“Best of the Rest” Butterflyer Logan Robinson Verbals to Florida State for 2024-25

Pensacola, Florida’s Logan Robinson will remain in-state to swim and study at Florida State University beginning in the 2024-25 school year. A senior at Booker T. Washington High School, he swims year-round for Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club and was named a “Best of the Rest” butterflyer on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Last high school season, Robinson placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:49.00) and 4th in the 100 fly (49.21) at the FHSAA Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Both times were personal bests. A month later he competed at Winter Juniors East in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and took home new PBs in the 200 fly (1:49.93) and 400 IM (3:57.60).

At the NCSA Spring Championships, he finaled in the 50 free (35th), 100 free (17th), 100 fly (11th), 200 fly (3rd), 200 IM (7th), and 400 IM (33rd). He wrapped up the meet with lifetime bests in the 100 free (44.71), 100 fly (48.24), 200 fly (1:45.20), 200 IM (1:48.87), and 400 IM (3:56.63).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.24

200 fly – 1:45.20

100 free – 44.71

200 free – 1:37.73

200 IM – 1:48.87

400 IM – 3:56.63

In long course season, Robinson had a big finish with PBs in the 200 free (150.62), 100 fly (54.23), and 200 fly (2:00.04) at Speedo Junior Nationals. He was a finalist in the 200 free (5th), 100 fly (9th), and 200 fly (6th), and he earned a 2024 Olympic Trials cut in the 200m fly.

Robinson will join the Seminoles in the class of 2028 with Daniel Listor and Lleyton Arnold.

