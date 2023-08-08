U.S. Open Qualifier Izzy Ackley Hands Commitment To FGCU (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izzy Ackley has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in Ft. Meyers, Florida. Ackley is from Lake Saint Louis in Missouri, and has one year remaining at Timberland High School.

Ackley trains and competes year-round with Parkway Swim Club, located in the St. Louis area. She swims a mix of butterfly and backstroke events, and currently owns a 2023 U.S. Open cut in the 100-yard backstroke with a best time of 53.59.

Ackley recently competed at the Futures Championships in San Antonio, where she recorded her highest finish at 17th in the 100m backstroke (1:05.41). She also advanced to finals in the 200 back, where she dropped over three seconds to record a personal best time of 2:23.90 in prelims.

Ackley represented her high school this past February at the Missouri High School State Championships (Class 2). She came away with the state title in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.46, and took the runner-up spot in the 100 fly with a final time of 56.13. Both were personal bests at the time, but she later lowered them further to 53.59 and 55.80, respectively, at Speedo Sectionals in March.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 24.68

100 back – 53.59

200 back – 2:00.44

100 fly – 55.80

FGCU finished 4th out of 11 teams at the 2023 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championships. Ackley is a huge pick-up for the Eagles, as her current best time in the 100 backstroke would have finished 2nd at this year’s conference meet. Additionally, her time would also already place her on FGCU’s all-time list, coming in at 4th in program history.

Lucija Sulenta was the team’s highest finisher in the 100 backstroke at CCSAs, as she took 10th with a 54.68. Joining her in the B-final was Emma Hixenbaugh, who finished 12th overall at 55.31.

Ackley joins Cassie Bauer and Audrey Sambrook in FGCU’s class of 2028. Sambrook swims sprint to mid-distance freestyle, while Bauer swims breaststroke, backstroke, and IM events.

