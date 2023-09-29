How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 9/29-9/30

NCAA dual meets are slowly making their return this week as teams begin to kick off their 2023-2024 season. A handful of SwimSwam’s Top-25 ranked teams will return to action this weekend with dual meets, while many others are slated to host their intrasquads.
Among the highlights of the weekend is the Florida women making the trip to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup, while the men’s team will travel to Ft. Lauderdale for a tri-meet with Florida Atlantic and Nova Southeastern.
Texas A&M will host in-state Incarnate Word, with both the men’s and women’s teams competing despite part of the men’s team being suspended from competition this fall due to a hazing incident.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and where to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
Rankings are listed men/women.
Be Better; Invitational (#17/#15 Michigan vs. Calvin College vs. Hope College)
- September 29, 5pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: —
#24/#22 Alabama vs. Delta State
#6 Florida (W) vs. Vanderbilt
- September 29, 12pm (CT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#3 Florida (M) vs. Florida Atlantic vs. Nova Southeastern
- September 29, 1pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#15/#20 Texas A&M vs. Incarnate Word
- September 29, 5pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
HM/#13 UNC vs. Queens
- September 29, 4:30pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: —
#16/#3 Louisville vs. Xavier
- September 29, 3pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile