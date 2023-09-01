FGCU Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Audrey Sambrook (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Sambrook of Bedford, New Hampshire, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida Gulf Coast University. Sambrook has a year remaining at Bedford High School, and is slated to arrive in Fort Meyers ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the Division 1 Florida Gulf Coast University!! I want to thank my parents, coaches, and friends for their support of my goals. I also want to thank coaches Dave & Aly for their help in this process. Go eagles! #wingsup 🦅”

Sambrook trains and competes year-round with the Executive Swim Team. She recently raced at the ISCA Summer Senior Blast, where she notched four new personal best times. She dropped two seconds in the 100m back en route to a 6th place finish (1:06.58), as well as took off a few tenths in the 100m free to take 9th (59.40). Her other improvements came in the 400m free (4:41.90) and 200m back (2:25.35), earning her 10th and 14th, respectively.

Many of her best times on the short course side of things are from the New England 15-18 Age Group Championships in March. She recorded her best finish in the 200 backstroke, where she stopped the clock at 2:05.28 for a 7th place finish. She also knocked a second off in the 100 backstroke, going a 58.01 for 11th.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.90

100 free – 52.28

200 free – 1:53.39

100 back – 58.01

200 back – 2:05.28

Under the direction of head coach Dave Rollins, the FGCU Eagles finished 4th at the 2023 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championships. The team was led by current sophomore Cameron Kuriger, who took home the CCSA title in the 200 fly (1:59.16).

Leading FGCU’s sprint freestyle group this past season was Hailey Jerew and Kaja Reinhardt. Jerew was the only athlete last year to crack 23-seconds in the 50 freestyle, as she posted a time of 22.90 to take 9th at CCSAs. Reinhardt was the top performer in the 100 at 50.24, a time that also earned 9th at conference.

Joining Sambrook in FGCU’S class of 2028 is Missouri native Izzy Ackley and Virginia native Cassie Bauer. Ackley focuses on backstroke and butterfly events, while Bauer specializes in breaststroke and IM.

