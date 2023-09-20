Boston College Indefinitely Suspends Swim and Dive Program for Hazing

In a stunning move, Boston College indefinitely suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program on Wednesday after administrators determined that hazing had occurred.

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” BC said in a statement. “During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”

Both the BC men and women’s teams placed 12th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships in their first season under former Notre Dame assistant Joe Brinkman. Still, it was a relatively successful season for the Eagles considering they don’t offer swimming scholarships as they broke three school and 15 pool records at their rivalry meet against Boston University in January.

It’s rare for colleges to self-suspend entire programs for hazing, but it has happened before. In 2015, Western Kentucky suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for five years in the wake of a hazing scandal that resulted in the termination of the coaching staff.

Brinkman leads a BC coaching staff that included assistant coach Brian Keane, assistant coach Alexander Santana, and diving coach Jack Lewis.

The Eagles were slated to start their season Saturday with a Maroon vs. Gold intrasquad meet before officially beginning the regular ant George Washington on Oct. 7.