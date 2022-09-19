10 in 2024, Chase Swearingen, Makes Verbal Commitment to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chase Swearingen from Westerville, Ohio, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Kentucky. The top 100 butterflyer in the cohort, he is our 10th-ranked recruit on the Way Too Early List of top-20 boys in the high school class of 2024.

“I am truly blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Kentucky! Thank you to all of my coaches and my teammates throughout the years, who have helped me reach this goal! Thank you to all of the coaches at The University of Kentucky, for believing in me and giving me this opportunity! Go Cats🐱!⚪️🔵#bbn”

Swearingen is a junior at Westerville Central High School. He came in third in the 100 fly (47.17) and third in the 100 breast (55.21) as a sophomore at the 2022 Ohio State High School Division 1 Championships last February. He went best times in both events in prelims at the state meet. As a freshman, he came in fourth in the 100 fly (49.46) and ninth in the 100 back (50.38).

In club swimming, where he represents New Albany Aquatic Club, Swearingen showed off his sprint prowess at the NCSA Spring Championships, finishing third in the 50 breast (24.78), seventh in the 50 fly (21.96), sixth in the 100 fly (47.88), eighth in the 200 fly (1:49.12), and 15th in the 50 free (20.93).

Best SCY times:

50 fly – 21.82

100 fly – 47.12

200 fly – 1:47.92

50 free – 20.56

100 breast – 55.19

200 breast – 2:08.35

200 back – 1:57.60

200 IM – 1:54.41

Swearingen is a nice pickup for the Wildcats, who finished eighth out of ten teams in the men’s meet at 2022 SEC Championships. He would have been Kentucky’s fastest 100 flyer by 1.2 seconds last season and would have only missed qualifying for the B final by .18. He wouldn’t have been far off qualifying for the C final in the 200 fly (it took 1:46.58) and would have ranked fourth on the UK roster behind Mason Wilby (1:40.15), Jackson Mussler (1:44.19), and Zane Rosely (1:45.03). He will be a big help on the medley relays, as his flat-start 50/100 fly times are already both half a second faster than UK’s rolling-start splits last year.

Swearingen is the first of our ranked swimmers to announce his commitment.

