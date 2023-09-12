No. 15 Recruit Elise Clift Flips Commitment From Florida to Virginia for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elise Clift, the No. 15 recruit in the girls’ high school class of 2024, has flipped her commitment from Florida to Virginia for next year.

Clift is a distance freestyle specialist who has added the 400 IM to her arsenal over the past year. According to her SwimCloud profile, she recently switched Texas training bases from Mansfield Aquatic Club to Lakeside Aquatic Club, the home of World Junior Championship standouts Maximus Williamson and Cooper Lucas.

Best SCY Times:

1650 free – 16:13.10

1000 free – 9:45.77

500 free – 4:44.95

200 free – 1:47.70

400 IM – 4:18.49

200 back – 1:58.99

100 back – 56.17

Clift is a gem of a find for head coach Todd DeSorbo’s three-time defending national champion Cavaliers among a 2024 class that specializes in sprinting. She’s one of just two swimmers in her class under the 2023 NCAA cutline in the 1650 free along with Sandpipers of Nevada phenom Katie Grimes.

Clift clocked 16:13.10 in March of 2022 before following up with efforts of 16:23 and 16:24 this past season. She also shaved more than a second off her lifetime best in the 500 free to get down to 4:43.7. Although she initially looked like a classic 200/500/1650 freestyler when she was 13th in our way-too-early rankings last year, she went 4:16 in the 400 IM at Winter Juniors in December, making that another option for a third NCAA event.

Clift’s best 1650 free time would have ranked third on Virginia’s team last season behind returning fifth year Maddie Donohoe (15:56.83) and sophomore Sophia Knapp (16:12.11).

Clift joins a loaded Cavaliers class of 2024 featuring Leah Hayes, Anna Moesch, Katie Christopherson, Bailey Hartman, Kayleigh Duffy, Aspen Gersper, Charlotte Wilson, and Emma Redman. The Florida-to-Virginia flip should be an interesting storyline to keep an eye on over the next few years with the up-and-coming Gators expected to challenge the Cavaliers’ stranglehold on NCAA women’s swimming as long as superstar Bella Sims remains on campus in Gainesville.

By the time Clift arrived at Virginia, the ACC will have expanded to include Cal, Stanford, and SMU, making the conference championship meet even more competitive along with NC State and Louisville.

