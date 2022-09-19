Daily Swim Coach Workout #774

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

200 DPS

5×100 R:10

RALA Dead Arm

RALA Lead Arm

UW Free w/ Creeping Hand

UW Freestyle

Hite Drill

12×25 DKUW 1-2-3

6×50 2-2-2 R:10

Test Set

200 Free for time

5×150 Kick and must beat 200 time [add up number of seconds below 200 free time]

200 Free for time (beat #1)

5×[email protected]:00

odds) [email protected]% / [email protected] 200 pace / 50 kick max on back

evens) [email protected]% / 50 max kick on back / 50 sprint

2×200 IM 1) Tech 2) Drill R:15

5×200 R:1 (Broken – Get Time)

[[email protected] pace/100 kick max on back/[email protected] pace (match first 50)]

2×200 1) Tech 2) Choice R:15

5×200 R:1

Even – Kick between the flags, sprint outside flags

Odds – Breast Kick Down (hands back) / ND Sprint going back



12x

4×25 stroke @ 30

100 Free @ 1:40

[1-3 Tech, 4-6 Fast, 7-9 Tech, 10-12 Fast]

Cool Down