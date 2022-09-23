Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LEN Open Water Cup, Leg 6 Preview: Who Closes The Season On A High?

September 23rd, 2022 Europe, International, News, Open Water

Courtesy: LEN

The men’s race promises a fine battle with three greats in the spotlight. 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Marc-Antoine Olivier – also won back-to-back silver medals at the last two European Championships – had some fine swims last year in the autumn legs, so the Frenchman is definitely a favorite.

Germany’s Rob Muffels, world champion in team and bronze medallist at the 2018 Europeans and the 2019 Worlds, can be a tough challenger, alongside David Betlehem, the freshly crowned junior world champion, who was also part of Hungary’s silver medal-winning relays at this year’s World and European Championships.

In the women’s competition Jeanette Spiwoks, winner of the last leg in Kiel seems to stand out in this field, and the German had fond memories from this event as she also won it last year.

The men’s 10km starts at 12.00, the women’s jump to the water at 12.10 – follow the action in our live streaming on LEN TV!

LEN Open Water Cup – 2022 Calendar 

Leg 1: 24 March, Eilat (ISR) 

Winners: Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) & Oceane Cassignol (FRA)

Leg 2: 13 May, Piombino (ITA) 

Winners: Sacha Velly (FRA) & Leonie Beck (GER)

Leg 3: 20 May, Alghero (ITA) 

Winners: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) & Mira Szimcsak (HUN)

Leg 4: 17 July, Belgrade (SRB) 

Winners: Nathan Hughes (GBR) & Aurelie Muller (FRA)

Leg 5: 27 August, Kiel (GER) 

Winners: Linus Schwedler (GER) & Jeannette Spiwoks (GER)

Leg 6: 24 September, Barcelona (ESP) 

