How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 9/29-9/30

NCAA dual meets are slowly making their return this week as teams begin to kick off their 2023-2024 season. A handful of SwimSwam’s Top-25 ranked teams will return to action this weekend with dual meets, while many others are slated to host their intrasquads.

Among the highlights of the weekend is the Florida women making the trip to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup, while the men’s team will travel to Ft. Lauderdale for a tri-meet with Florida Atlantic and Nova Southeastern.

Texas A&M will host in-state Incarnate Word, with both the men’s and women’s teams competing despite part of the men’s team being suspended from competition this fall due to a hazing incident.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and where to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

Rankings are listed men/women.

Be Better; Invitational (#17/#15 Michigan vs. Calvin College vs. Hope College)

September 29, 5pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: —

#24/#22 Alabama vs. Delta State

September 29, 1pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch: Swimming Diving

Results: Meet Mobile

#6 Florida (W) vs. Vanderbilt

September 29, 12pm (CT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#3 Florida (M) vs. Florida Atlantic vs. Nova Southeastern

September 29, 1pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#15/#20 Texas A&M vs. Incarnate Word

September 29, 5pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

HM/#13 UNC vs. Queens

September 29, 4:30pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: —

#16/#3 Louisville vs. Xavier