Power 5 conferences, but we need your help. Want to help us update the spreadsheet for all D1 programs? Email [email protected]



