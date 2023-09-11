Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Braden Holloway Explains ‘Hotub Tuesday’, Quintin McCarty 18.8 in Practice

Comments: 4

We caught up with NC State head coach Braden Holloway at the 2023 ASCA World Clinic in Dallas, Texas. We were curious about the origins of “Hottub Tuesday”, a speed challenge that originated last year which most recently saw redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty go 18.8 (watch time, wearing an old tech suit) in a 50 free from a push. Holloway also gave us his thoughts on the ASCA Clinic, coaching at the 2023 World Champs, and the upcoming season for the wolf pack.

4
Qlover
11 minutes ago

You betcha

2
0
Reply
Barry
18 minutes ago

I wonder who founded hot tub Tuesday. Must be sone studs

1
0
Reply
Bing chilling
21 minutes ago

Lmao no way from a push (probably just editing error) I believe block but not a push

2
0
Reply
Juan Cena
36 minutes ago

🤨🤨🤨

8
0
Reply

