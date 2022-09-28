Summer Juniors Finalist Jacob Wimberly (2024) Verbals to In-state Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacob Wimberly from Prosper, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“Texas A&M has a seasoned coaching staff with a record of producing NCAA champions, a close-knit group of swimmers who are determined to win a championship, and a quality school where I can pursue my undergraduate degree in pre-medicine.”

A junior at Prosper High School, Wimberly trains year-round with Texas Ford Aquatics. He is a highly versatile swimmer with Summer Juniors cuts in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2024 for his IM prowess. He will join Seth Tolentino, also a “BOTR” in the Aggies’ class of 2028.

Wimberly moved to Texas from North Carolina after ninth grade, when he won the 100 back (50.44) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:40.62) at the 2021 NCHSAA 3A State Championships as a member of the Charlotte Catholic High School boys varsity team. He was also a member of the SwimMAC Carolina national age group record-breaking boys 15-18 4×200 free relay in the summer of 2021.

Last high school season, as a sophomore at Prosper High School, Wimberly won the 100 fly (48.37) and came in 5th in the 200 IM (1:48.65) at the 2022 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He earned a PB in the 100 fly in prelims, but most of his best SCY times date from March 2021 at Cary Sectionals. There, he finaled in the 50 free (12th), 100 free (12th), 200 free (10th), 500 free (22nd), 100 back (3rd), 200 back (6th), and 400 IM (17th). He left the meet with lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM.

This summer, he competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He placed 10th in the 100 fly, 19th in the 100 free, and 24th in the 200 IM and notched PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.80), 100 free (50.78), 200 free (1:51.97), 100 fly (54.28), and 200 IM (2:08.16).

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:47.40

400 IM – 3:52.03

100 fly – 48.33

200 fly – 1:47.85

100 free – 50.78

200 free – 1:37.96

