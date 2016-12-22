Boston College Head Coach Tom Groden Resigns Mid-Season After 45 Years

Boston College head coach Tom Groden has resigned mid-season, multiple sources have confirmed. The team was informed of the decision on Wednesday by the Athletics Director.

Groden resigned in the middle of his 45th season as the head coach of the program. He first took over in 1972, the year after he graduated, and has been in charge every year since.

BC is a Division I program without athletic scholarships in swimming. Last season, they finished 11th of 12 teams in the ACC in the men’s meet (ahead of diving-only Miami); the Boston College women finished 12th of 13 teams (ahead of diving-only Clemson).

Then-senior Dan Kelly was the team’s highest performer at those ACC Championships, finishing 11th in the 50 free with a 19.78.

Last year, the women’s team finished with a 10-7 mark in dual meets, while the men had their most successful regular season ever with a 12-1-1 team record.

The team’s next meet is scheduled for Saturday January 14th against Marist. The team’s associate head coach is Mike Stephens.

Earlier this year, team captains, as well as Groden, voiced their concern over designs for the new Boston College aquatics center that didn’t include a 3-meter diving board.

We have reached out to Boston College for an explanation for the resignation, as well as for information about what the future holds, but have not heard back.