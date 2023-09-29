Kentucky HS State Champion Seneca Oddo Commits To Florida State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Seneca Oddo of Lexington, Kentucky, has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Florida State University. Oddo is a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, and will arrive on campus next fall for the 2024-2025 season.

Oddo, who swims with Kentucky Aquatics, is a pure sprinter. This summer at the NCSA Summer Championships, he dipped under the U.S. Open cut in the 50m free with a 23.26 on the lead-off leg of his team’s 200m freestyle relay. Individually, he recorded top-8 finishes across the 50s of all four strokes. He opened with a 8th place finish in the 50m fly (25.28), then took 4th in the 50m breast (28.92), 7th in the 50m back (26.92), and 5th in the 50m free (23.48).

He also had a phenomenal race in the 100m free at NCSAs. He clocked a 51.60, which marks a Summer Juniors cut and a best time by nearly two seconds. Over the course of the season Oddo dropped nearly three seconds in the event, with his personal best in May standing at 54.98.

Oddo represented his high school this past February at the Kentucky High School State Championships. He came away with the state title in the 50 freestyle, where he stopped the clock at 20.14 to establish a new personal best. He was also the runner-up finisher in the 100 free with a 45.23, a time he lowered to 44.72 a month later at Speedo Sectionals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.14

100 free – 44.72

100 back – 49.63

100 breast – 56.18

100 fly – 49.14

The Florida State men earned 6th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships. This year it took times of 19.94 and 43.60 to make it out of prelims in the 50 and 100 freestyle, meaning Oddo is just outside of scoring range with his current personal bests.

Jokubas Keblys was the team’s top finisher in the 50 at 16th (19.90), while Peter Varjasi led the way in the 100 with a 10th-place finish overall (42.32). Varjasi will have graduated by the time Oddo arrives next year, however, he’ll get the chance to train with Keblys for a year.

Joining Oddo in Florida State’s incoming class next fall is Daniel Listor, Lleyton Arnold, and Logan Robinson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.