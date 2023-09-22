Sources: Texas A&M Men’s Swimmers Suspended for Fall Semester Over Hazing Incident

Sources tell SwimSwam that a majority of the Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team are suspended from competition for the remainder of the fall semester due to a hazing incident.

The sources said that members of the team were encouraged to drink while duct taped together back-to-back in pairs. They added that the hazing tradition historically has never forced swimmers to drink alcohol, with options including 40-ounce malt liquors, a gallon of milk, or two-liter sodas. A neighbor not affiliated with the team apparently filmed the incident taking place in the backyard of a swim house.

There are varied reports, but most sources agree that Texas A&M freshmen are not part of the suspended group of swimmers. No sources have refuted that fact.

Texas A&M administrators did not respond to SwimSwam’s requests for comment this week.

The Aggies are slated to open their season next Friday at home against Incarnate Word. The suspended swimmers would seemingly be ineligible for the midseason Art Adamson Invitational in November, but would be back in time for dual meets against LSU and SMU in January as well as the SEC Championships in February. The Texas A&M men placed 4th at the 2023 SEC Championships behind Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida.

The Aggies are the second Power Five swimming program hit by a hazing scandal this week after Boston College suspended its men’s and women’s teams indefinitely over a series of parties earlier this month where freshmen were allegedly forced to consume their own vomit.