Chase Swearingen (2024) Flips Verbal Commitment to Texas A&M

A year after having made a verbal commitment to Kentucky, Chase Swearingen has announced his intention to swim and study at Texas A&M University beginning next fall. He wrote on social media:

“I am so blessed to have met so many wonderful people during my recruiting process over the past year. It has been a long journey, and I am so grateful for everyone that has supported me throughout this past year. With that being said though, I am so happy to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I would like to thank my coaches, friends, and my family, for helping me get to this point in my career. I also want to thank the coaches at Texas A&M for the wonderful opportunity. Gig’em!👍🔴⚪️”

Swearingen hails from Westerville, Ohio. He is a senior at Westerville High School and does his year-round swimming with New Albany Aquatic Club. We named him an “Honorable Mention” recruit on our list of top boys from the high school class of 2024.

Swearingen was the top 100 flyer in the class as a sophomore. He still excels in fly but has also made huge strides in the 50 free and the 200 IM since last year. At the 2023 OHSAA Division I State Championships, he won the 200 IM (1:46.67) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (48.21), just over a second slower than he’d been with this 3rd-place finish in 2022.

At NSCA Spring Championships, he competed in the 50 free (11th), 50 breast (3rd), 100 breast (17th), 50 fly (2nd), and 100 fly (3rd) and took home lifetime bests in all but the 100 fly. His best 100 fly comes from prelims at High School States.

This summer Swearningen focused on sprints, swimming the 50 free (23.50), 100 free (53.74), 50 fly (25.20), and 100 fly (55.89) at Columbus Sectionals. He came in 12th in the 50 free, 7th in the 50 fly, and 10th in the 100 fly and earned PBs in all four events.

Best SCY times:

50 fly – 20.99

100 fly – 46.85

200 fly – 1:47.92

200 IM – 1:46.67

50 free – 20.31

50 free relay split – 19.73

100 free relay split – 44.43

100 breast – 54.85

In the last year, he has improved .8 in the 50 fly, .3 in the 100 fly, .2 in the 50 free, .3 in the 100 breast, and a whopping 7.8 in the 200 IM.

Swearingen will join #5 Jacob Wimberly, Seth Tolentino, and Ben Sytsma in the Aggies’ class of 2028.

