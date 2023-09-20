Tyler LeDet Announces Transfer to The Master’s University for the Fall of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After making stops at Cal State, Bakersfield and Riverside City College, Tyler LeDet has announced that he will be continuing his swimming career this fall at The Master’s University, an NAIA institution located in Santa Clarita, California.

As a freshman at CSUB during the 2021-2022 school year, LeDet was a multiple-event finalist for the Roadrunners at the 2022 MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 100 back, with the freshman taking 16th in 51.87. He also added a C-finals appearance in the 200 back, finishing 19th in 1:55.12.

After leaving CSUB, LeDet spent his sophomore year swimming club as well as for Riverside City College, a community college that competes in California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). He was the program’s top finisher at the 2023 CCCAA Championships, taking second in the 500 free (4:36.77) and ninth in the 200 free (1:42.38).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.33

100 free – 48.00

200 free – 1:42.24

500 free – 4:33.76

100 back – 50.74

200 back – 1:52.73

LeDet is a huge addition to The Master’s program, with a time in the 500 free that would have led the team by nearly eight seconds last season. His lifetime bests in the backstroke would have also led the team, while he would have ranked in the top four of the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles.

Competing in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC), a conference made up of teams from all three levels of the NCAA as well as the NAIA, Masters finished in fifth out of nine teams last year. The team was led by sophomore Freddie Cole, who was an A-finalist in three events and finished as the runner-up in the 200 fly. Cole went on to take 14th in the event at the 2023 NAIA National Championships.

If LeDet is able to hit his lifetime bests next year, he will be an A-finals threat in multiple events at the national level. At last year’s NAIA National Championships, he would have finished as an A-finalist in the 500 free and a B-finalist in the 100 and 200 backstrokes.

Joining LeDet as a first year with the program will be incoming freshman Dylan Crane. Crane specializes in sprint freestyle, although the two will overlap slightly in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Coming into his freshman year, Crane has already been as a fast as 20.50/46.52 in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.