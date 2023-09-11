Braden Holloway Explains ‘Hotub Tuesday’, Quintin McCarty 18.8 in Practice

We caught up with NC State head coach Braden Holloway at the 2023 ASCA World Clinic in Dallas, Texas. We were curious about the origins of “Hottub Tuesday”, a speed challenge that originated last year which most recently saw redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty go 18.8 (watch time, wearing an old tech suit) in a 50 free from a push. Holloway also gave us his thoughts on the ASCA Clinic, coaching at the 2023 World Champs, and the upcoming season for the wolf pack.