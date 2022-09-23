2024 “Best of the Rest” Seth Tolentino Verbals to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Seth Tolentino, a junior at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the 2024-25 school year.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and those who supported me throughout this journey. Gig’em! 👍🏻”

Tolentino specializes in sprint free, and we named him one of the “Best of the Rest” in the high school class of 2024. As a sophomore at Bolles last season, he placed 5th in the 200 free (1:39.23) at the Florida High School Class 1A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also led off the 200 free relay (20.90) in prelims and the 400 free relay (44.97) in finals. A month later, he competed at 2021 Winter Juniors East and clocked PBs in the 50 free and 100 fly and came in 21st in the 100 free. He kicked off 2022 long course season with a pair of best times in the 50 free (24.50) and 200 free (1:56.65) at Orlando Sectionals, before lowering the 50 free time to 24.24 and earning a PB in the 100 free (53.14) at PSS San Antonio. Tolentino wrapped up the summer at Cary Futures, where he placed 13th in the 50 free (23.94), 7th in the 100 free (51.31), 18th in the 200 free (1:53.32), and 23rd in the 100 fly (56.50), earning lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.75

100 free – 44.97

200 free – 1:39.23

100 fly – 49.03

Texas A&M had four sub-20 sprinters on the roster last year and six sub-44 100 freestylers: Coco Bratanov (19.18/42.37), Kraig Bray (19.54/43.59), Seth Reno (19.74), Ethan Gogulski (19.90/43.69), Collin Fuchs (43.16), David Oderinde (43.91), and Clayton Bobo (43.97). Most of that group will have turned over by the time Tolentino suits up for the Aggies; only Reno, currently a sophomore, is projected to still be on the roster in 2024-25.

