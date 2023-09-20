Boston College Indefinitely Suspends Swim and Dive Program for Hazing

In a stunning move, Boston College indefinitely suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program on Wednesday after administrators determined that hazing had occurred.
“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” BC said in a statement. “During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”
Both the BC men and women’s teams placed 12th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships in their first season under former Notre Dame assistant Joe Brinkman. Still, it was a relatively successful season for the Eagles considering they don’t offer swimming scholarships as they broke three school and 15 pool records at their rivalry meet against Boston University in January.
It’s rare for colleges to self-suspend entire programs for hazing, but it has happened before. In 2015, Western Kentucky suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for five years in the wake of a hazing scandal that resulted in the termination of the coaching staff.
Brinkman leads a BC coaching staff that included assistant coach Brian Keane, assistant coach Alexander Santana, and diving coach Jack Lewis.
The Eagles were slated to start their season Saturday with a Maroon vs. Gold intrasquad meet before officially beginning the regular ant George Washington on Oct. 7.
BC Club Swim about to go crazy at College Club Swimming Nationals
Not trying to be mean, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the AD saw this as a good excuse to cut the program entirely.
Not sure how I’d react as a freshman with seniors who can’t even make finals at conference trying to haze me.
I feel badly for these coaches who were absolutely doing their best with what they had to work with. Team culture takes time to assess and address.
Agree – Joe Brinkman is a class act in every sense.
As a former Terrier, this picture at BU’s pool gave me a major scare. Please use a picture of BC in their junky old pool, not from the Comm Ave dual meet they treat as a championship (see: tech suits in pic) because none of them get second swims at ACCs!!
Also – don’t haze people. Very rude.
Looks more like it’s from the Terrier Invite; Battle of Comm Ave was at BC last season
Know a swimmer who just joined that team
This is light on details, so would want to know if this was making freshies swim 10×1000 or something more serious
This makes me think about whether making freshmen swim an awful set like 10×1000s should count as hazing. I know it’s cruel but making a tradition out of something like that could have merit for bonding within the freshmen class
Kiss of death for the program. Western KY suspended in 2015 for 5 years. Its now 8 years and no sign of any program return.