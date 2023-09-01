Sprinter Ben Sytsma Sends Verbal To Texas A&M (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Sytsma of Ada, Michigan, has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Texas A&M University. Sytsma is set to graduate from Grand Rapids Christian High School next spring, and will arrive in College Station for the 2024-2025 season.

Sytsma follows in the college swimming footsteps of his older sister Claire, who recently wrapped up her final year competing for Calvin University.

Sytsma trains year-round with the Rapid Area YMCA Rays, also located in the Grand Rapids area. His primary event focus is sprint freestyle, as he currently holds 2023 Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 50 and 100 free.

He recently wrapped up his summer long course season at the Michigan Ultra Championship, where he took 1st in the 50m free with a time of 23.68. His swim marked a massive personal best, as he entered the meet with at 24.32. He also grabbed 3rd in the 100m free, where he dropped nearly a second to post a 52.91.

In the spring, Sytsma represented his high school at the Michigan High School State Championships (Division 3). He secured a state title in the 50 freestyle in a personal best time of 20.57, as well as was the runner-up finisher in the 100 with a time of 44.96. He later lowered his 100 free down to 44.86 en route to a 6th place finish at Y Nationals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 44.86

200 free – 1:42.01

The Aggies finished 4th as a team at the 2023 SEC Championships and 14th at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships. The team is currently under the direction of long-time head coach Jay Holmes, who took over the men’s program in 2004.

Kaloyan Bratanov was the team’s top sprinter this past year, owning season best times of 19.45 and 42.84. Just behind him in both events was Connor Foote, who recorded times of 19.53 and 43.85 at SECs. Bratanov will not be on campus when Sytsma arrives, but he will get the opportunity to train with Foote for a few years.

Joining Sytsma in Texas A&M’s class of 2028 is Seth Tolentino, Jacob Wimberly, Travis Gulledge, and Ryan Rautenbach. Wimberly, Rautenbach, and Gulledge are from Texas, while Tolentino is a Florida native.

