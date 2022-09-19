Daily Swim Coach Workout #774

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
200 DPS
5×100 R:10
RALA Dead Arm
RALA Lead Arm
UW Free w/ Creeping Hand
UW Freestyle
Hite Drill
12×25 DKUW 1-2-3
6×50 2-2-2 R:10
Test Set
200 Free for time
5×150 Kick and must beat 200 time [add up number of seconds below 200 free time]
200 Free for time (beat #1)
5×[email protected]:00
odds) [email protected]% / [email protected] 200 pace / 50 kick max on back
evens) [email protected]% / 50 max kick on back / 50 sprint
2×200 IM 1) Tech 2) Drill R:15
5×200 R:1 (Broken – Get Time)
[[email protected] pace/100 kick max on back/[email protected] pace (match first 50)]
2×200 1) Tech 2) Choice R:15
5×200 R:1
Even – Kick between the flags, sprint outside flags
Odds – Breast Kick Down (hands back) / ND Sprint going back
12x
4×25 stroke @ 30
100 Free @ 1:40
[1-3 Tech, 4-6 Fast, 7-9 Tech, 10-12 Fast]
Cool Down
Paul Winkeler
Head Coach, Rockhurst High School
