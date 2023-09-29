UNCW Scores Commitment From Breaststroker Cameron Smith (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cameron Smith has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, beginning next fall. Smith hails from Charlottesville, Virginia, where she swims with Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA.

College swimming runs in Smith’s family, as her older brother Caleb Smith swam at Seton Hall, while her mother swam and studied at George Washington.

Smith specializes in breaststroke and IM events. Highlighting her summer was the NCAP Elite Qualifier, where she notched personal best times in four of her events. She dropped four seconds in the 200m breast to hit a 2:49.18, while in the 400m IM she knocked off a second to go 5:17.47. Rounding out her best time performances was the 50m free (27.92) and 50m breast (36.59).

She ended her 2022-2023 short course season at YMCA Nationals. She recorded her highest finish of the meet in the 200 breaststroke, where she placed 17th in a personal best time of 2:20.27. She also clocked a personal best time of 4:31.46 in the 400 IM, ultimately taking 21st with a 4:29.69 in finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 30.61

100 breast – 1:05.76

200 breast – 2:20.27

200 IM – 2:06.78

400 IM – 4:29.69

UNCW competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Under the direction of head coach Bobby Guntoro, the Seahawks swept the conference titles at the 2023 CAA Championships. With her current best times, Smith is inside CAA-scoring range in the 400 IM and narrowly outside of it in the 200 breaststroke.

UNCW claimed the top two spots at conference in the 400 IM, with Katie Knorr taking 1st in 4:15.22, and Kennedy Grotjohn securing 2nd with a 4:21.64. They were joined by Karsen Pena (4:23.59), Lauren Underwood (4:26.39), and Brooke Knisely (4:27.01) in the A-final, making it one of UNCW’s strongest events.

Smith joins Blythe Holloway, Renee Burton, Emily Connors, Carly VanNote, and Addy Donnick in the Seahawks’ class of 2028.

