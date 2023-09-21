Boston College Dean of Students Sends Letter to Athletes Regarding Hazing Investigation

Update: the athletics department has altered its original statement.
The Heights, a independent Boston College student-run news outlet, is reporting that the school’s Office of the Dean of Students has informed student-athletes that it will conduct its own investigation into allegations of hazing within the swimming & diving team.
“The statement that was issued by Athletics was pertaining to the Swim and Dive Team’s status with the athletic department, and does not reflect the status of the Student Conduct Process,” the letter reads. “The Office of the Dean of Students is committed to conducting a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation into the allegations and has in no way made any determination about whether or not any policy violations have occurred.”
“We hope that you can find some clarity in this message and know that we care for you,” the letter reads, while offering support for members of the team and recognizing that they are going through a difficult time.
Defenders of the program have painted the letter as a rebuke to the athletic department’s statement that reads that: “University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program.”
The athletics department statement was updated late Wednesday to outline the same investigative process for making a final decision. The athletics department statement now includes a line that “the matter will be investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students and adjudicated fairly and impartially through the student conduct process.”
The letter does, however, differentiate between the student conduct process and the athletic department’s decision to suspend the program.
The university’s hazing policy, which can be seen here, does not list specific university sanctions available; however, Massachusetts law ascribes a fine of up to $3,000 and imprisonment for up to a year for “principal organizers or participants” in acts of hazing.
Allegations & Rumors
A number of rumors about the nature of the hazing allegations have been floating around, and while SwimSwam has been working diligently to confirm and corroborate many of those rumors, we have so far been unable to do so, with the exception of one.
Three individuals close to the team have told SwimSwam that individuals were forced to drink until they vomited, and then wear that vomit tied in a bag around their necks. Those same sources told SwimSwam that not all members of the team participated in the activities.
Didn’t know BC swim & dive was actually a southern SEC school fraternity
Remember there has been no investigation, none of the allegations have been confirmed and it’s a shame these allegations are so harmful to these young athletes. Remember all those athletes that have commitment suicide over allegations. It’s a shame this community can’t support or at least not witch hunt young college students who already don’t have a voice.
My daughter went on an official visit to BC earlier this year. She was taken to a party by the swimmers where the recruits (all underage) were offered alcohol. My daughter was just 16 at the time of her visit. She turned down BC because she did not like the party culture on the swim team. This kind of thing did not happen at any of the other schools she visited.
Horrible. Appreciate the reporting, SwimSwam.
Sad day at chestnut hill. Quite a shame they ruined an already awful swim team. I don’t know what’s worse, this or BC racing NC state.
Great day to be at BU. I’m just so grossed out by BC and everything they did. School should shut down and the pool should be destroyed. They literally should drain the pool and convert it to a graveyard. RIP BC SWIM AND DIVE- you guys won about 2 meets in the course of 150 years!
I appreciate that you are rivals but good grief. Your comments are 100% tone deaf. There is a group of young adults whose team is suspended based on the actions of some and you are dancing on their grave? Not cool.
You are making BU look bad… for no reason.
The fact that anyone could do such a horrible thing to anyone let alone new students on a program is completely deplorable and needs to be severely punished. I don’t want to see BC or it’s swimmers return to The ACC, Let alone the NCAA for this season or any season EVER AGAIN!
Jeez that’s a bit harsh…
Don’t you remember when I projectile vommited in your mouth? Quit acting like this didn’t happen while we were messing around on the hill, bro.
This is just so dumb. Back in my day we were vomitting in each other’s mouths. This isn’t even hazing
I don’t know why I feel the need to keep saying this but……just because you did it “back in the old days” doesn’t make it right. I will NEVER understand why people continue to defend hazing. Have enough young adults not died during hazing incidences involving alcohol to convince you?